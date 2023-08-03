Panda London, a luxury home brand known for its eco-friendly products, showcases its award-winning bamboo-based sleep products, leading the way in the textile industry's shift towards greener practices.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Panda London, founded in 2015, has built up a reputation for amazing quality products in the home and sleep department. Recently taking the mattress industry by storm, they have won the T3 award for launching the innovative breathable bamboo mattress.

Panda London Scoops a T3 Award for the Innovative Eco-Friendly Hybrid Mattress

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/175629_9997582f049799c0_001full.jpg

The award recognises 2023's groundbreaking innovations across the home industry, and when it comes to improving bedtime Panda's Hybrid Bamboo Mattress was a category winner. Providing six layers of orthopaedic grade support, pressure point perfect comfort and advanced breathability, the mattress harnesses the unique powers of sustainable bamboo. BioCell Foam forms the upper layer, the world class innovation follows years of research and development. The innovation was made by infusing antibacterial, thermoregulating fresh bamboo into third-generation memory foam for the freshest, most breathable sleep. Below, an orthopaedic grade OrthoAlign Foam promotes perfect alignment while seven zones of independent pocket springs cushion and relieve pressure points, isolating movement. Ideal for those who share a bed with wiggly partners or pets.

What T3 was notably impressed with, aside from the unique support, comfort and advanced breathability of the Hybrid Mattress, is the sustainability of their materials and production process. Panda's bamboo is sourced from the world's most sustainable forests, and its production process is eco-friendly all the way to the front door.

"We believe that Bamboo is the fabric of the 21st Century. Our mission is to introduce this wonder-fabric to the world by creating exceptional products that they love, without costing the earth," says Tamir Teitelbaum, a company founder.

Bamboo is an outstanding, renewable resource that blends sustainability with luxury. The plant's natural benefits make it ideal for crafting Panda's outstanding bedding and homeware.

The T3 best mattress winner is finished with their signature bamboo cover for the smoothest, softest sleeping surface. For those who experience allergies or sensitive skin, Panda's Hybrid Bamboo Mattress will keep sleep refreshingly irritation free. Bamboo is hypoallergenic, naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking.

Panda is delighted to have received the award and ambitious to get bamboo into more and more bedrooms.

"The bridge between sustainability and luxury needs to be built through accessibility and education to become the 'norm' when shopping for quality products at home. Bamboo is an incredible way to build that bridge," says Matan, a company founder.

Connect with Panda at www.pandalondon.com or @Pandalondon on Instagram.

About Us: Panda is a luxury homeware brand with a planet-friendly heart. Panda empowers consumers with eco-friendly choices of home essentials. Bamboo inspires their multi-award-winning bedding, towels and natural homeware. By bringing bamboo mainstream, Panda offers consumers ethical comfort for the joy of home.

Contact Info:

Name: Tommy-Joe Reardon

Email: press@pandalondon.com

Organization: PANDA LIFE LTD

Phone: 02089355380

Website: https://pandalondon.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175629