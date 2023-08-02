Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.: PacBio Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Second quarter results

Revenue of $47.6 million, a 34% increase compared with $35.5 million in the prior year-period.

Recognized revenue on 47 sequencing systems in the second quarter, including 45 Revio systems and 2 Sequel IIe systems, compared to 36 Sequel II/IIe systems in the prior-year period.

Instrument revenue of $29.9 million compared with $15.6 million in the prior-year period.

Consumables revenue of $13.7 million compared with $14.6 million in the prior-year period.

Service and other revenue of $3.9 million compared with $5.3 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.5 million, representing a 4% decrease compared with $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a gross margin of 33% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 46% for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.7 million and represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 33% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 which represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 46% (see accompanying tables for reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP measures).

Operating expenses totaled $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $84.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $86.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 included non-cash share-based compensation of $16.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $69.8 million, compared to a net loss of $71.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $65.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $76.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.28 compared to net loss per share of $0.32 for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.26 compared to $0.34 for the second quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments, excluding short- and long-term restricted cash, at June 30, 2023, totaled $829.9 million, compared to $772.3 million at December 31, 2022 .

Updates since our last earnings release

Commenced shipping of the Onso platform, an innovative benchtop short-read DNA sequencing system that provides users with an extraordinary level of accuracy using PacBio's proprietary sequencing by binding (SBB) technology. PacBio expects to complete the installation of the first Onso instrument and ship related consumables later this month. The milestone payment associated with PacBio's acquisition of Omniome will be triggered once both the Onso instrument and related consumables have been shipped.

Entered into an agreement to acquire Apton Biosystems, Inc. (Apton), a private company developing a high-throughput short-read sequencer. PacBio plans to integrate SBB chemistry with Apton's advanced optics and imaging technologies to accelerate our development of a highly accurate, high throughput, short-read sequencer.

Announced that Bioscientia, a leading global provider of clinical laboratory testing services for diagnostics based in Germany, implemented Revio to sequence several thousand human genomes per year.

Collaborated with Radboud University Medical Center (Radboudumc), one of Europe's largest academic centers for human genetics, to explore genetic causes of rare and genetic diseases. Radboudumc plans to study the potential clinical utility and better understand the health economics of bringing highly accurate HiFi sequencing in a clinical setting on a large scale.

Appointed Olga Troyanskaya, Ph.D., Professor of Computer Science and the Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics at Princeton University to PacBio's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Jay Shendure, Ph.D., Professor of Genome Sciences at the University of Washington, as Chair. SAB provides guidance to the research and development efforts at PacBio, including critical feedback, advice, and expertise on future technological and scientific direction to inform PacBio's priorities and roadmaps for current and future products.

Issued $441 million principal amount of 1.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in exchange for $441 million principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (2028 Notes) in a privately negotiated exchange deal with a holder of PacBio's 2028 Notes.

"PacBio continued to gain momentum in the second quarter as Revio demand drove record quarterly revenue," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The team continues to execute on scaling manufacturing and delivering the new product to customers, and we're seeing customers ramp sequencing on Revio. I'm also pleased to share that we've commenced shipment of Onso today, our highly differentiated short-read benchtop sequencer developed as a result of our acquisition of Omniome in 2021. I'm also excited to announce that we entered into an agreement to acquire Apton, enabling us to accelerate the development of a high-throughput instrument capable of sequencing billions of reads per flow cell."

Quarterly Conference Call Information

Management will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . Investors may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-349-0136, if outside the U.S., by dialing 1-412-317-0459, requesting to join the "PacBio Q2 Earnings Call". The call will be webcast live and available for replay at PacBio's website at https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in PacBio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Revenue:









Product revenue $ 43,655

$ 34,654

$ 30,175 Service and other revenue 3,918

4,246

5,292 Total revenue 47,573

38,900

35,467 Cost of Revenue:









Cost of product revenue 28,432

25,164

15,499 Cost of service and other revenue 3,412

3,792

3,592 Amortization of intangible assets 183

183

183 Total cost of revenue 32,027

29,139

19,274 Gross profit 15,546

9,761

16,193 Operating Expense:









Research and development 46,173

48,939

50,348 Sales, general and administrative 40,573

39,818

39,252 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1) 1,975

12,256

(5,438) Total operating expense 88,721

101,013

84,162 Operating loss (73,175)

(91,252)

(67,969) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) (2,033)

-

- Interest expense (3,554)

(3,630)

(3,681) Other income, net 8,929

6,867

256 Loss before expense (benefit) from income taxes (69,833)

(88,015)

(71,394) Expense (benefit) from income taxes -

-

- Net loss $ (69,833)

