TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Home Capital Group Inc. ("Home Capital" or "the Company") (TSX: HCG) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available on Home Capital's website at www.homecapital.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

"This quarter's results showcased the growth in our net income and strong operational performance. While the growth in our loan portfolio slowed in line with market conditions, we were pleased with the strength of our retention this quarter," said Yousry Bissada, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our prudent underwriting and resourceful mortgage customers have kept net arrears at a low level. A significant majority of our Alt A mortgages have now been originated or renewed at rates reflecting the rapid interest rate increases over the last eighteen months. This quarter we also completed the final component of our multi-year Ignite Program. We are pleased to report that the team has now successfully transformed our core technology platforms and digital capabilities to enable future growth and operating efficiencies."

Net Income: Diluted earnings per share of $1.49 in Q2 2023 compared with $0.97 in Q2 2022

Net income of $58.1 million or $1.49 diluted earnings per share in Q2 2023, an increase of 11.2% from $1.34 per share in Q1 2023 and an increase of 53.6% from $0.97 per share in Q2 2022.

of $58.1 million or $1.49 diluted earnings per share in Q2 2023, an increase of 11.2% from $1.34 per share in Q1 2023 and an increase of 53.6% from $0.97 per share in Q2 2022. Adjusted net income of $61.1 million or $1.57 diluted earnings per share in Q2 2023, an increase of 14.6% from $1.37 per share in Q1 2023 and an increase of 60.2% from $0.98 per share in Q2 2022. Results are adjusted for items of note related to implementing our Ignite Program and the SFC Transaction (see Arrangement with Smith Financial Corporation section below). Adjusted results, measures and ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Adjusted Results section below.

of $61.1 million or $1.57 diluted earnings per share in Q2 2023, an increase of 14.6% from $1.37 per share in Q1 2023 and an increase of 60.2% from $0.98 per share in Q2 2022. Results are adjusted for items of note related to implementing our Ignite Program and the SFC Transaction (see Arrangement with Smith Financial Corporation section below). Adjusted results, measures and ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Adjusted Results section below. Net interest margin of 2.35% in Q2 2023, compared with 2.15% in Q1 2023 and 1.97% in Q2 2022.

of 2.35% in Q2 2023, compared with 2.15% in Q1 2023 and 1.97% in Q2 2022. Non-interest expenses of $68.0 million in Q2 2023, compared with $65.3 million in Q1 2023 and $60.9 million in Q2 2022.

Asset Growth: Mortgage originations decreased 49.8% over Q2 2022

Mortgage originations of $1.53 billion in Q2 2023, compared with $1.45 billion in Q1 2023 and $3.04 billion in Q2 2022.

of $1.53 billion in Q2 2023, compared with $1.45 billion in Q1 2023 and $3.04 billion in Q2 2022. Single-family mortgage originations of $1.14 billion in Q2 2023, compared with $921.2 million in Q1 2023 and $2.27 billion in Q2 2022.

of $1.14 billion in Q2 2023, compared with $921.2 million in Q1 2023 and $2.27 billion in Q2 2022. Total loan portfolio of $21.02 billion at the end of Q2 2023, an increase of 0.6% from the end of Q1 2023 and an increase of 2.0% from the end of Q2 2022.

of $21.02 billion at the end of Q2 2023, an increase of 0.6% from the end of Q1 2023 and an increase of 2.0% from the end of Q2 2022. Loans under administration of $27.67 billion at the end of Q2 2023, up 0.4% from the end of Q1 2023 and 3.7% from the end of Q2 2022.

Funding: Deposits through our Oaken channel of $5.10 billion make up 31.6% of total deposits

Total deposits of $16.12 billion at the end of Q2 2023, compared with $16.22 billion at the end of Q1 2023 and $15.02 billion at the end of Q2 2022.

of $16.12 billion at the end of Q2 2023, compared with $16.22 billion at the end of Q1 2023 and $15.02 billion at the end of Q2 2022. Total Oaken deposits of $5.10 billion at the end of Q2 2023, an increase of 0.9% from the end of Q1 2023 and 10.0% from the end of Q2 2022.

of $5.10 billion at the end of Q2 2023, an increase of 0.9% from the end of Q1 2023 and 10.0% from the end of Q2 2022. Oaken's share of total deposits was 31.6% at the end of Q2 2023, compared with 31.2% at the end of Q1 2023 and 30.9% at the end of Q2 2022.

