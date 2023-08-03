Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
Tradegate
02.08.23
19:16 Uhr
1,308 Euro
+0,012
+0,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.08.2023 | 08:02
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE/TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Patrick Meier, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

On 31 July 2023, Mr. Meier acquired 9,900 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 114.55p per share.

From 1 August 2023 to 2 August 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 20,000 Shares at an average approximate price of 112.83p per share.

On 1 August 2023, Mr. Flynn reinvested the Q1 2023 dividend and acquired 2,240 Shares at an average approximate price of 113.23p per share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NamePatrick Meier

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
114.55p9,900

d.

Aggregated information

  • · Aggregated volume
  • · Price

9,900

114.55p

e.

Date of the transaction31 July 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMarc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
113.00p12,500
112.54p7,500

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

20,000

112.83p

e.

Date of the transaction1 August 2023 and 2 August 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameKevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
112.87p1,150
113.60p1,090

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

2,240

113.23p

e.

Date of the transaction1 August 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771949/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