$ (88,015)

$ (71,394)











Net loss per share:









Basic $ (0.28)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.32) Diluted $ (0.28)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.32)











Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share:









Basic 250,070

242,032

224,499 Diluted 250,070

242,032

224,499

__________________ (1) Change in fair value of contingent consideration during the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was due to fair value adjustments of milestone payments payable upon the commercialization of acquired IPR&D. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt during the three months ended June 30, 2023 is related to the exchange of a portion of the Company's 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 for the Company's 1.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Revenue:













Product revenue $ 43,655

$ 30,175

$ 78,309

$ 58,419 Service and other revenue 3,918

5,292

8,164

10,221 Total revenue 47,573

35,467

86,473

68,640 Cost of Revenue:













Cost of product revenue 28,432

15,499

53,596

30,319 Cost of service and other revenue 3,412

3,592

7,204

7,607 Amortization of intangible assets 183

183

366

366 Total cost of revenue 32,027

19,274

61,166

38,292 Gross profit 15,546

16,193

25,307

30,348 Operating Expense:













Research and development 46,173

50,348

95,112

103,285 Sales, general and administrative 40,573

39,252

80,391

79,056 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1) 1,975

(5,438)

14,231

(6,501) Total operating expense 88,721

84,162

189,734

175,840 Operating loss (73,175)

(67,969)

(164,427)

(145,492) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) (2,033)

-

(2,033)

- Interest expense (3,554)

(3,681)

(7,184)

(7,378) Other income (expense), net 8,929

256

15,796

(23) Loss before expense (benefit) from income taxes (69,833)

(71,394)

(157,848)

(152,893) Expense (benefit) from income taxes -

-

-

- Net loss $ (69,833)

$ (71,394)

$ (157,848)

$ (152,893)















Net loss per share:













Basic $ (0.28)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.64)

$ (0.68) Diluted $ (0.28)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.64)

$ (0.68)















Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share:













Basic 250,070

224,499

246,074

223,400 Diluted 250,070

224,499

246,074

223,400

_________________ (1) Change in fair value of contingent consideration during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was due to fair value adjustments of milestone payments payable upon the commercialization of acquired IPR&D. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 is related to the exchange of a portion of the Company's 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 for the Company's 1.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets







Cash and investments

$ 829,862

$ 772,318 Accounts receivable, net

24,034

18,786 Inventory, net

67,608

50,381 Prepaid and other current assets

13,748

10,289 Property and equipment, net

40,317

41,580 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

36,444

39,763 Restricted cash

2,722

3,222 Intangible assets, net

409,779

410,245 Goodwill

409,974

409,974 Other long-term assets

13,143

10,528 Total Assets

$ 1,847,631

$ 1,767,086









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Accounts payable

$ 16,512

$ 12,028 Accrued expenses

27,010

32,596 Deferred revenue

29,975

32,292 Operating lease liabilities

45,842

49,956 Contingent consideration liability

186,325

172,094 Convertible senior notes, net

891,795

896,683 Other liabilities

8,173

8,533 Stockholders' equity

641,999

562,904 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,847,631

$ 1,767,086

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 GAAP net loss

$ (69,833)

$ (88,015)

$ (71,394)

$ (157,848)

$ (152,893) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1)

1,975

12,256

(5,438)

14,231

(6,501) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

2,033

-

-

2,033

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets

228

228

228

456

457 Non-GAAP net loss

$ (65,597)

$ (75,531)

$ (76,604)

$ (141,128)

$ (158,937)





















GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.28)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.64)

$ (0.68) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1)

0.01

0.05

(0.02)

0.06

(0.03) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

0.01

-

-

0.01

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.26)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.57)

$ (0.71)





















GAAP gross profit

$ 15,546

$ 9,761

$ 16,193

$ 25,307

$ 30,348 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

183

183

183

366

366 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 15,729

$ 9,944

$ 16,376

$ 25,673

$ 30,714





















GAAP gross profit %

33 %

25 %

46 %

29 %

44 %





















Non-GAAP gross profit %

33 %

26 %

46 %

30 %

45 %





















GAAP total operating expense

$ 88,721

$ 101,013

$ 84,162

$ 189,734

$ 175,840 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1)

(1,975)

(12,256)

5,438

(14,231)

6,501 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(45)

(45)

(45)

(90)

(91) Non-GAAP total operating expense

$ 86,701

$ 88,712

$ 89,555

$ 175,413

$ 182,250

__________________ (1) Change in fair value of contingent consideration was related to fair value adjustments of milestone payments payable upon the commercialization of acquired IPR&D. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 is related to the exchange of a portion of the Company's 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 for the Company's 1.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030.

