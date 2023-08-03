Anzeige
03.08.2023
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL: STL wins a Rs 250 crore deal for building and maintaining data centres for a public sector entity

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today, announced a partnership with a public sector entity. In this multi-year agreement, STL will design, build, commission, and maintain 2 data centre facilities, with service deployment across multiple network sites across India.

STL forms a partnership with a public sector entity (PRNewsfoto/Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL)

STL will also be responsible for 3 years of operations & management to ensure the reliable functioning of the envisaged project. This critical project will require seamless operations, 24X7 availability and a high level of intelligence to facilitate mission-critical business applications. STL's technology-led Data Centre connectivity and management solution is custom-designed to create intelligent and automated systems to run, monitor and protect the data centres, enabling new-age applications with advanced Cyber security solutions.

The Indian data centre market is projected to grow from ~US$ 5.6 billion to ~US$ 8 billion by 2026, according to a report by ASSOCHAM-EY, and STL is well poised to cater to this demand through its comprehensive solutions.

Speaking on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO-Global Services Business,STL, said: "STL has over a decade of experience in building and managing data centres. Our solutions are focused on getting automation and intelligence in the network and IT infrastructure. I am confident that our data centre connectivity and maintenance solution will integrate intelligent infrastructure, real-time monitoring, disaster management and troubleshooting. It will provide a secure, reliable, seamless digital infrastructure for the customer's operations."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168815/STL_partnership.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

The new brand identity of Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) (PRNewsfoto/Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL))

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-wins-a-rs-250-crore-deal-for-building-and-maintaining-data-centres-for-a-public-sector-entity-301892472.html