Credit Quality: Provisions of $2.1 million compared to $4.7 million in Q2 2022

Provision for credit losses ("PCL") of $2.1 million in Q2 2023, compared with a provision expense of $0.7 million in Q1 2023 and $4.7 million in Q2 2022.

of $2.1 million in Q2 2023, compared with a provision expense of $0.7 million in Q1 2023 and $4.7 million in Q2 2022. Allowance for credit losses of 0.27% of gross loans at the end of Q2 2023, compared with 0.26% at the end of Q1 2023 and 0.19% at the end of Q2 2022.

of 0.27% of gross loans at the end of Q2 2023, compared with 0.26% at the end of Q1 2023 and 0.19% at the end of Q2 2022. Net write-offs as a percentage of gross loans were 0.01% in Q2 2023, compared to less than one basis point in Q1 2023 and 0.01% in Q2 2022.

as a percentage of gross loans were 0.01% in Q2 2023, compared to less than one basis point in Q1 2023 and 0.01% in Q2 2022. Net non-performing loans (represented by Stage 3 loans under IFRS 9) as a percentage of gross loans were 0.41% at the end of Q2 2023, compared with 0.24% at the end of Q1 2023 and 0.14% at the end of Q2 2022.

Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared a dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023. The dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation and will be paid only if the SFC Transaction has not closed on or before August 31, 2023.

Arrangement with Smith Financial Corporation

As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive agreement on November 20, 2022 (the "Arrangement Agreement") for its outstanding shares to be acquired by a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith Financial Corporation ("SFC"), a company controlled by Stephen Smith, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "SFC Transaction"). The SFC Transaction has received shareholder and court approval and the Competition Bureau has also indicated that it will take no action in respect of it. Please see the Business Profile section in the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report for more information.

Outlook

"We expect to receive approvals under the Bank Act and the Trust and Loan Companies Act for the acquisition of Home by Smith Financial Corporation and to close the transaction this summer. We believe this change will help Home further enhance our leadership in the markets in which we operate," stated Mr. Bissada.

Financial Highlights For the three months ended (000s, except Percentage and Per Share Amounts) June 30 March 31 June 30 2023 2023 2022 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS1 Net Interest Income $ 133,864 $ 122,420 $ 107,311 Net Interest Margin 2.35% 2.15% 1.97% Efficiency Ratio 45.9% 47.6% 50.3% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio2 43.1% 46.5% 49.7% Provision as a Percentage of Gross Loans (annualized) 0.04% 0.01% 0.09% Net Write-Offs as a Percentage of Gross Loans (annualized) 0.01% 0.00% 0.01% Net Income $ 58,065 $ 51,832 $ 41,251 Adjusted Net Income2 $ 61,094 $ 52,986 $ 41,848 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.49 $ 1.34 $ 0.97 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share2 $ 1.57 $ 1.37 $ 0.98 Return on Shareholders' Equity (annualized) 14.2% 13.1% 10.4% Adjusted Return on Shareholders' Equity (annualized)2 15.0% 13.4% 10.6% ORIGINATIONS1 Total Mortgage Originations $ 1,527,472 $ 1,447,786 $ 3,041,115 Single-Family Residential Mortgage Originations 1,142,582 921,236 2,271,044 As at June 30 March 31 June 30 2023 2023 2022 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS1 Total Assets $ 22,873,699 $ 22,836,452 $ 22,186,555 Total Assets Under Administration3 29,529,879 29,453,324 28,193,427 Total Loan Portfolio4 21,018,680 20,901,985 20,598,202 Total Loans Under Administration3 27,674,860 27,572,832 26,687,669 Deposits 16,123,205 16,219,995 15,017,125 FINANCIAL STRENGTH1 Capital Measures5 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.04% 15.09% 16.27% Leverage Ratio 5.34% 5.93% 6.45% Credit Quality Net Non-Performing Loans as a Percentage of Gross Loans 0.41% 0.24% 0.14% NPL Allowance as a Percentage of Gross NPL6 12.9% 12.3% 12.5% Share Information Book Value per Common Share $ 43.41 $ 42.02 $ 38.72 Dividend paid during the period ended $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Number of Common Shares Outstanding 38,211 38,194 40,683

1 Please see the Glossary in the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report for additional information on various measures presented in this table. 2 Adjusted results, measures and ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Adjusted Results section below. 3 Total assets and loans under administration include both on- and off-balance sheet amounts. Total on-balance sheet loans include loans held for sale and are presented gross of allowance for credit losses. 4 Total loan portfolio is presented gross of allowance for credit losses and excludes loans held for sale. 5 These figures relate to the Company's operating subsidiary, Home Trust Company. 6 NPL indicates non-performing loans, defined as Stage 3 loans under IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. See definition of impaired or non-performing loans under Glossary in the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report.

Adjusted Results

The Company has adopted IFRS as its accounting framework. IFRS are the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for Canadian publicly accountable enterprises. In addition to reported results, management also uses adjusted results to assess its underlying business performance. Adjusted results, measures, and ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. They are not calculated in accordance with GAAP (IFRS), are not defined by GAAP, and do not have standardized meanings and as a result may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies.

To arrive at adjusted results, items of note are removed from reported results. The items of note for 2023 include certain costs pertaining to the SFC Transaction which management believes are not indicative of underlying business performance. The items of note for 2022 include adjustments in connection with the Company's Ignite Program for items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance. Management believes that adjusted measures provide investors with a better understanding of how management assesses underlying business performance and facilitate a more informed analysis of trends.

