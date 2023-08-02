Amdocs Management Limited: Globe Selects Amdocs' Data Intelligence Services to Deliver Value to Its Customers via a Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement

Implemented on the public cloud, the service will support Globe's Enterprise Data Office to accelerate business growth and transformation through data-driven innovation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Globe, a leading Telco and TechCo service provider in the Philippines, has selected Amdocs Data Intelligence Managed Services to manage their data lake platform, enabling the Filipino operator to deliver improved customer and employee experience while driving business growth, operational efficiencies and product innovation.

Amdocs' deep familiarity with Globe's business, innovative tools and telco experience puts Amdocs in a unique position to provide data intelligence managed services on a leading public cloud and SaaS data warehouse platform. The multi-year managed services engagement will provide Globe with business-driven operations; ability to leverage worldwide best practices and experience, automation and self-heal solutions; and quality and accurate business data available at the right time that is critical for business insights and decision making.

Jennifer Jane Echevarria, Vice President for Commercial Strategic Services, EDO and Product Management at Globe said: "As we progress with our digital transformation journey, data is becoming a key enabler to meet the evolving needs of consumers and providing them with the best personalized services. Amdocs Data Intelligence Services will help us in this journey."

"We're delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with Globe Telecom by helping them create seamless, personalized connected experiences enabled by data," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Experience innovation is an important differentiator, and we look forward to empowering Globe as they harness the power of data to deliver enhanced contextual services for their customers."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023.

Media Contact:

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +91 9313508980

Email: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771913/Globe-Selects-Amdocs-Data-Intelligence-Services-to-Deliver-Value-to-Its-Customers-via-a-Multi-Year-Managed-Services-Agreement