Realty Income Corporation: Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 . All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 :

Net income available to common stockholders was $195.4 million, or $0.29 per share

Normalized FFO available to common stockholders was $688.3 million, or $1.02 per share

AFFO available to common stockholders was $671.7 million, or $1.00 per share

Invested $3.1 billion in 710 properties and properties under development or expansion at an initial weighted average cash lease yield of 6.9%

Raised $2.2 billion from the sale of common stock, primarily through our At-The-Market (ATM) program, with a weighted average price of $61.89

Issued $400.0 million of 4.70% senior unsecured notes due December 2028, and $600.0 million of 4.90% senior unsecured notes due July 2033

Net Debt to Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA re was 5.3x

was 5.3x Completed the previously announced sale-leaseback transaction with EG Group of 414 single-tenant convenience store properties for $1.5 billion

Events subsequent to June 30, 2023

In July, issued €550.0 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2030, and €550.0 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due July 2034

ATM forward agreements for a total of 11.0 million shares remain unsettled with total expected net proceeds of approximately $651.4 million, of which 6.1 million shares were executed in July 2023

CEO Comments

"I am pleased with the results our team delivered in the second quarter," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our performance continues to be driven by our diverse and high-quality portfolio of leading clients. Our global pipeline of investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted return profiles remains active. During the quarter, we closed on $3.1 billion of investment volume, and we continue to evaluate and expand into new geographies."

"Our investment efforts are supported by our well-capitalized balance sheet which was further bolstered through a successful debut Euro bond offering in July. In addition, we currently expect over $650 million of net proceeds from unsettled forward sales of our common stock to support our near-term growth initiatives. Given our current liquidity position and healthy investment pipeline, we are increasing our acquisitions guidance to over $7 billion ."

"Combined with our well-performing real estate portfolio, which finished the quarter with a 99.0% occupancy rate, our business remains positioned to offer investors consistent cash flows and compelling risk-adjusted returns."

Select Financial Results

The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data).





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Total revenue

$ 1,019.2

$ 810.4

$ 1,963.6

$ 1,617.8 Net income available to common stockholders (1)

$ 195.4

$ 223.2

$ 420.4

$ 422.6 Net income per share

$ 0.29

$ 0.37

$ 0.63

$ 0.71 Funds from operations available to common

stockholders (FFO) (2)

$ 688.0

$ 608.8

$ 1,372.3

$ 1,210.2 FFO per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 2.05

$ 2.02 Normalized funds from operations available to

common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (2)

$ 688.3

$ 611.5

$ 1,373.9

$ 1,219.5 Normalized FFO per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.02

$ 2.06

$ 2.04 Adjusted funds from operations available to common

stockholders (AFFO) (2)

$ 671.7

$ 583.7

$ 1,322.5

$ 1,163.8 AFFO per share

$ 1.00

$ 0.97

$ 1.98

$ 1.94





(1) The calculation to determine net income attributable to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gain and loss. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger and integration-related costs related to our merger with VEREIT and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. Please see pages 9 and 10 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Theater Industry Update

As previously disclosed, Cineworld Group plc and its affiliates ("Cineworld") commenced Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings during September 2022 . As of June 30, 2023, we own 35 properties leased to Cineworld, which represent 1.1% of our total portfolio annualized contractual rent.(1)

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we collected approximately 99.0% of contractual rent across our entire theater portfolio. Uncollected rent during the period was primarily related to unpaid contractual rent at properties leased to Cineworld, but subsequently rejected as part of the bankruptcy process. We remain in negotiations with Cineworld regarding the terms and conditions of the leases at the properties Cineworld currently operates. We expect to reach final resolution on these matters in 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, we had cumulative reserves of $31.4 million on properties leased to Cineworld with total receivables, net of reserves, of $12.9 million . These reserves for Cineworld, representing a reduction of rental revenue, primarily relate to contractual rent and expense recoveries recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and during the fourth quarter of 2022, and exclude straight-line rent reserves.

(1) We define contractual rent as the monthly aggregate cash amount charged to clients, inclusive of monthly base rent receivables. Charged amounts have not been adjusted for any COVID-19 related rent relief granted and include contractual rent from any clients in bankruptcy.

