FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation's leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.34 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.39.

For the 2023 second quarter, Pediatrix reported the following results from continuing operations:

Net revenue of $501 million;

Income from continuing operations of $28 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $59 million.

"Our second quarter operating results were in line with our expectations and reflect stable patient volumes and strong cash generation," said James D. Swift, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. "As we focus on improvements in our revenue cycle management operations, our priorities also include strengthening and growing our organization through new sales, the expansion of our primary and urgent care clinic footprint, and contemplated allocation of our capital toward acquisitions."

Operating Results from Continuing Operations - Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Pediatrix's net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $500.6 million, compared to $486.0 million for the prior-year period. Pediatrix's overall same-unit revenue increased by 3.2 percent, slightly offset by the impact of net non-same unit activity.

Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors increased by 2.6 percent for the 2023 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period. This primarily reflects improved collections related to revenue cycle management activities and increases in contract and administrative fees, partially offset by a decrease in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act funds recorded.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not record any miscellaneous revenue for CARES Act funds, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period, which decreased the Company's same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors by 0.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors was unchanged compared to the prior-year period.

Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume increased by 0.6 percent for the 2023 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Hospital-based patient services 0.0% 0.5% Office-based patient services 2.4% 1.9% Neonatology services

(within hospital-based services): Total births (2.0)% (2.0)% Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days 0.7% 0.1%

For the 2023 second quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $354.0 million, compared to $330.8 million for the prior-year period. This increase primarily reflects same-unit clinical compensation increases as well as increases in incentive compensation, based on practice results.

For the 2023 second quarter, general and administrative expenses were $58.0 million, as compared to $61.2 million for the prior-year period. This net decrease is primarily related to cost reductions from professional services and other non-staffing expenses.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not incur any transformational and restructuring related expenses, compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and transformational and restructuring related expenses, was $59.1 million for the 2023 second quarter, compared to $65.6 million for the prior-year period. Funds recorded from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Investment and other income was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Interest expense was $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. This increase primarily reflects higher interest rates on the Company's adjustable-rate borrowings, partially offset by lower total borrowings.

Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $28.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the 2023 second quarter, based on a weighted average 82.7 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the 2022 second quarter, based on a weighted average 85.6 million shares outstanding. The decrease in weighted average shares outstanding is related to share repurchases completed during 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.39, compared to $0.47 for the second quarter of 2022. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and discrete tax events.

Operating Results from Continuing Operations - Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Pediatrix generated revenue from continuing operations of $991.6 million, compared to $968.3 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $99.2 million, compared to $116.2 million for the prior year. Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $42.5 million, or $0.52 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, based on a weighted average 82.4 million shares outstanding, which compares to income from continuing operations of $9.8 million, or $0.11 per share, based on a weighted average 85.9 million shares outstanding for the first six months of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.62, compared to $0.79 in the same period of 2022.

Financial Position and Cash Flow - Continuing Operations

Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $5.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $9.8 million at December 31, 2022, and net accounts receivable was $270.9 million.

For the second quarter of 2023, Pediatrix generated cash from continuing operations of $92.6 million, compared to $81.6 million during the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company used $8.1 million to fund capital expenditures.

At June 30, 2023, Pediatrix had total debt outstanding of $675 million, consisting of its $400 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2030; $234 million in borrowings under its Term A Loan; and $41 million in borrowings under its revolving line of credit.

2023 Outlook

As previously disclosed, Pediatrix anticipates that its 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, will be in a range of $235 million to $245 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and of forward looking Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the year ending December 31, 2023 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 500,577 $ 486,033 $ 991,585 $ 968,262 Operating expenses: Practice salaries and benefits 354,032 330,757 716,267 673,912 Practice supplies and other operating expenses 31,089 29,843 61,809 58,332 General and administrative expenses 58,013 61,165 117,072 122,452 Depreciation and amortization 8,945 8,775 17,898 17,544 Transformational and restructuring related expenses - 5,338 - 6,759 Total operating expenses 452,079 435,878 913,046 878,999 Income from operations 48,498 50,155 78,539 89,263 Investment and other income 1,189 844 1,823 1,719 Interest expense (11,230 ) (8,409 ) (21,620 ) (20,227 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - (57,016 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 490 443 917 948 Total non-operating expenses (9,551 ) (7,122 ) (18,880 ) (74,576 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 38,947 43,033 59,659 14,687 Income tax provision (10,665 ) (12,332 ) (17,171 ) (4,931 ) Income from continuing operations 28,282 30,701 42,488 9,756 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (3,565 ) - (3,812 ) Net income 28,282 27,136 42,488 5,944 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - 4 Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 28,282 $ 27,136 $ 42,488 $ 5,948 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Unrealized holding (loss) gain on investments, net of tax of $126, $414, $353 and $1,308 (387 ) (1,234 ) 217 (3,902 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 27,895 $ 25,902 $ 42,705 $ 2,046 Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted): Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.: $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.52 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares 82,664 85,619 82,377 85,914

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix

Medical Group, Inc. $ 28,282 $ 30,701 $ 42,488 $ 9,760 Interest expense 11,230 8,409 21,620 20,227 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 57,016 Income tax provision 10,665 12,332 17,171 4,931 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,945 8,775 17,898 17,544 Transformational and restructuring related expenses - 5,338 - 6,759 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 59,122 $ 65,555 $ 99,177 $ 116,237

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Diluted Income from Continuing Operations per Share to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS") (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 82,664 85,619 Income from continuing operations and diluted income from

continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix

Medical Group, Inc. $ 28,282 $ 0.34 $ 30,701 $ 0.36 Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $512 and $541) 1,533 0.02 1,624 0.02 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $782 and $1,084) 2,344 0.03 3,252 0.04 Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,335) - - 4,003 0.05 Net impact from discrete tax events 150 - 294 - Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 32,309 $ 0.39 $ 39,874 $ 0.47

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 82,377 85,914 Income from continuing operations and diluted income from

continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix

Medical Group, Inc. $ 42,488 $ 0.52 $ 9,760 $ 0.11 Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $1,010 and $1,082) 3,029 0.04 3,245 0.04 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $1,534 and $2,193) 4,601 0.06 6,578 0.07 Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,690) - - 5,069 0.06 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $14,254) - - 42,762 0.50 Net impact from discrete tax events 870 - 786 0.01 Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 50,988 $ 0.62 $ 68,200 $ 0.79

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Balance Sheet Highlights (in thousands) (Unaudited) As of

June 30, 2023 As of

December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,849 $ 9,824 Investments 98,490 93,239 Accounts receivable, net 270,852 296,787 Other current assets 22,576 28,139 Intangible assets, net 16,800 18,491 Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets 67,088 66,924 Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment 1,823,855 1,834,483 Total assets $ 2,305,510 $ 2,347,887 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 277,680 $ 374,225 Total debt, including finance leases, net 681,192 651,279 Operating lease liabilities 64,633 65,802 Other liabilities 339,630 364,949 Total liabilities 1,363,135 1,456,255 Total shareholders' equity 942,375 891,632 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,305,510 $ 2,347,887

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 110,000 $ 120,000 Interest expense 42,200 40,000 Income tax provision 44,800 47,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 38,000 38,000 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 235,000 $ 245,000