Please see Adjusted Results in the Financial Performance Review section in the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report for further information.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Items of note are removed from reported net income in determining adjusted net income. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

For the three months ended For the six months ended (000s) June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 June 30 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 58,065 $ 51,832 $ 41,251 $ 109,897 $ 85,969 Adjustments for items of note in connection with: The SFC Transaction, net of tax1 3,029 1,154 - 4,183 - The Ignite Program, net of tax2 - - 597 - 904 Total adjustments for items of note, net of tax 3,029 1,154 597 4,183 904 Adjusted net income $ 61,094 $ 52,986 $ 41,848 $ 114,080 $ 86,873

1 Items of note in connection with the SFC Transaction comprise transaction costs payable to financial advisors, legal firms and other professional service providers as well as adjustments made pertaining to share-based compensation as described in more detail in Note 7(B) of the unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report. 2 Items of note in connection with the Company's Ignite Program represent elevated operating expenses for the reimplementation of the Company's core banking system, recognized primarily in other operating expenses in the consolidated statements of income.

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated in the same manner as the efficiency ratio, using adjusted pre-tax non-interest expenses instead of pre-tax non-interest expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP. The following table provides a reconciliation of non-interest expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted non-interest expenses.

For the three months ended For the six months ended (000s) June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 June 30 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-interest expenses $ 67,992 $ 65,319 $ 60,928 $ 133,311 $ 125,964 Adjustments for items of note in connection with: The SFC Transaction, pre-tax1 4,189 1,570 - 5,759 - The Ignite Program, pre-tax2 - - 811 - 1,229 Total adjustments for items of note, pre-tax 4,189 1,570 811 5,759 1,229 Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 63,803 $ 63,749 $ 60,117 $ 127,552 $ 124,735

1 Items of note in connection with the SFC Transaction comprise transaction costs payable to financial advisors, legal firms and other professional service providers as well as adjustments made pertaining to share-based compensation as described in more detail in Note 7(B) of the unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report. 2 Items of note in connection with the Company's Ignite Program represent elevated operating expenses for the reimplementation of the Company's core banking system, recognized primarily in other operating expenses in the consolidated statements of income.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, Home Capital Group Inc. makes written and verbal forward-looking statements. These are included in the 2022 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report, periodic reports to shareholders, regulatory filings, press releases, Company presentations and other Company communications. Forward-looking statements are made in connection with business objectives and targets, Company strategies, operations, anticipated financial results and the outlook for the Company, its industry, the Canadian economy and the SFC Transaction. These statements regarding expected future performance are "financial outlooks" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102. Please see the risk factors, which are set forth in detail in the Risk Management section of the 2023 Second Quarter Report, as well as the Company's other publicly filed information, which is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedarplus.ca, for the material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risk factors are material risk factors a reader should consider, and include credit risk, liquidity and funding risk, structural interest rate risk, operational risk, investment risk, strategic risk, reputational risk, compliance risk and capital adequacy risk along with additional risk factors that may affect future results. Forward-looking statements can be found in the Report to the Shareholders and the Outlook section of the 2023 Second Quarter Report. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "estimate," "plan," "forecast," "may," and "could" or other similar expressions.

By their very nature, these statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainty, general and specific, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global capital market activity, changes in government monetary and economic policies, changes in interest rates, inflation levels and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses to it, climate change, competition and technological change. The preceding list is not exhaustive of possible factors.

These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company presents forward-looking statements to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's assumptions and expectations about the future that are relevant in management's setting of performance goals, strategic priorities and outlook. The Company presents its outlook to assist shareholders in understanding management's expectations on how the future will impact the financial performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, except as required by securities laws.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian economy in 2023 and its effect on Home Capital's business are material factors the Company considers when setting strategic priorities and outlook. In determining expectations for economic growth, both broadly and in the financial services sector, the Company primarily considers historical and forecasted economic data provided by the Canadian government and its agencies and other third-party providers. In setting and reviewing its strategic priorities and outlook for 2023, management makes certain assumptions about the Canadian economy, employment conditions, interest rates, levels of housing activity, household debt service levels and the Company's continued access to broker mortgage and deposit markets. These assumptions are discussed in greater detail in the 2023 Second Quarter Report.

The current economic uncertainties pertaining to increased interest rates, lower house prices and inflationary pressure significantly impact the assumptions made by management in setting and reviewing the Company's strategic priorities and outlook. Updated forward-looking macroeconomic assumptions have been incorporated into the models used in the Company's expected credit loss estimation process. Please see Note 5(C) to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements included in the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Report for more information on these assumptions. The full extent of the impact that the heightened economic challenges mentioned above will have on the Canadian economy and the Company's business remains uncertain and difficult to predict. Please see the Outlook and the Risk Management sections in the Management's Discussion and Analysis included in the 2023 Second Quarter Report for more information.