Dividend Increases

In June 2023, we announced the 103rd consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 121st increase in the amount of the dividend since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2023 was $3.066 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 3.2% to $0.7650 during the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $0.7410 during the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing 76.5% of our diluted AFFO per share of $1.00 during the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of June 30, 2023, we owned or held interests in 13,118 properties, which were leased to 1,303 clients doing business in 85 industries. Our diversified portfolio of commercial properties under long-term, net lease agreements is actively managed with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.6 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of June 30, 2023, portfolio occupancy was 99.0% with 137 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 99.0% as of March 31, 2023 and 98.9% as of June 30, 2022 .

Changes in Occupancy

Three months ended June 30, 2023

Properties available for lease at March 31, 2023 131 Lease expirations (1) 216 Re-leases to same client (174) Re-leases to new client (8) Vacant dispositions (28) Properties available for lease at June 30, 2023 137



Six months ended June 30, 2023

Properties available for lease at December 31, 2022 126 Lease expirations (1) 408 Re-leases to same client (329) Re-leases to new client (14) Vacant dispositions (54) Properties available for lease at June 30, 2023 137





(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the new annualized contractual rent on re-leases was $51.7 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $50.0 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 103.4% on the units re-leased. We re-leased two units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 11 units to new clients after a period of vacancy. Please see the Glossary for our definition of annualized contractual rent.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the new annualized contractual rent on re-leases was $87.8 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $85.5 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 102.7% on the units re-leased. We re-leased four units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 17 units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

Investments in Real Estate

The following table summarizes our acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe for the periods indicated below:



Number of Properties

Leasable Square Feet (in thousands)

Investment ($ in millions)

Weighted Average Lease Term (Years)

Initial Weighted Average Cash Lease Yield (1) Three months ended June 30, 2023

















Acquisitions - U.S. 550

6,557

$ 2,360.0

18.6

6.8 % Acquisitions - Europe 11

1,744

399.0

5.9

7.2 % Total acquisitions 561

8,301

$ 2,759.0

16.7

6.9 % Properties under development (2) 149

4,809

334.3

17.6

6.9 % Total (3) 710

13,110

$ 3,093.3

16.8

6.9 %



















Six months ended June 30, 2023

















Acquisitions - U.S. 747

12,483

$ 3,408.9

15.9

6.9 % Acquisitions - Europe 31

4,181

788.7

9.3

7.4 % Total acquisitions 778

16,664

$ 4,197.6

14.6

7.0 % Properties under development (2) 219

5,635

569.9

16.5

6.5 % Total (4) 997

22,299

$ 4,767.5

14.8

6.9 %





(1) Initial weighted average cash lease yield is a supplemental operating measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition of this metric. Contractual net operating income used in the calculation of initial weighted average cash lease yield for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes $0.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively, received as settlement credits as reimbursement of free rent periods. (2) The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes £4.9 million and £8.7 million of investments in three United Kingdom ("U.K.") development properties, respectively, and €10.2 million of investment in one Spain development property, converted at the applicable exchange rates on the funding dates. (3) Our clients occupying the new properties are 92.4% retail and 7.6% industrial based on annualized contractual rent. Approximately 18% of the annualized contractual rent generated from acquisitions during the three months ended June 30, 2023 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Investment Grade Clients. (4) Our clients occupying the new properties are 89.9% retail and 10.1% industrial based on annualized contractual rent. Approximately 26% of the annualized contractual rent generated from acquisitions during the six months ended June 30, 2023 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our same store rental revenue for 10,685 properties under lease (dollars in millions):



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

% Increase

2023

2022

2023

2022

Three Months

Six Months Same store rental revenue $ 718.8

$ 704.9

$ 1,435.3

$ 1,420.2

2.0 %

1.1 %

For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the exchange rate as of June 30, 2023 of 1.27 GBP/USD and 1.09 EUR /USD. None of the properties in Italy and Ireland met our same store pool definition for the periods presented. Please see the Glossary to see definitions of our Same Store Pool and Same Store Rental Revenue.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we raised $2.2 billion of proceeds from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $61.89 per share, primarily through the sale of approximately 35.5 million shares of common stock pursuant to forward sale agreements through our ATM program. As of June 30, 2023, there were approximately 4.9 million shares of unsettled common stock subject to forward sale agreements through our ATM program, representing approximately $287.0 million in expected net proceeds and a weighted average initial price of $59.33 per share. As of August 2, 2023, ATM forward agreements for a total of 11.0 million shares remain unsettled with total expected net proceeds of approximately $651 .4 million of which 6.1 million shares were executed in July 2023 . ATM net sale proceed amounts assume full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates.

