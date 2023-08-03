Peraso, Inc.: Zinwell Introduces 2.5Gbit Wireless Ethernet Bridge based on Peraso 60GHz mmWave Chipset

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is pleased to announce that Zinwell [TWSE:ZINWELL] has adopted Peraso's X120 chipset for its new 2.5Gigabit Ethernet Bridge radio, the ZWR-V622.

Utilizing Peraso's phased array antenna technology, the ZWR-V622 enables fiber-speed connectivity without the need or cost of pulling fiber. A 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi back-up are also included for robust availability in all weather conditions. The ZWR-V622 is an easy to install, low-cost solution for bridging networks between buildings and across geographical obstacles, especially in dense urban environments.

"Zinwell is recognized as a leader in consumer and enterprise networking products. We are pleased they have selected Peraso's chipset for their first 60GHz solution," said Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "We believe the 2.5Gigabit Ethernet interface is in the mainstream now, and Zinwell's product will help fill the demand for this class of reliable wireless connectivity."

The 60GHz frequency band provides extensive RF spectrum, which is ideal for fixed wireless applications delivering multi-gigabit data service. With up to 14Ghz of spectrum availability and the use of narrow-beam, phased array antenna technology, 60GHz mmWave radios do not suffer from the traffic congestion seen in the 5-6GHz Wi-Fi bands and can reliably deliver multi-gigabit throughput.

"We are excited to announce the availability of the ZWR-V622, our first 60GHz product," said Kevin Tsai, Zinwell's Vice President of Broadcast Broadband Communication. "Peraso's mmWave technology has proven that it can deliver the performance and reliability demanded by our customers and is a no-compromise alternative to costly copper or fiber installations."

ZWR-V622 Key features include:

Multi-Gigabit Data Rates

2.5 Gbps Ethernet

Up to 275-meter data transmission with 1Gbps

Low Latency Transmissions

802.3at PoE UP to 25.5W

IP67 Waterproof Rating

GPS Positioning

5GHz Back-Up

Operate in severe environments

Brings network connection from core to edge

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Zinwell

Zinwell Corporation is a Taiwan-based leading manufacturer in the business fields of broadcast broadband communication, audio & video application, RF satellite and transmission & digital networking. With the core competences in technology, manufacturing and partnering with key solution providers of the electronic industry, Zinwell has been serving and supporting customers worldwide for more than four decades and continues to play a significant and professional role in the vibrant global supply chain. For additional information, please visit www.zinwell.com.tw/us/.

