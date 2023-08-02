Amdocs Management Limited: Vodafone Spain Successfully Deploys Amdocs Software to Modernize its Customer Experience

Amdocs and Vodafone Spain collaboration supports Spanish operator's evolution of a seamless, omnichannel customer experience as part of its customer-centric strategy.

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the successful modernization of Vodafone Spain's customer engagement software. This multi-year strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of one of Spain's largest telecommunications providers.

This deployment of the Amdocs solution provides Vodafone Spain with improved system stability, security, and performance. Among other items, the modernization project also includes enablers for a new user interface to improve customer service agent efficiency, and support for Vodafone Spain's evolution towards an omnichannel experience with seamless and personalized customer journeys.

"Our collaboration with Amdocs signifies an important step forward in our modernization journey, further improving our customers' experience," said Mercedes Vidal, Chief Information Officer at Vodafone Spain. "This future-proof platform, providing improved system stability, increased security and better scalability, will enable us to deliver new and exciting services to our customers."

"We're delighted to continue our collaboration with Vodafone Spain as they bring their 'Digital First' vision to life," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "The digital experience is such a critical differentiator in a competitive market, and our latest platform and technology will be a key enabler in ensuring Vodafone Spain delivers seamless connected experiences to its customers well into the future."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771477/Vodafone-Spain-Successfully-Deploys-Amdocs-Software-to-Modernize-its-Customer-Experience