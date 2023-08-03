Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

System-wide same store sales increased 8.7%

Ended second quarter with total membership of more than 18.4 million

Updates 2023 outlook including growth targets

$100 million in shares repurchased in the second quarter

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

"Our judgement free, high-quality, and affordable fitness experience continues to resonate with consumers as all generational groups have surpassed their pre-pandemic penetration levels. More of our members are working out more frequently, previous members are rejoining at a faster rate than they did pre-pandemic, and they're staying longer as Q2 was our eighth straight quarter with lower year-over-year cancellation rates," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite continued strong member growth, as a result of the compounding effects of higher new store construction costs and increased interest rates, we are reducing our 2023 outlook for placements of equipment in new franchisee stores to approximately 140. While we are bringing down our near-term store growth forecast due to external headwinds, the fundamentals of the business remain strong as evidenced by our Q2 results, and we repurchased $100 million in shares during the quarter reflecting our strong balance sheet and confidence in the future."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 results

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 27.6% to $286.5 million .

System-wide same store sales increased by 8.7%.

System-wide sales increased $128 million to $1,147 million, from $1,019 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $41.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $22.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $19.1 million to $44.2 million, compared to $25.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income (1) increased $23.8 million to $57.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $33.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased $23.8 million to $57.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $33.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $29.8 million to $118.9 million from $89.1 million in the prior year period.

increased $29.8 million to $118.9 million from $89.1 million in the prior year period. 26 new Planet Fitness stores were opened during the period, including 3 corporate-owned and 23 franchisee-owned stores, bringing system-wide total stores to 2,472 as of June 30, 2023 .

Repurchased and retired 1.4 million shares of Class A common stock using $100 million of cash on hand.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $418.9 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $236.1 million, marketable securities of $120.3 million and restricted cash of $62.5 million .

(1) Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

For the second quarter 2023, total revenue increased $62.0 million or 27.6% to $286.5 million from $224.4 million in the prior year period, which included the impact of the system-wide same store sales growth of 8.7%. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $16.3 million or 19.7% to $98.8 million from $82.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in franchise segment revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an $8.1 million increase in franchise royalty revenue, a $3.4 million increase in National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue, a $2.9 million increase in equipment placement revenue, and a $1.1 million increase in franchise and other fees. Of the $8.1 million increase in franchise royalty revenue, $4.5 million was attributable to a franchisee-owned same store sales increase of 8.6%, $2.0 million was from higher royalties on annual fees and $1.6 million was attributable to new stores opened since January 1, 2022 . The $2.9 million increase in placement revenue was driven by higher existing equipment placements in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 ;

Corporate-owned stores segment revenue increased $12.3 million or 12.1% to $113.8 million from $101.5 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $7.1 million was from the corporate-owned store same store sales increase of 10.2%, and $5.2 million was from new store openings since April 1, 2022 and the April 2023 acquisition of 4 stores in Florida ; and

Equipment segment revenue increased $33.4 million or 82.6% to $73.9 million from $40.4 million in the prior year period, driven by $33.7 million of higher equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores in the three months ended June 30, 2023 . We had equipment sales to 26 new franchisee-owned stores in both the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 .

For the second quarter of 2023, net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $41.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $22.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income was $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $25.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased $23.8 million to $57.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, from $33.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income has been adjusted to reflect a normalized federal income tax rate of 25.9% and 26.7% for the current and prior year period, respectively, and excludes certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), increased $29.8 million to $118.9 million from $89.1 million in the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA represents our Total Segment EBITDA broken down by the Company's reportable segments. Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Franchise segment EBITDA increased $11.8 million to $66.1 million . The increase in franchise segment EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the franchise revenue increases as described above of $12.9 million, higher national advertising fund revenue of $3.4 million, and lower national advertising fund expenses of $1.0 million partially offset by higher expenses related to equipment placement services of $1.3 million, higher selling, general, and administrative expenses of $1.3 million, and a $3.0 million increase in an estimated liability for a legal matter;

Corporate-owned stores segment EBITDA increased $9.2 million to $48.7 million . Of the increase, $7.8 million was attributable to the same store sales increase of 10.2% and $1.7 million was from new store openings since April 1, 2022 and the April 2023 acquisition of 4 stores in Florida, partially offset by higher store operation expenses; and

Equipment segment EBITDA increased by $6.9 million to $17.1 million, primarily driven by higher equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, as described above.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1,381,154 shares of Class A common stock for a total cost of approximately $100 million .

