Cox Energy secured the assets of Abengoa in April 2023. Abengoa began insolvency proceedings for its main business unit in May 2022.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Cox Energy has finalized the acquisition of Spain-based renewable energy developer Abengoa. Cox Energy's business plan has garnered support from worker and union organizations, public administrations, the bankruptcy administrator, and a consortium of lenders including Santander, Caixabank, Crédit Agricole, BBVA, Bankinter, and HSBC. This consortium provided €150 million ($163.2 million) of guarantees. In April, Cox Energy ...

