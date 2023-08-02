Simon Property Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

"We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and again raised our quarterly dividend and full-year 2023 guidance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $486.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, as compared to $496.7 million, or $1.51 per diluted share in 2022.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.077 billion, or $2.88 per diluted share as compared to $1.093 billion, or $2.91 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 3.3% and portfolio NOI increased 3.7%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Six Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $938.2 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, as compared to $923.4 million, or $2.81 per diluted share in 2022.

FFO was $2.103 billion, or $5.62 per diluted share as compared to $2.108 billion, or $5.61 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property NOI increased 3.6% and portfolio NOI increased 3.8%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 94.7% at June 30, 2023, compared to 93.9% at June 30, 2022, an increase of 80 basis points.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.27 at June 30, 2023, compared to $54.58 at June 30, 2022, an increase of 3.1%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $747 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023 .

Development Activity

Construction continues on redevelopment and expansion projects at properties in North America, Europe and Asia. In April, we opened a new shopping destination in Paris-Giverny, France .

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company was active in the credit markets through the first six months of the year.

During the first six months, the Company completed 9 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $820 million (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $404 million . The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 6.01%.

As of June 30, 2023, Simon had approximately $8.8 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.4 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.90 for the third quarter of 2023. This is an increase of $0.15, or 8.6% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023.

2023 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.39 to $6.49 per diluted share and FFO to be within a range of $11.85 to $11.95 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2023. The FFO per diluted share range is an increase from the $11.80 to $11.95 per diluted share range provided on May 2, 2023, or an increase of $0.02 per diluted share at the mid-point.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2023

Low

High



End

End

Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders

per diluted share







$6.39

$6.49

Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share

of unconsolidated entities







5.45

5.45

Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or

disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interest in

unconsolidated entities and impairment, net















0.01

0.01











Estimated FFO per diluted share $11.85

$11.95



Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 9, 2023. To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international +1-412-317-6671) passcode 13739743.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our second quarter 2023 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, recessionary pressures, wars, such as in Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities at our properties; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; the increased focus on ESG metrics and reporting; environmental liabilities; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; the loss of key management personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; changes in market rates of interest; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,254,958 $ 1,194,700

$ 2,503,143 $ 2,402,566 Management fees and other revenues 33,507 28,811

62,457 56,398 Other income 81,136 56,331

154,850 116,799 Total revenue 1,369,601 1,279,842

2,720,450 2,575,763











EXPENSES:









Property operating 118,263 112,408

230,012 216,071 Depreciation and amortization 319,534 298,273

626,592 608,436 Real estate taxes 111,837 111,989

222,996 223,680 Repairs and maintenance 23,002 20,050

45,176 42,354 Advertising and promotion 33,745 20,064

57,904 45,327 Home and regional office costs 50,006 47,516

106,826 99,713 General and administrative 10,058 9,360

19,164 17,194 Other 45,231 33,421

91,132 75,836 Total operating expenses 711,676 653,081

1,399,802 1,328,611











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 657,925 626,761

1,320,648 1,247,152











Interest expense (218,086) (187,316)

(417,515) (372,473) Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests 36,437 -

36,437 - Income and other tax (expense) benefit (10,487) (24,346)

2,966 (22,912) Income from unconsolidated entities 90,455 190,073

112,355 271,257 Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments, net 5,617 (17,817)

26,225 (48,850) Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net









(4,356) (17,875)

(4,356) (16,384)











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 557,505 569,480

1,076,760 1,057,790











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 70,328 71,903

136,921 132,747 Preferred dividends 834 834

1,669 1,669











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 486,343 $ 496,743

$ 938,170 $ 923,374























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.49 $ 1.51

$ 2.87 $ 2.81

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)









June 30, December 31,

2023 2022 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 38,749,494 $ 38,326,912 Less - accumulated depreciation 17,126,186 16,563,749

21,623,308 21,763,163 Cash and cash equivalents 837,465 621,628 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 738,170 823,540 Investment in TRG, at equity 2,978,024 3,074,345 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,542,634 1,561,112 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 3,439,251 3,511,263 Right-of-use assets, net 492,253 496,930 Deferred costs and other assets 1,167,891 1,159,293 Total assets $ 32,818,996 $ 33,011,274





