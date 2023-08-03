Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
03.08.23
09:10 Uhr
3,410 Euro
-0,020
-0,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.08.2023 | 11:30
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 143.9 (107.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 5.2 (3.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 149.1 (110.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - July 2023 increased by 23 % to SEK 950.9 (774.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-July

22-July

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

22.8

26.4

-14 %

167.5

182.6

-8 %

Central Europe

40.9

22.0

86 %

232.2

145.9

59 %

East Europe

35.1

24.2

45 %

222.1

184.2

21 %

South & West Europe

23.5

13.2

78 %

135.0

87.9

54 %

The Baltics

9.1

5.8

57 %

51.8

40.5

28 %

North America

7.4

6.5

14 %

46.5

39.1

19 %

Asia-Pacific

4.1

8.2

-50 %

34.1

42.5

-20 %

Africa

1.0

0.9

11 %

8.2

4.1

100 %

Zinzino

143.9

107.2

34 %

897.4

726.8

24 %

Faun Pharma

5.2

3.3

58 %

53.5

47.6

12 %

Zinzino Group

149.1

110.5

35 %

950.9

774.4

23 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3813100/804313435e7ceec9.pdf

2307 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-july-2023-301892516.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.