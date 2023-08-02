Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 2 août/August 2023) - Trading in the shares of Captor Capital Corp. (the "Issuer") was halted on July 18, 2022, following the announcement of a business combination agreement with Rimstock Holdings Limited, which would have been a Fundamental Change pursuant to CSE Policy 8. The Issuer has subsequently announced the termination of the agreement.

Trading will resume on August 3, 2023.

_________________________________

La négociation des actions de Captor Capital Corp. (l'émetteur) a été arrêté le 18 juillet 2022, à la suite de l'annonce d'un accord de regroupement d'entreprises avec Rimstock Holdings Limited, qui aurait constitué un changement fondamental conformément à la politique 8 du CSE. L'émetteur a par la suite annoncé la résiliation de l'accord.

Les échanges reprendront le 3 août 2023.

Issuer/ Emetteur : Captor Capital Corp. Symbol/symbole : CPTR Effective Date/ Date effective: le 3 août/August 2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.