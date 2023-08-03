AppSweep provides development teams and security professionals with a free product to identify and address security issues in iOS and Android apps

Guardsquare, the mobile application security provider, today announced that the company's award-winning Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) product, AppSweep, is now available for iOS. Built for developers and mobile application-specific, AppSweep allows users to scan Android and iOS apps to identify security risks.

Security findings include actionable recommendations developers can leverage to fix the identified security issues ensuring AppSweep users quickly uncover and can solve security issues in mobile app code and dependencies. Free to use with no restrictions, AppSweep is now available for both iOS and Android.

With the ever-growing reliance on mobile apps across all verticals, organizations must prioritize the security of their mobile applications to ensure customer trust and brand loyalty, protect valuable IP, achieve compliance, and prevent loss of revenue. Yet only a third of those involved in mobile app development use a MAST tool, which can lead to insecure mobile apps and detrimental effects on organizations left vulnerable to risks.

With the introduction of AppSweep for iOS, Guardsquare ensures that regardless of the operating system, organizations can safeguard their mobile apps and protect their users' sensitive data. AppSweep helps development teams efficiently and effectively meet security needs in an actionable manner.

"AppSweep has proven to be tremendously successful in helping improve the security of Android applications," said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. "We are excited to introduce the scanning of iOS apps within AppSweep to extend the benefits of this much-needed tool to address mobile app security challenges. We look forward to seeing businesses continue to fortify their mobile apps against potential threats by enabling developers to confidently test and efficiently address security concerns leveraging AppSweep. Together, we can create a safer mobile app ecosystem and protect organizations from the risks associated with unprotected apps."

For more information about AppSweep for iOS and Android, visit https://www.guardsquare.com/appsweep-mobile-application-security-testing.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market. Built on the open-source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare's software integrates seamlessly across the development cycle. From app security testing to code hardening to real-time visibility into the threat landscape, Guardsquare solutions provide enhanced mobile application security from early in the development process through publication. More than 900 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications against reverse engineering and tampering.

