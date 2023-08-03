Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Partners with HCLTech for Digital Transformation of Media and Entertainment Industry

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech , a leading global technology company, to accelerate digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry.

Ateliere will leverage HCLTech's expertise in digital transformation, platform integration, cloud consulting and integrated customer experience services to scale its professional services and customer support model. This will enhance the experience for users of Ateliere's Connect and Discover SaaS platforms globally and enable them to augment their production and distribution operations in the cloud.

The Ateliere Connect and Discover SaaS platforms offer media companies a low-code/no-code approach that simplifies media supply chain disaster recovery, content packaging and global distribution on a cloud-native platform underpinned by cloud microservices. AI capabilities eliminate video duplication, reducing cloud storage by 70% or more . Comprehensive analytics enable stakeholders to make programming and marketing decisions that maximize content libraries, increase profits and deliver audiences the content they want.?

By tapping into HCLTech's core service and support competencies and expertise, Ateliere can provide a complete solution addressing customer technology and resource challenges.

"As the Ateliere business expands globally, we are partnering with world-class integrators to deliver best-in-class cloud system integration services," said Dan Goman, Founder and CEO, Ateliere.?"HCLTech is a well-respected cloud innovator whose technical prowess, cloud experience and enterprise transformation record are second to none. They are well-positioned to help our customers reimagine their production and distribution operation in the cloud and achieve next level operational efficiencies that open doors to new business opportunities."

"We are thrilled to partner with Ateliere Creative Technologies to accelerate digital transformation for media companies. By combining our expertise, we will deliver exceptional value to clients, helping them build their next-generation media supply chain in cloud,"?said Priyadarshi Das, Executive Vice President and North America Head, Telecom Media & Entertainment.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.?

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com , and follow us on Twitter ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2023 totaled $12.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com .

