Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
WKN: A14UY4 | ISIN: US89055F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 28T
Frankfurt
03.08.23
08:11 Uhr
246,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,82 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TOPBUILD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOPBUILD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
256,00262,0015:13
03.08.2023 | 12:48
TopBuild Corp.: TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Sales increased 3.4% to $1.3 billion
  • Gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 32.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points to 20.9%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "TopBuild once again delivered strong operating results, as we continue to benefit from a favorable operating environment and maintain our focus on driving improvements at both business segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. We are also encouraged by the increasing optimism we are hearing from the homebuilders.

"Our commercial and industrial business performance remains strong, with a solid backlog of projects and continued robust bidding activity. We are particularly pleased with how well our Installation branches have successfully grown their light commercial work in their respective regions and believe this will continue to be a growth driver over the long term."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022)

3 Months Ended 6/30/23
ReportedChange
Sales$1,317,2623.4%
Gross Margin32.0%190 bps
SG&A as % of revenue14.0%10 bps
Operating Profit$237,10314.4%
Operating Margin18.0%170 bps
Net Income$164,40014.4%
Net Income per diluted share$5.1817.5%
3 Months Ended 6/30/23AdjustedChange
Sales$1,317,2623.4%
Gross Margin32.0%190 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.9%10 bps
Operating Profit$239,20314.6%
Operating Margin18.2%180 bps
Net Income$166,68515.4%
Net Income per diluted share$5.2518.5%
EBITDA$275,50513.7%
EBITDA Margin20.9%190 bps


Six Month Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2022)

6 Months Ended 6/30/23ReportedChange
Sales$2,582,5005.7%
Gross Margin30.7%140 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.8%(30 bps)
Operating Profit$436,53417.6%
Operating Margin16.9%170 bps
Net Income$300,27016.2%
Net Income per diluted share$9.4720.3%
6 Months Ended 6/30/23AdjustedChange
Sales$2,582,5005.7%
Gross Margin30.7%140 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%(40 bps)
Operating Profit$442,29217.5%
Operating Margin17.1%170 bps
Net Income$305,04517.3%
Net Income per diluted share$9.6221.5%
EBITDA$513,83015.7%
EBITDA Margin19.9%170 bps


Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2022)

Installation3 Months Ended 6/30/236 Months Ended 6/30/23
Sales$809,055$1,576,145
Change
Volume2.9%4.1%
Price2.9%4.3%
M&A2.2%2.2%
Total Change8.0%10.6%
Operating Margin21.3%20.3%
Change260 bps260 bps
Adj. Operating Margin21.3%20.3%
Change260 bps250 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin23.4%22.4%
Change260 bps240 bps
Specialty Distribution3 Months Ended 6/30/236 Months Ended 6/30/23
Sales$574,488$1,132,862
Change
Volume-2.9%-2.9%
Price0.6%3.0%
M&A0.0%0.0%
Total Change-2.3%0.1%
Operating Margin15.0%14.1%
Change20 bps20 bps
Adj. Operating Margin15.0%14.1%
Change20 bps20 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin17.6%16.7%
Change40 bps20 bps

Capital Allocation

"We are pleased with our progress to date on the acquisition front, welcoming three profitable and well-managed companies to the TopBuild family. In late July we also announced that we had signed an agreement to acquire SPI, a leading specialty distributor generating approximately $703 million in annual revenue. This acquisition will further enhance our growth platform in the three end-markets we serve and increase our recurring revenue stream from maintenance and repair operations." added Buck.

Year-to-date the Company has completed three acquisitions; SRI Holdings, Best Insulation, and Rocky Mountain Spray Foam which, combined, are expected to contribute approximately $170 million of annual revenue.

2023 Outlook

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook (1)
($ in millions)

