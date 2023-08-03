The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is now qualified to protect and secure IT assets across the Spanish Government

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is now certified in the Spanish National Cryptologic Center (CCN) STIC Products and Services Catalog (CPSTIC) at the 'high' level. CrowdStrike is the only modern endpoint security platform product with the highest achievable level of accreditation possible. This new designation is for both the antivirus/endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) categories, and is the latest in a series of impactful government certifications for CrowdStrike, which opens the door for the cybersecurity leader to securely protect the most sensitive unclassified IT assets across the Spanish Government.

The Spanish CPSTIC qualification comes within weeks of CrowdStrike being granted Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to secure a broad range of unclassified National Security Systems (NSS).

The CPSTIC facilitates the acquisition of reliable security products and services for deployment in information and communications technology (ICT) systems under the (Spanish) National Security Framework (ENS) or systems that handle Classified Information by public administration bodies or private entities that provide services to them.

The ENS (Royal Decree 951/2015 of 23rd of October) has established three levels of security (low, medium and high) for all IT products used in public administration. By ranking as a high-level product, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform can be used by government agencies and public organizations in Spain, as well as service providers on which Spanish public services depend.

"Achieving the 'high' level CPSTIC qualification is an important milestone for CrowdStrike and our commitment to serve the Spanish market and global public sector. Today's nation-state, eCrime and hacktivist adversaries are employing sophisticated tradecraft when targeting government entities, whether for espionage, disinformation, disruption or outright theft. With this certification, the entire Spanish government now has access to the same modern cyber defense employed by today's most advanced and security conscious global organizations to stop modern breaches in their tracks," said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

https://www.crowdstrike.com/

