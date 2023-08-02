Amdocs Management Limited: Indonesia's Telkomsel Expands its Range of IoT Offerings with Amdocs and MAVOCO

Amdocs implements MAVOCO's IoT Connectivity Management Platform at Telkomsel, enabling Indonesian operator to increase business agility and quickly launch new services for enterprise customers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the deployment at Telkomsel, a leading service provider in Indonesia, of a next-generation IoT Connectivity Management Platform, enabling Telkomsel to expand its range of IoT offerings for both consumer and enterprise customers.

Under the project, Amdocs provided system integration services to implement MAVOCO's IoT Connectivity Management Platform, empowering Telkomsel with business agility and enhanced operational efficiency to introduce innovative offerings with faster time to market. This will allow the service provider to better accommodate the specific needs of enterprise customers. MAVOCO is a software specialist offering an IoT Connectivity Management Platform for cellular networks.

Bharat Alva, CIO at Telkomsel, said, "As Indonesia's digital connectivity enabler, Telkomsel consistently opens a world of more opportunities for the nation by developing innovative digital platforms. We are pleased to build on our partnership with Amdocs and MAVOCO as we progress on our mission to provide our customers with the best-in-class digital experiences. Besides replacing inefficient legacy platforms, we're continuously developing new and creative ways to make business simpler to manage and technology easier to use. Amdocs' proven delivery capabilities combined with MAVOCO's Connectivity Management expertise will enable us with real time connectivity and charging, increasing business agility, efficiency, and speed time to market for new IoT services. Telkomsel will continue accelerating the nation's growth inclusively and sustainably with the stakeholders through synergy, collaboration, and integration as we advance."

Phat Huynh, CEO at MAVOCO said, "We are excited to be part of Telkomsel's digital transformation journey. Together with Amdocs, we have delivered in an incredible time, empowering Telkomsel to create competitive and cost-efficient IoT connectivity services for their local and global enterprise customers and drive innovation across industries."

"IoT represents a consistently growing, rapidly evolving space for CSPs all over the world," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "In order to deliver seamless and innovative experiences to customers, service providers must move quickly to adopt the latest technology and create new services. We're delighted to continue our work with Telkomsel and collaborate with MAVOCO to help bring to life the next generation of connected IoT services."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023.

Media Contact:

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +91 9313508980

Email: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771585/Indonesias-Telkomsel-Expands-its-Range-of-IoT-Offerings-with-Amdocs-and-MAVOCO