2023LowHigh
Sales$5,025$5,175
Adjusted EBITDA*$950$1,000

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management's current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today's conference call, are available on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the "adjusted" financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a "same branch basis" are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under "SEC Filings" at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," "may," "project," "estimate" or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net sales$1,317,262 $1,274,285 $2,582,500 $2,443,203
Cost of sales 895,462 890,188 1,790,485 1,727,905
Gross profit 421,800 384,097 792,015 715,298
Selling, general, and administrative expense 184,697 176,876 355,481 344,123
Operating profit 237,103 207,221 436,534 371,175
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense (18,558) (13,410) (36,597) (25,375)
Other, net 4,605 (279) 6,528 406
Other expense, net (13,953) (13,689) (30,069) (24,969)
Income before income taxes 223,150 193,532 406,465 346,206
Income tax expense (58,750) (49,835) (106,195) (87,796)
Net income $164,400 $143,697 $300,270 $258,410
Net income per common share:
Basic $5.20 $4.43 $9.51 $7.93
Diluted $5.18 $4.41 $9.47 $7.87
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 31,599,744 32,405,292 31,575,337 32,570,988
Diluted 31,731,807 32,614,449 31,722,660 32,827,549
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income $164,400 $143,697 $300,270 $258,410
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,283 (2,193) 6,037 1,026
Comprehensive income $168,683 $141,504 $306,307 $259,436
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
As of
June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $526,327 $240,069
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,778 at June 30, 2023, and $16,281 at December 31, 2022 857,664 836,071
Inventories, net 385,049 438,644
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,556 34,257
Total current assets 1,794,596 1,549,041
Right of use assets 204,044 205,892
Property and equipment, net 258,746 253,484
Goodwill 1,991,949 1,966,994
Other intangible assets, net 595,706 614,967
Other assets 12,905 16,453
Total assets $4,857,946 $4,606,831
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $468,602 $487,114
Current portion of long-term debt 45,142 40,068
Accrued liabilities 180,594 199,370
Short-term operating lease liabilities 61,825 60,880
Short-term finance lease liabilities 2,180 2,207
Total current liabilities 758,343 789,639
Long-term debt 1,394,794 1,417,257
Deferred tax liabilities, net 254,777 251,481
Long-term portion of insurance reserves 57,217 59,783
Long-term operating lease liabilities 148,709 149,943
Long-term finance lease liabilities 4,519 6,673
Other liabilities 1,541 2,349
Total liabilities 2,619,900 2,677,125
EQUITY 2,238,046 1,929,706
Total liabilities and equity $4,857,946 $4,606,831
As of June 30,
2023 2022
Other Financial Data
Receivable days 50 46
Inventory days 39 48
Accounts payable days 64 62
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $774,111 $696,615
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 14.9% 15.0%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income $300,270 $258,410
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 64,652 60,621
Share-based compensation 6,886 7,061
Loss on sale of property and equipment 621 525
Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,440 1,427
Provision for bad debt expense 4,031 6,404
Loss from inventory obsolescence 3,290 3,610
Change in certain assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net (37,247) (107,739)
Inventories, net 54,623 (82,621)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,897 648
Accounts payable (8,806) 47,540
Accrued liabilities (13,872) 16,884
Other, net 1,012 4,927
Net cash provided by operating activities 385,797 217,697
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (30,672) (36,034)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (45,948) (18,746)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 782 618
Net cash used in investing activities (75,838) (54,162)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt (18,829) (19,287)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 70,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility - (70,000)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (6,350) (11,667)
Exercise of stock options 1,497 1,452
Repurchase of shares of common stock - (150,050)
Payment of contingent consideration (300) (35)
Net cash used in financing activities (23,982) (179,587)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash 281 142
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 286,258 (15,910)
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period 240,069 139,779
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $526,327 $123,869
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $26,310 $36,129
Accruals for property and equipment 1,449 563
TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Installation
Sales $809,055 $748,968 8.0% $1,576,145 $1,425,661 10.6%
Operating profit, as reported $172,278 $139,919 $319,176 $252,598
Operating margin, as reported 21.3% 18.7% 20.3% 17.7%
Rationalization charges - - - 473
Acquisition related costs 227 16 490 96
Operating profit, as adjusted $172,505 $139,935 $319,666 $253,167
Operating margin, as adjusted 21.3% 18.7% 20.3% 17.8%
Share-based compensation 310 282 689 689
Depreciation and amortization 16,791 15,319 33,284 31,004
