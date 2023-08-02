Amdocs Management Limited: Globe Selects Amdocs to Transform its Cloud Business Operations, Unifying IT and Business Metrics for Enhanced Customer Experience

Under the multi-year agreement, Amdocs will provide managed services for Globe's IT and cloud operations in a new service model, transforming IT operations into a key enabler for business growth

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Globe, a leading digital solutions provider in the Philippines, to transform Globe's IT operations to deliver stable and resilient services worthy of customers loyalty. Under a multi-year managed services agreement, Amdocs will empower Globe to align its IT operations with business goals, leading to faster innovation, reduced time to market, and increased responsiveness to customer requests and market changes.

Amdocs will deploy its new AI-powered cloud management platform to enable hyper-automation across Globe's business processes, transforming IT operations into a critical enabler for business growth. This entails a departure from the conventional approach of treating operational excellence and business growth as separate entities with different key performance indicators (KPIs) and objectives. Under the new service model, operational excellence and business success will be measured using the same metrics and KPIs, promoting comprehensive accountability throughout the entire process.

Also, as part of the project, Amdocs will elevate Globe's cloud maturity and manage cloud operations from design to production, adding scalability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness to Globe's systems. This will allow the Filipino service provider to empower developers, optimize infrastructure provisioning, facilitate FinOps and ensure compliance.

"We are committed to empowering Filipinos to unlock the immense potential of digital transformation in the Philippines," said Raul Macatangay, Chief Information officer of Globe. "By transforming our IT and cloud operations, we will continue to prioritize customer centricity and consistently deliver exceptional experiences. This strategic collaboration enables us to generate even greater value for our customers."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: "Globe's customer-centric approach to IT operations will lead to unparalleled customer experiences. Through our innovative managed services model and cloud management platform, we will unify Globe's IT and business success metrics to ensure successful business outcomes and customer journey experiences. This transition from Globe's current IT-focused operations to a business-driven approach will enable end-to-end accountability and improve business and operational mapping."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

