User Friendly Home Services Acquires My Plumber, Inc.

User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of My Plumber, Inc. in Mentor, Ohio.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of My Plumber, Inc. in Mentor, Ohio.



User Friendly Home Services & My Plumber

The company logos for User Friendly Home Services and My Plumber, Inc.





"The entire organization at User Friendly Home Services always felt like a perfect fit for us," said My Plumber owners Dan and Susan Zappola. "The resources now available to us through this partnership will allow My Plumber, Inc. to not only continue to give our customers the A+ service they're used to, but to grow our offerings and continue to get better for them."

Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services, said of the acquisition, "Dan and Susan have done an amazing job building a proven winner with My Plumber. The thought of adding this team to the already great family we have at User Friendly Home Services really gets me excited about our future together."

Daniel Zappola founded My Plumber over 35 years ago in Mentor, Ohio. Since that day, the My Plumber team has worked tirelessly to offer "Quality Without Question" to every customer. My Plumber offers a full variety of plumbing services, including sewer and drain work, water heater installation and service, faucets, toilets, and many more. Additionally, My Plumber offers bathroom renovation services including carpentry, drywall, electrical, ceramic tile, flooring, wallpapering, and painting.

User Friendly Home Services has extended its national network of home service companies to eleven (11) with the addition of My Plumber, Inc.

Ohio

- Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer

- My Plumber, Inc.

California

- All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc

Kentucky

- Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning

- Isabel Heating & Cooling

- Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

- Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning

- Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning

- AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning

- Efficient Air Heating and Cooling

Oklahoma

- All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating

For further information:

www.userfriendlyhomeservices.com

--

User Friendly Home Services • User Friendly Media • The User-Friendly Phone Book

Contact Information

Erich Gros

VP of Marketing

egros@ufhs.net

SOURCE: User Friendly Home Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771914/User-Friendly-Home-Services-Acquires-My-Plumber-Inc