Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of Acquisition

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Further to the announcement on 24 July 2023, Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR) announces that it has completed the acquisition of a 0.25% Net Smelter Return royalty over all metal production from the open pit of the Vizcachitas copper project in Chile, owned by Los Andes Copper Ltd.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations Website: www.ecora-resources.com Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