In April 2023, we issued $400 .0 million of 4.70% senior unsecured notes due December 2028 (the "2028 Notes") and $600 .0 million of 4.90% senior unsecured notes due July 2033 (the "2033 Notes"). The public offering price for the 2028 Notes was 98.949% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 4.912%,and the public offering price for the 2033 Notes was 98.020% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 5.148%. Combined, the Notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 8.0 years and a weighted average semi-annual yield maturity of 5.054%.

In July 2023, we issued €550.0 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2030 (the "2030 Notes"), and €550.0 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due July 2034 (the "2034 Notes") and, together with the 2030 Notes, the "Notes". The public offering price for the 2030 Notes was 99.421% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 4.975%, and the public offering price for the 2034 Notes was 99.506% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 5.185%. Combined, the Notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 9.0 years and a weighted average annual yield to maturity of 5.080%.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, we had $3.5 billion of liquidity, which consists of cash and cash equivalents of $253.7 million, including £113.9 million denominated in Sterling and €40.2 million denominated in Euro, and approximately $3.3 billion of availability under our $4.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, after deducting $122.7 million in commercial paper borrowings under our commercial paper programs (comprised of a $1.5 billion U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured commercial paper program and $1.5 billion, or foreign currency equivalent, Euro-denominated unsecured commercial paper program). We use our unsecured revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under these programs.

Earnings Guidance

Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2023 earnings guidance:





Prior 2023 Guidance (1)

Revised 2023 Guidance Net income per share

$1.22 to $1.32

$1.20 to $1.28 Real estate depreciation and impairments per share

$2.87

$2.90 Other adjustments per share (2)

$(0.03)

$(0.03) Normalized FFO per share (3)

$4.05 to $4.15

$4.07 to $4.15 AFFO per share (3)

$3.94 to $4.03

$3.96 to $4.01 Same store rent growth

Over 1.25%

Over 1.25% Occupancy

Over 98%

Over 98% Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (4)(5)

2.9% - 3.4%

2.9% - 3.4% Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of revenues) (4)

1.0% - 1.4%

1.0% - 1.3% Income tax expenses

$55 to $65 million

$55 to $65 million Acquisition volume

Over $6.0 billion

Over $7.0 billion









(1) As issued on May 3, 2023. (2) Includes gain on sales of properties and merger and integration-related costs. (3) Normalized FFO per share and AFFO per share exclude merger and integration-related costs associated with our merger with VEREIT.

Per share amounts may not add due to rounding. (4) Revenue excludes contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients. Cash G&A expenses excludes stock-based compensation expense. (5) G&A expenses inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is

expected to be approximately 3.6% - 4.1% in 2023.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursable) (1)

$ 995,289

$ 800,800

$ 1,920,578

$ 1,600,365 Other

23,916

9,619

43,026

17,397 Total revenue

1,019,205

810,419

1,963,604

1,617,762

















EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

472,278

409,437

923,755

813,199 Interest

183,857

110,121

337,989

216,524 Property (including reimbursable)

94,703

52,180

164,100

104,522 General and administrative

36,829

34,139

70,996

66,838 Provisions for impairment

29,815

7,691

42,993

14,729 Merger and integration-related costs

341

2,729

1,648

9,248 Total expenses

817,823

616,297

1,541,481

1,225,060 Gain on sales of real estate

7,824

40,572

12,103

50,728 Foreign currency and derivative (loss) gain,

net

(2,552)

7,480

7,770

6,890 Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

127

-

127 Equity in income and impairment of investment

in unconsolidated entities

411

(6,627)

411

(5,673) Other income, net

3,020

2,806

5,750

4,658 Income before income taxes

210,085

238,480

448,157

449,432 Income taxes

(12,932)

