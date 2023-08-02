Amdocs Management Limited: Watch Brasil Selects Amdocs' Vubiquity Content Platform and Services to Power its Streaming Service

Vubiquity's content platform and catalog licensing will deliver a wide array of video-on-demand and transactional content to millions of consumers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, has been selected by Watch Brasil, a video-on-demand platform for service providers in Brazil, to bring compelling new digital content, including video-on-demand (VOD) and paid-video-on-demand (PVOD) to its customers.

Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, bringing the latest release content from major studios, leading independents, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with compelling content choices for Watch Brasil's offering. As part of the agreement, Vubiquity offers a full suite of content acquisition, curation, and content management services to support the platform.

Vubiquity's robust content platform delivers capabilities across the whole media supply chain, bringing to market video-on-demand, localization, mastering and distribution managed services using innovative and flexible technology solutions.

Ado Oliveira, Head of Content, Watch Brasil, said: "Our offering is laser-focused on giving operators and ISPs an amazing experience for their customers, providing in-demand content and a rich experience. We're pleased to work with Amdocs' Vubiquity to support our business goals, provide a wide array of options for our valued customers."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs, said: "In a dynamic entertainment market like Brazil, engaging content is essential to continued subscriber growth. We are excited that Watch Brasil will be able to leverage our latest content platform and services to bring a wide array of compelling, in-demand content to their customers."