EBITDA, as adjusted $189,606 $155,536 21.9% $353,639 $284,860 24.1%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 23.4% 20.8% 22.4% 20.0%
Specialty Distribution
Sales $574,488 $587,791 (2.3)% $1,132,862 $1,131,653 0.1%
Operating profit, as reported $85,980 $86,749 $159,313 $157,170
Operating margin, as reported 15.0% 14.8% 14.1% 13.9%
Acquisition related costs - 334 340 575
Operating profit, as adjusted $85,980 $87,083 $159,653 $157,745
Operating margin, as adjusted 15.0% 14.8% 14.1% 13.9%
Share-based compensation 316 287 554 641
Depreciation and amortization 14,740 14,005 29,312 28,034
EBITDA, as adjusted $101,036 $101,375 (0.3)% $189,519 $186,420 1.7%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 17.6% 17.2% 16.7% 16.5%
TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Total net sales
Sales before eliminations $1,383,543 $1,336,759 $2,709,007 $2,557,314
Intercompany eliminations (66,281) (62,474) (126,507) (114,111)
Net sales after eliminations $1,317,262 $1,274,285 3.4% $2,582,500 $2,443,203 5.7%
Operating profit, as reported - segments $258,258 $226,668 $478,489 $409,768
General corporate expense, net (9,957) (9,012) (20,786) (19,449)
Intercompany eliminations (11,198) (10,435) (21,169) (19,144)
Operating profit, as reported $237,103 $207,221 $436,534 $371,175
Operating margin, as reported 18.0% 16.3% 16.9% 15.2%
Rationalization charges - - - 473
Acquisition related costs 2,100 1,577 5,758 4,654
Operating profit, as adjusted $239,203 $208,798 $442,292 $376,302
Operating margin, as adjusted 18.2% 16.4% 17.1% 15.4%
Share-based compensation 3,751 3,334 6,886 7,061
Depreciation and amortization 32,551 30,122 64,652 60,621
EBITDA, as adjusted $275,505 $242,254 13.7% $513,830 $443,984 15.7%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 20.9% 19.0% 19.9% 18.2%
Sales change period over period 42,977 139,297
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 33,251 69,846
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales 77.4% 50.1%
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gross Profit Reconciliation
Net sales $1,317,262 $1,274,285 $2,582,500 $2,443,203
Gross profit, as reported $421,800 $384,097 $792,015 $715,298
Acquisition related costs - - - 121
Gross profit, as adjusted $421,800 $384,097 $792,015 $715,419
Gross margin, as reported 32.0% 30.1% 30.7% 29.3%
Gross margin, as adjusted 32.0% 30.1% 30.7% 29.3%
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $184,697 $176,876 $355,481 $344,123
Rationalization charges - - - 473
Acquisition related costs 2,100 1,577 5,758 4,533
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $182,597 $175,299 $349,723 $339,117
Operating Profit Reconciliation
Operating profit, as reported $237,103 $207,221 $436,534 $371,175
Rationalization charges - - - 473
Acquisition related costs 2,100 1,577 5,758 4,654
Operating profit, as adjusted $239,203 $208,798 $442,292 $376,302
Operating margin, as reported 18.0% 16.3% 16.9% 15.2%
Operating margin, as adjusted 18.2% 16.4% 17.1% 15.4%
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported $223,150 $193,532 $406,465 $346,206
Rationalization charges - - - 473
Acquisition related costs 2,100 1,577 5,758 4,654
Income before income taxes, as adjusted 225,250 195,109 412,223 351,333
Tax rate at 26.0% (58,565) (50,728) (107,178) (91,347)
Income, as adjusted $166,685 $144,381 $305,045 $259,986
Income per common share, as adjusted $5.25 $4.43 $9.62 $7.92
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 31,731,807 32,614,449 31,722,660 32,827,549
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net sales
Same branch:
Installation $792,529 $748,968 $1,544,775 $1,425,661
Specialty Distribution 574,488 587,791 1,132,862 1,131,653
Eliminations (66,281) (62,474) (126,507) (114,111)
Total same branch 1,300,736 1,274,285 2,551,130 2,443,203
Acquisitions (a):
Installation $16,526 $- $31,370 $-
Total acquisitions 16,526 - 31,370 -
Total $1,317,262 $1,274,285 $2,582,500 $2,443,203
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch $272,939 $242,254 $509,715 $443,984
Acquisitions (a) 2,566 - 4,115 -
Total $275,505 $242,254 $513,830 $443,984
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (b) 21.0% 20.0%
Acquisitions (c) 15.5% 13.1%
Total (d) 20.9% 19.0% 19.9% 18.2%
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (e) 116.0% 60.9%
Acquisitions (c) 15.5% 13.1%
Total (f) 77.4% 50.1%
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income, as reported $164,400 $143,697 $300,270 $258,410
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 13,953 13,689 30,069 24,969
Income tax expense 58,750 49,835 106,195 87,796
Depreciation and amortization 32,551 30,122 64,652 60,621
Share-based compensation 3,751 3,334 6,886 7,061
Rationalization charges - - - 473
Acquisition related costs 2,100 1,577 5,758 4,654
EBITDA, as adjusted $275,505 $242,254 $513,830 $443,984
TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2022 2023 Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 June 30, 2023
Net Sales$1,300,998 $1,264,543 $1,265,238 $1,317,262 $5,148,041
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 17,576 18,279 6,187 - 42,042
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,318,574 $1,282,822 $1,271,425 $1,317,262 $5,190,083
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023
Low High
Estimated net income$543.0 586.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 62.0 59.0
Income tax expense 191.0 206.0
Depreciation and amortization 131.0 128.0
Share-based compensation 15.0 14.0
Acquisition related costs 8.0 7.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$950.0 $1,000.0




© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.