(14,658)

(24,882)

(25,639) Net income

197,153

223,822

423,275

423,793 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,738)

(615)

(2,844)

(1,217) Net income available to common

stockholders

$ 195,415

$ 223,207

$ 420,431

$ 422,576

















Funds from operations available to

common stockholders (FFO)

$ 687,985

$ 608,815

$ 1,372,276

$ 1,210,231 Normalized funds from operations available to

common stockholders (Normalized FFO)

$ 688,326

$ 611,544

$ 1,373,924

$ 1,219,479 Adjusted funds from operations available to

common stockholders (AFFO)

$ 671,738

$ 583,728

$ 1,322,466

$ 1,163,826

















Per share information for common stockholders:















Net income available to common

stockholders per common share, basic and

diluted

$ 0.29

$ 0.37

$ 0.63

$ 0.71

















FFO















Basic

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 2.06

$ 2.02 Diluted

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 2.05

$ 2.02

















Normalized FFO, basic and diluted

$ 1.02

$ 1.02

$ 2.06

$ 2.04

















AFFO















Basic

$ 1.00

$ 0.97

$ 1.98

$ 1.95 Diluted

$ 1.00

$ 0.97

$ 1.98

$ 1.94

















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.7650

$ 0.7410

$ 1.5165

$ 1.4805





(1) Includes reserve reversals to rental revenue of $3.6 million and $5.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $0.2 million and $11.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. References to reserve reversals recorded as increases to rental revenue include amounts where the accounting for recognition of rental revenue and straight-line rental revenue has been moved from the cash to the accrual basis.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics.





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 195,415

$ 223,207

$ 420,431

$ 422,576 Depreciation and amortization

472,278

409,437

923,755

813,199 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(297)

(489)

(839)

(967) Provisions for impairment

29,815

7,691

42,993

14,729 Gain on sales of real estate

(7,824)

(40,572)

(12,103)

(50,728) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities

(465)

9,860

(465)

12,095 FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling

interests

(937)

(319)

(1,496)

(673) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 687,985

$ 608,815

$ 1,372,276

$ 1,210,231 FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

1,371

776

2,791

1,584 Diluted FFO

$ 689,356

$ 609,591

$ 1,375,067

$ 1,211,815

















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 687,985

$ 608,815

$ 1,372,276

$ 1,210,231 Merger and integration-related costs

341

2,729

1,648

9,248 Normalized FFO available to common

stockholders

$ 688,326

$ 611,544

$ 1,373,924

$ 1,219,479 Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive

noncontrolling interests

1,371

776

2,791

1,584 Diluted Normalized FFO

$ 689,697

$ 612,320

$ 1,376,715

$ 1,221,063

















FFO per common share















Basic

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 2.06

$ 2.02 Diluted

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 2.05

$ 2.02

















Normalized FFO per common share, basic

and diluted

$ 1.02

$ 1.02

$ 2.06

$ 2.04

















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 515,091

$ 445,829

$ 1,012,336

$ 884,109

















FFO available to common stockholders in

excess of distributions paid to common

stockholders

$ 172,894

$ 162,986

$ 359,940

$ 326,122

















Normalized FFO available to common

stockholders in excess of distributions

paid to common stockholders

$ 173,235

$ 165,715

$ 361,588

$ 335,370

















Weighted average number of common

shares used for FFO and normalized FFO















Basic

674,109

601,672

667,357

597,778 Diluted

676,388

603,091

669,903

599,201

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize this metric.





