SINGAPORE, Aug 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore witnessed a successful convergence of global tech leaders, cutting-edge innovation and insightful deliberations on the latest trends that dominate the emerging technology space. Day 1 of the World AI Show, World Blockchain Summit and World CX Summit (TresconABC) concluded with resounding success at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, whetting the appetite of attendees for an even more exciting Day 2.

With a surge in the digital transformation of services and integration of AI, CX, Cloud and blockchain-based solutions, the co-located events served as key catalysts for innovators to connect, network and collaborate with top tech titans and C-level decision-makers.

Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon, highlighted during opening address "With over 1500+ key C-level attendees, 100+ speakers, 200+ investors and 75+ exhibitors spread across 3 dedicated expo zones, this platform is a showcase of path-breaking advancements that are propelling the APAC region and Singapore towards a digitised future." The insightful discussions led by industry titans focused the spotlight on business growth strategies using real-world use cases.

The deliberations ranged from the future of customer experience, embracing the rise of green and sustainable CX, AI-enhanced digital transformation, decentralised finance and its impact on traditional finance and more.

Expressing his excitement Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman of Trescon, said " I am proud that Trescon's platforms are becoming the melting pot for industry experts and disruptors together to pave the way for a decentralized and tech-driven future."

Day 1 of Trescon ABC events were filled with noteworthy panel discussions and exciting keynotes that further the conversation regarding these emerging tech solutions.

One such discussion was the panel discussion on 'The Synergy of Digital Transformation and AI' at the World AI Show moderated by Serene Keng, Director, Value Creation and Communications, EDBI, examined the role of AI in democratizing access to technology and services. The panellists, Dennis Lui, Chief Executive, VITAL (Ministry of Finance); Bala Chandrasekaran, MD-Digital Strategy & Transformation and Chief Digital Office-Asia, Marsh McLennan; Andy Ta Wee An, Chief Data Officer & Director, Data analytics and AI (DNA), Synapxe; and Mark G. KOH, Secretary General, Central and Easter European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, presented their invaluable views on how AI-powered analytics, personalisation, and customer journey mapping can drive superior customer experiences and loyalty.

Another noteworthy session from the World Blockchain Summit was the fireside chat on 'Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs): Trends and Challenges" between Brian Kuttikkat, COO, India, KoinBX and Jacqueline Rachelle Yee, Chief Investment Officer - ABE Capital Markets, Australian Bond Exchange. During the conversation they provided great insights on the challenges of dynamic liquidity in DEXs.

At the World CX Summit, it was great to witness an engaging panel discussion on 'Frictionless Customer Experience with Digital Transformation'. The panel moderated by Patricia Mulles, Director and Global Head of Partnerships, She Loves Data, drove the focus on how to create a more personalised and efficient experience with Big Data and Analytics. The panellists, Natalia Goh, Chief Operating Officer, Trust Bank; Prem Ganesan, Director, Customer and Industry Workflows, Service Now; Nikki Taylow, Marketing Growth Strategy Directo, AMEA, UPS; Jerry Lim, Regional Head of Grab Support, Grab Holdings Inc.; Soo Huat Chew, Head, Biz Initiative and Enablement, DBS Bank, gave great insights on omnichannel strategies in the age of digital transformation.

Serene Keng, Director, Value Creation & Communications, EDBI sharing her experience at the World AI Show said, "Trescon's World AI Show is a great platform to participate for a good blend of thought-provoking conversations, innovative ideas and diverse networking opportunities. I had a lot of fun connecting with key industry professionals, deepening the discourse around AI's impact on businesses. Looking forward to future collaborations that spark progressive dialogues in the AI landscape."

Katja Forbes, Head of Client Experience CCIB, Standard Chartered Bank, attending the World CX Summit drove focus on ethical use of technology. She said," Innovation can't be blind to its consequences. It's our responsibility to anticipate the morally ambiguous and avoid unintended consequences. Let's deliberate in shaping technology for the greater good."

In anticipation to what's in store for Day 2 of the World Blockchain Summit, Nikhil Joshi, COO, EMURGO said, "Looking forward to engaging with peers on challenges faced by the industry, how we might overcome them, and what fruits might we expect for our labours."

After the resounding success of Day 1 of the World AI Show, World Blockchain Summit and World CX Summit (TresconABC), the anticipation now builds for Day 2 that promises a sneak peek into the future of these new-age emerging tech based solutions.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership.

Our summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organisations, regulators, enterprises, corporates and more. With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately. For more information about Trescon visit: www.tresconglobal.com.

For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Nupur Aswani

Head - Media, PR and Corporate Communications, Trescon

+91 95559 15156 | media@tresconglobal.com

Source: tresconCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.