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 24,990,480 $ 24,960,286 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,543,848 1,491,583 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,749,960 1,699,828 Dividend payable 2,885 1,997 Lease liabilities 493,193 497,953 Other liabilities 511,400 535,736 Total liabilities 29,291,766 29,187,383





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling redeemable interests



226,659 212,239





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000 shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):













Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847



41,270 41,435





Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,900,671 and 342,905,419 issued and outstanding, respectively



34 34





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000 issued and outstanding



- -





Capital in excess of par value 11,211,425 11,232,881 Accumulated deficit (6,189,540) (5,926,974) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (175,967) (164,873) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 15,709,631 and 15,959,628 shares, respectively (2,015,585) (2,043,979) Total stockholders' equity 2,871,637 3,138,524 Noncontrolling interests 428,934 473,128 Total equity 3,300,571 3,611,652 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,818,996 $ 33,011,274

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 733,761 $ 714,215

$ 1,468,809 $ 1,431,985 Other income 138,193 73,506

228,239 186,090 Total revenue 871,954 787,721

1,697,048 1,618,075











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 155,036 142,697

309,958 292,212 Depreciation and amortization 159,329 164,913

323,802 335,474 Real estate taxes 64,939 63,365

128,943 128,689 Repairs and maintenance 17,643 19,209

36,418 40,690 Advertising and promotion 18,804 16,247

39,514 35,565 Other 63,208 47,867

116,516 96,710 Total operating expenses 478,959 454,298

955,151 929,340











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 392,995 333,423

741,897 688,735











Interest expense (167,498) (147,587)

(335,706) (292,038) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 1,134 -

1,134 - NET INCOME $ 226,631 $ 185,836

$ 407,325 $ 396,697











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 114,808 $ 93,041

$ 205,067 $ 197,697











Our Share of Net Income 111,823 92,795

202,258 199,000 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (14,928) (15,086)

(29,848) (30,225) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets









and Interests in Unconsolidated Entities, net (454) -

(454) -











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 96,441 $ 77,709

$ 171,956 $ 168,775











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)



















June 30, December 31,



2023 2022

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,293,420 $ 19,256,108

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,693,057 8,490,990



10,600,363 10,765,118

Cash and cash equivalents 1,294,306 1,445,353

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 485,163 546,025

Right-of-use assets, net 129,451 143,526

Deferred costs and other assets 586,802 482,375

Total assets $ 13,096,085 $ 13,382,397









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 14,527,052 $ 14,569,921

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 922,028 961,984

Lease liabilities 118,914 133,096

Other liabilities 397,007 446,064

Total liabilities 15,965,001 16,111,065









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,936,366) (2,796,118)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 13,096,085 $ 13,382,397









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,283,776) $ (1,232,086)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,198,669 1,219,117

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (85,107) $ (12,969)









Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2023

2022

2023

2022























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 557,505

$ 569,480

$ 1,076,760

$ 1,057,790 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















316,382

296,022

620,615

603,935

Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments















205,321

215,616

414,651

440,702

Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net















4,356

17,875

4,356

16,384

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in properties















364

121

(398)

1,118

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties, and loss (gain) on disposal of properties















(5,435)

(4,855)

(10,209)

(9,245)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(2,626)

(2,626) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,077,180

$ 1,092,946

$ 2,103,149

$ 2,108,058















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 1.49

$ 1.51

$ 2.87

$ 2.81

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization















































1.38

1.35

2.74

2.76

Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net















0.01

0.05

0.01

0.04 Diluted FFO per share

$ 2.88

$ 2.91

$ 5.62

$ 5.61























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,077,180

$ 1,092,946

$ 2,103,149

$ 2,108,058 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(135,890)

(137,603)

(265,536)

(265,248) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 941,290

$ 955,343

$ 1,837,613

$ 1,842,810























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 327,190

328,445

327,073

328,525 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 47,233

47,310

47,262

47,287























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 374,423

375,755

374,335

375,812























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 2.88

$ 2.91

$ 5.62

$ 5.61 Percent Change



-1.0 %





0.2 %





























Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $0.1 million and $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4.6 million and $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($4.1) million and ($5.8) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and ($11.8) million and ($16.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased (decreased) income by $0.1 million and ($0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and ($0.3) million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

SOURCE Simon