ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 143.9 (107.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 5.2 (3.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 149.1 (110.5) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - July 2023 increased by 23 % to SEK 950.9 (774.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
23-July
22-July
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
22.8
26.4
-14 %
167.5
182.6
-8 %
Central Europe
40.9
22.0
86 %
232.2
145.9
59 %
East Europe
35.1
24.2
45 %
222.1
184.2
21 %
South & West Europe
23.5
13.2
78 %
135.0
87.9
54 %
The Baltics
9.1
5.8
57 %
51.8
40.5
28 %
North America
7.4
6.5
14 %
46.5
39.1
19 %
Asia-Pacific
4.1
8.2
-50 %
34.1
42.5
-20 %
Africa
1.0
0.9
11 %
8.2
4.1
100 %
Zinzino
143.9
107.2
34 %
897.4
726.8
24 %
Faun Pharma
5.2
3.3
58 %
53.5
47.6
12 %
Zinzino Group
149.1
110.5
35 %
950.9
774.4
23 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
