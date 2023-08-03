DJ Web3×LLM On-Chain Contract Analysis Tool 'DeCipher' Sparks Excitement Among Developers and Researchers

Bunzz, a Singapore-based web3×LLM tech web3-startup, is thrilled to announce the successful release of "DeCipher", a revolutionary AI-powered tool designed to transform the process of generating Smart Contract documentation. Users can create documents from nearly all Smart Contracts existing on each Blockchain with a single click. Product Page: https://www.bunzz.dev/decipher This is a powerful tool that strongly supports developers who want to develop new DApps based on existing contracts, traders and investors who want to understand complex DeFi protocols, and business owners of web3 products. This Tool Empowers Web3 Folks with Contract Clarification DeCipher quickly became a hot topic as a powerful tool, supporting developers who want to develop new DApps based on existing contracts, traders and investors seeking to understand complex DeFi protocols, and business owners of Web3 products. This is not surprising because DeCipher supports almost all blockchains, enabling the generation of "user-friendly manuals" for nearly all deployed contracts. This new technology makes DApp cloning and research much more accessible, clearly promoting the mass adoption of Web3. Furthermore, the vulnerability of many assets due to weaknesses in the Vyper language has raised concerns. However, DeCipher's ability to learn vulnerability patterns in contracts, not limited to Vyper language, suggests the potential for an LLM-based auditing tool to be realized. DeCipher's unique data processing algorithm DeCipher leverages advanced AI models, ChatGPT3.5 and 4, specifically optimized for analyzing Smart Contracts. The resulting "Smart Contract-specialized GPT" is an incredibly precise tool that has even impressed the Bunzz team. The unique fine-tuning approach employed by DeCipher is currently undergoing patent processing, showcasing Bunzz's commitment to cutting-edge technology. DeCipher's Chrome Extension Dramatically Enhances Block Explorer UX Surprisingly, DeCipher has also launched a Chrome Extension simultaneously. By installing this, users can view documents just by clicking the generate button while keeping the contract page they want to analyze open in Block Explorer. This is similar to Etherscan's new feature, "Code Reader," but differs in the following points: 1. DeCipher is free. Code Reader effectively requires payment as it requires the Open AI API. 2. DeCipher's Chrome Extension can be used not only on Etherscan but also on other major Block Explorers. 3. The accuracy of DeCipher's documentation. Editing and Deployment Capabilities ay unique CLI Using DeCipher is incredibly simple: developers can effortlessly generate documentation by copying and pasting the contract's URL. For those seeking continuous accessibility, DeCipher can be conveniently accessed through the Bunzz Chrome Extension, available on popular Block Explorers like Etherscan. DeCipher's advantages are not limited to just Smart Contract analysis. By using the Bunzz CLI, developers can edit and deploy contracts after they've been analyzed. Moreover, it's a comprehensive solution that allows deployment to all EVM-compatible blockchains. These features hold substantial value for developers intending to create new applications by forking existing DApps, dramatically enhancing the efficiency of their product development process. About the 'Machine-Readable Contract Layer' that connects AI and blockchain DeCipher is not just a development tool, it envisions something bigger. By providing the vast amount of contract data generated from document creation in a data structure that is easy for AI to read, it aims to create an ecosystem where various AI services can connect on top of its "Machine-Readable Contract Layer". You can check the details on this Notion page. Introducing Bunzz Eco-System Introducing Bunzz v2, a state-of-the-art DApp development environment that includes DeCipher, Bunzz CLI, a repository, and a deployment environment. This breakthrough offering allows easy modularization and editing of all blockchain-deployed contracts using the Bunzz CLI, while securely deploying them with Metamask - a first in web3 history. Contacts Kenta Akutsu (CEO) info@bunzz.dev Tel: +81 50-1743-6844

