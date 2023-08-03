

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Group SE (SGLFF.PK), German maker of products from carbon, reported that its loss for the first-half of fiscal year 2023 was 10 million euros, compared to a net result of 48.8 million euros in the previous year.



Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDApre) remained almost stable in a half-year comparison at 88.0 million euros compared to 87.9 million euros in the prior year.



Sales for the period increased to 560.5 million euros from last year's 549.8 million euros.



Demand for carbon fibers for the wind industry has declined sharply since the beginning of the year. According to current estimates, the expected recovery in demand in the second half of 2023 will not materialize. SGL Carbon expects customer demand from the wind industry to pick up in 2024.