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income available to common

stockholders

$ 195,415

$ 223,207

$ 420,431

$ 422,576 Cumulative adjustments to calculate

Normalized FFO (1)

492,911

388,337

953,493

796,903 Normalized FFO available to common

stockholders

688,326

611,544

1,373,924

1,219,479 Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

(127)

0

(127) Amortization of share-based compensation

7,623

6,641

13,923

11,643 Amortization of net debt premiums and

deferred financing costs (2)

(10,509)

(16,948)

(24,197)

(34,044) Non-cash (gain) loss on interest rate swaps

(1,799)

724

(3,600)

1,446 Straight-line impact of cash settlement on

interest rate swaps (3)

1,797

-

3,595

- Leasing costs and commissions

(5,032)

(794)

(5,476)

(3,167) Recurring capital expenditures

(85)

(173)

(138)

(186) Straight-line rent and expenses, net

(33,963)

(27,554)

(70,448)

(55,376) Amortization of above and below-market

leases, net

19,670

16,402

37,028

30,044 Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities

-

(2,090)

-

(4,154) Other adjustments (4)

5,709

(3,897)

(2,145)

(1,732) AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 671,737

$ 583,728

$ 1,322,466

$ 1,163,826 AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling

interests

1,382

787

2,813

1,607 Diluted AFFO

$ 673,119

$ 584,515

$ 1,325,279

$ 1,165,433

















AFFO per common share















Basic

$ 1.00

$ 0.97

$ 1.98

$ 1.95 Diluted

$ 1.00

$ 0.97

$ 1.98

$ 1.94

















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 515,091

$ 445,829

$ 1,012,336

$ 884,109

















AFFO available to common stockholders in

excess of distributions paid to common

stockholders

$ 156,646

$ 137,899

$ 310,130

$ 279,717

















Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:















Basic

674,109

601,672

667,357

597,778 Diluted

676,388

603,091

669,903

599,201





(1) See Normalized FFO calculations on page 9 for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of net premiums on notes payable and assumption of our mortgages payable, which are being amortized over the life of the applicable debt, and costs incurred and capitalized upon issuance and exchange of our notes payable, assumption of our mortgages payable and issuance of our term loans, which are also being amortized over the lives of the applicable debt. No costs associated with our credit facility agreements or annual fees paid to credit rating agencies have been included. (3) Represents the straight-line amortization of $72.0 million gain realized upon the termination of $500.0 million in notional interest rate swaps, over the term of the $750.0 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due October 2032. (4) Includes foreign currency gain and loss as a result of intercompany debt and remeasurement transactions, mark-to-market adjustments on investments and derivatives that are non-cash in nature, straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, and adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019





















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 195,415

$ 223,207

$ 124,479

$ 107,824

$ 95,194 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment

471,981

408,948

187,716

168,176

150,279 Provisions for impairment

29,815

7,691

17,246

13,869

13,061 Gain on sales of real estate

(7,824)

(40,572)

(14,901)

(1,323)

(6,891) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities

(465)

9,860

-

-

- FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(937)

(319)

(165)

(208)

(154)





















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 687,985

$ 608,815

$ 314,375

$ 288,338

$ 251,489 Merger and integration-related costs

341

2,729

13,298

-

-





















Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 688,326

$ 611,544

$ 327,673

$ 288,338

$ 251,489





















FFO per diluted share

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 0.84

$ 0.84

$ 0.81





















Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 1.02

$ 1.02

$ 0.88

$ 0.84

$ 0.81





















AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 671,738

$ 583,728

$ 327,647

$ 295,241

$ 253,935





















AFFO per diluted share

$ 1.00

$ 0.97

$ 0.88

$ 0.86

$ 0.82





















Cash dividends paid per share

$ 0.7650

$ 0.7410

$ 0.7050

$ 0.6990

$ 0.6780





















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO and AFFO

676,388

603,091

374,804

344,148

311,785

For the six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019





















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 420,431

$ 422,576

$ 220,419

$ 254,651

$ 206,136 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment

922,916

812,232

365,330

332,635

287,641 Provisions for impairment

42,993

14,729

19,966

18,347

17,733 Gain on sales of real estate

(12,103)

(50,728)

(23,302)

(39,829)

(14,154) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities

(465)

12,095

-

-

- FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(1,496)

(673)

(331)

(363)

(192)





















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,372,276

$ 1,210,231

$ 582,082

$ 565,441

$ 497,164 Merger and integration-related costs

1,648

9,248

13,298

-

-





















Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,373,924

$ 1,219,479

$ 595,380

$ 565,441

$ 497,164





















FFO per diluted share

$ 2.05

$ 2.02

$ 1.56

$ 1.66

$ 1.62





















Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 2.06

$ 2.04

$ 1.60

$ 1.66

$ 1.62





















AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,322,466

$ 1,163,826

$ 645,869

$ 592,463

$ 502,669





















AFFO per diluted share

$ 1.98

$ 1.94

$ 1.73

$ 1.74

$ 1.63















.



