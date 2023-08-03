UK researchers suggested utilizing heat pumps to preheat hydrogen to very high temperatures, which they said could reduce the need for hydrogen by more than 20%. The process is also claimed to have the potential to reduce the European industry's energy demand by approximately 200 TWh per year.Using heat pumps to preheat industrial hydrogen (H2) systems could reduce the need for H2 by more than 20% and lower the cost of process heat for heavy industry by more than 10%, according to new research from the United Kingdom. The group of researchers, led by the University of Leeds, claims that utilizing ...

