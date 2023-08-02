Amdocs Management Limited: VIDAA, the TV Operating System of Hisense, Selects Amdocs' Vubiquity Technology and Services to Add AVOD/FAST and TVOD/EST to its Platform

Tapping content from Vubiquity's catalog along with newly sourced titles, VIDAA tv will be available on millions of connected TVs starting in the US, followed by a planned global launch later in 2023

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, has been selected by VIDAA USA Inc.,a leading smart TV operating system and content platform powering leading brands worldwide, to provide ad-based video-on-demand (AVOD) / free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), and transactional video on demand (TVOD) / electronic sell-through (EST) content to VIDAA tv, a streaming hub of free advertising supported video.

Vubiquity will curate, program and schedule content, as well as originate FAST channels for VIDAA audiences - all sourced from its relationships with hundreds of creators and distributors. VIDAA tv, currently available in the US with plans to expand globally, offers VOD, live linear, and ad-supported content for free on Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense, Toshiba and more than a hundred additional TV brands.

Yaniv Gruenwald, President of VIDAA USA, said: "As a leading Smart TV operating system and content platform, our goal has always been to deliver the best global and local content to our consumers in a cost-effective way. Vubiquity is a vital partner for us because they offer a wealth of premium content choices and they make it easy for VIDAA tv to access licensed content from entertainment studios. This supports our growth and momentum in 2023."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs, said: "We are pleased to work with VIDAA, a leader in smart TV operating systems, as they deliver ad-based, free content options to their customers. Content diversity and quality are key to continued adoption by customers around the world and offers such as VIDAA tv will become even more essential to engage customers in a competitive environment."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About VIDAA

VIDAA operates as an inclusive Smart TV platform, fostering innovation by collaborating with over 200 brands worldwide, including Hisense and Toshiba. Delivering an easy-to-use, fast, and secure premium user experience, the platform is highlighted by its personalized recommendation engine and seamless integration of live TV and streaming apps. Additionally, VIDAA supports multiple smart assistants, including its free 23-language smart VIDAA Voice assistant and Alexa, providing comprehensive support for over 180 countries and territories.

Leveraging its global reach, VIDAA assists its publisher and advertiser partners in finding and connecting with a high-value audience through targeted and interactive ads across its platform. The platform's rich content library features an array of partnerships with industry-leading entities in the streaming world, including global giants such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Paramount+, YouTube, and fuboTV. It also includes local partners like Joyn in Germany and Freeview Play in the UK. Furthermore, VIDAA supports global and widely recognized sports and entertainment platforms, including DAZN, NBA League Pass, NFL Game Pass, Deezer, and Rakuten TV, catering to a wide spectrum of viewer preferences and interests.

With millions of active devices worldwide and significant growth momentum, VIDAA serves as the ultimate success partner for more than 200 Smart TV brands, content providers, and advertisers in the Smart TV industry.