Cash dividends paid per share

$ 1.5165

$ 1.4805

$ 1.4085

$ 1.3915

$ 1.3500





















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding -

FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO

669,903

599,201

373,435

340,744

308,001

ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre and Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize these metrics.





Three months ended

June 30,



2023

2022 Net income

$ 197,153

$ 223,822 Interest

183,857

110,121 Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

(127) Income taxes

12,932

14,658 Depreciation and amortization

472,278

409,437 Provisions for impairment

29,815

7,691 Merger and integration-related costs

341

2,729 Gain on sales of real estate

(7,824)

(40,572) Foreign currency and derivative losses (gains), net

2,552

(7,480) Gain on settlement of foreign currency forwards

-

2,106 Proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities

(411)

9,049 Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 890,693

$ 731,434 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$ 3,562,772

$ 2,925,736 Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments

$ 87,712

$ 55,756 Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 3,650,484

$ 2,981,492 Total debt per the consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing

costs and net premiums and discounts

$ 19,538,466

$ 15,738,383 Proportionate share for unconsolidated entities debt, excluding deferred

financing costs

-

86,006 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(253,693)

(172,849) Net Debt (2)

$ 19,284,773

$ 15,651,540 Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

5.4x

5.3x Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

5.3x

5.2x





(1) We calculate Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre by multiplying the Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre by four. (2) Net Debt is total debt per our consolidated balance sheets, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share on debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents.

The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments, which include transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S GAAP, consist of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and remove Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable period. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes. The following table summarizes our Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments related to our Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre calculation for the periods indicated below (in thousands):





Three months ended June 30,



2023

2022 Annualized pro forma adjustments from properties acquired or stabilized

$ 87,510

$ 56,048 Annualized pro forma adjustments from properties disposed

202

(292) Annualized Pro forma Adjustments

$ 87,712

$ 55,756

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Real estate held for investment, at cost:







Land

$ 14,011,325

$ 12,948,835 Buildings and improvements

32,652,912

29,707,751 Total real estate held for investment, at cost

46,664,237

42,656,586 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(5,485,766)

(4,904,165) Real estate held for investment, net

41,178,471

37,752,421 Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net

17,324

29,535 Cash and cash equivalents

253,693

171,102 Accounts receivable, net

620,599

543,237 Lease intangible assets, net

5,238,400

5,168,366 Goodwill

3,731,478

3,731,478 Other assets, net

2,940,701

2,276,953 Total assets

$ 53,980,666

$ 49,673,092









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Distributions payable

$ 182,855

$ 165,710 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

559,383

399,137 Lease intangible liabilities, net

1,439,968

1,379,436 Other liabilities

855,496

774,787 Line of credit payable and commercial paper

990,257

2,729,040 Term loan, net

1,324,285

249,755 Mortgages payable, net

841,690

853,925 Notes payable, net

16,475,589

14,278,013 Total liabilities

22,669,523

20,829,803









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share,

1,300,000 shares authorized, 708,773 and 660,300 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively

37,149,380

34,159,509 Distributions in excess of net income

(6,102,226)

(5,493,193) Accumulated other comprehensive income

96,057

46,833 Total stockholders' equity

31,143,211

28,713,149 Noncontrolling interests

167,932

130,140 Total equity

31,311,143

28,843,289 Total liabilities and equity

$ 53,980,666

$ 49,673,092

GLOSSARY

Adjusted EBITDAre. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) established an EBITDA metric for real estate companies (i.e., EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre) it believed would provide investors with a consistent measure to help make investment decisions among certain REITs. Our definition of "Adjusted EBITDAre" is generally consistent with the Nareit definition, other than our adjustment to remove foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, excluding the gain and loss from the settlement of foreign currency forwards not designated as hedges (which is consistent with our previous calculations of "Adjusted EBITDAre"). We define Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the most recent quarter as earnings (net income) before (i) interest expense, including non-cash loss (gain) on swaps, (ii) income and franchise taxes, (iii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (iv) real estate depreciation and amortization, (v) provisions for impairment, (vi) merger and integration-related costs, (vii) gain on sales of real estate, (viii) foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, net, (ix) gain on settlement of foreign currency forwards, and (x) our proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities. Our Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDAre reported by other companies or as defined by Nareit, and other companies may interpret or define Adjusted EBITDAre differently than we do. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre to be a meaningful measure of a REIT's performance because it provides a view of our operating performance, analyzes our ability to meet interest payment obligations before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate and other items, as defined above, that affect comparability, including the removal of non-recurring and non-cash items that industry observers believe are less relevant to evaluating the operating performance of a company. In addition, EBITDAre is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders, investors, rating agencies, and others as a means of evaluating the operational cash generating capacity of a company prior to servicing debt obligations. Management also believes the use of an annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre metric is meaningful because it represents our current earnings run rate for the period presented. The ratio of our total debt to our annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre is also used to determine vesting of performance share awards granted to our executive officers. Adjusted EBITDAre should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income as a measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as FFO adjusted for unique revenue and expense items, which we believe are not as pertinent to the measurement of our ongoing operating performance. Most companies in our industry use a similar measurement to AFFO, but they may use the term "CAD" (for Cash Available for Distribution) or "FAD" (for Funds Available for Distribution). We believe AFFO provides useful information to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure of the operating performance of real estate companies that is used by industry analysts and investors who look at and compare those companies. In particular, AFFO provides an additional measure to compare the operating performance of different REITs without having to account for differing depreciation assumptions and other unique revenue and expense items which are not pertinent to measuring a particular company's ongoing operating performance. Therefore, we believe that AFFO is an appropriate supplemental performance metric, and that the most appropriate GAAP performance metric to which AFFO should be reconciled is net income available to common stockholders.

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by annualizing Adjusted EBITDAre.

Annualized Contractual Rent is the monthly aggregate cash amount charged to clients, inclusive of monthly base rent receivables, as of the balance sheet date, multiplied by 12, excluding percentage rent. We believe annualized contractual rent is a useful supplemental operating measure, as it excludes properties that were no longer owned at the balance sheet date and includes the annualized rent from properties acquired during the quarter. Annualized contractual rent has not been reduced to reflect reserves recorded as reductions to GAAP rental revenue in the periods presented. Annualized contractual rent excludes unconsolidated entities.

Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDAre, which includes transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S. GAAP, consists of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and removes Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable quarter. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The annualized pro forma adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes and bonds.

Funds From Operations (FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, consistent with the Nareit definition, is net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus provisions for impairments of depreciable real estate assets, and reduced by gain on property sales. Presentation of the information regarding FFO and AFFO is intended to assist the reader in comparing the operating performance of different REITs, although it should be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO in the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered alternatives to reviewing our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities. In addition, FFO and AFFO should not be considered measures of liquidity, of our ability to make cash distributions, or of our ability to pay interest payments. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of a REIT's operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that adds back items such as depreciation and impairments for FFO. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation could be less informative. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental performance measure. In addition, FFO is used as a measure of our compliance with the financial covenants of our credit facility.

Initial Weighted Average Cash Lease Yield is computed as contractual cash net operating income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date, divided by the total cost of the property (including all expenses borne by us).

Investment Grade Clients are our clients with a credit rating, and our clients that are subsidiaries or affiliates of companies with a credit rating, as of the balance sheet date, of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre.

Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre.

Normalized Funds from Operations Available to Common Stockholders (Normalized FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is FFO excluding merger and integration-related costs associated with our merger with VEREIT.

Same Store Pool, for purposes of determining the properties used to calculate our same store rental revenue, includes all properties that we owned for the entire year-to-date period, for both the current and prior year except for properties during the current or prior year that were: (i) vacant at any time,(ii) under development or redevelopment, or (iii) involved in eminent domain and rent was reduced.

Same Store Rental Revenue excludes straight-line rent, the amortization of above-and below-market leases, and reimbursements from clients for recoverable real estate taxes and operating expenses. For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis by applying the exchange rate as of the balance sheet date to base currency rental revenue.