2023 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company is updating or reiterating the following expectations as compared to the Company's 2022 results, which assumes there are no material new supply chain disruptions:

It now expects new equipment placements of approximately 140 in franchisee-owned locations (previously it expected approximately 160)

It now expects system-wide new store openings of approximately 160 locations

It continues to expect system-wide same store sales in the high single-digit percentage range

The following are 2023 growth expectations over the Company's 2022 results:

It now expects revenue to increase approximately 12% (previously it expected 13% to 14% growth)

It now expects Adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 17% (previously it expected 17% to 18% growth)

It now expects Adjusted net income to increase approximately 30% (previously it expected 30% to 33% growth)

It now expects Adjusted earnings per share to increase approximately 34% (previously it expected 33% to 36% growth), based on Adjusted diluted shares outstanding of approximately 89 million, inclusive of the nearly 1.7 million shares repurchased through June 30, 2023 .

The Company now expects 2023 net interest expense to be in the low $70 million range (previously it expected $75 million ). It now expects capital expenditures to increase approximately 40% (previously it expected mid-30% range) and now expects depreciation and amortization to increase in the high-teens percentage range (previously it expected the mid-teens percentage range).

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income or Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2023 . These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2023, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same store sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same store sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same store sales base to include those stores that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same store sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia . The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2023 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth, share repurchases, and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "goal," "plan," "will," "prospects," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise stores, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our refinancing and securitization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:















Franchise

$ 80,846

$ 67,958

$ 156,726

$ 134,075 National advertising fund revenue

17,996

14,585

34,800

28,552 Corporate-owned stores

113,759

101,453

219,640

177,610 Equipment

73,862

40,446

97,523

70,881 Total revenue

286,463

224,442

508,689

411,118 Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

59,457

32,544

78,810

54,905 Store operations

58,876

56,362

124,891

103,897 Selling, general and administrative

32,646

28,202

60,415

59,028 National advertising fund expense

17,890

18,889

34,878

33,436 Depreciation and amortization

36,767

32,172

72,777

57,855 Other losses (gains), net

3,825

1,181

7,761

(1,752) Total operating costs and expenses

209,461

169,350

379,532

307,369 Income from operations

77,002

55,092

129,157

103,749 Other expense, net:















Interest income

4,163

474

8,094

683 Interest expense

(21,468)

(21,979)

(43,067)

(44,610) Other income

370

148

483

4,238 Total other expense, net

(16,935)

(21,357)

(34,490)

(39,689) Income before income taxes

60,067

33,735

94,667

64,060 Equity losses of unconsolidated entities, net of tax

(73)

(94)

(338)

(332) Provision for income taxes

15,814

8,570

25,381

20,281 Net income

44,180

25,071

68,948

43,447 Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests

3,045

2,729

5,109

4,641 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

$ 41,135

$ 22,342

$ 63,839

$ 38,806 Net income per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.49

$ 0.26

$ 0.76

$ 0.46 Diluted

$ 0.48

$ 0.26

$ 0.75

$ 0.46 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:















Basic

84,618

84,810

84,532

84,490 Diluted

84,908

85,197

84,850

84,919

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 236,144

$ 409,840 Restricted cash

62,516

62,659 Short-term marketable securities

117,765

- Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 and $0 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

47,385

46,242 Inventory

6,854

5,266 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

9,918

- Prepaid expenses

11,528

11,078 Other receivables

8,902

14,975 Income tax receivables

4,327

5,471 Total current assets

505,339

555,531 Long-term marketable securities

2,499

- Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $274,160 and $227,869 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

346,646

348,820 Investments, net of allowances for expected credit losses of $15,052 and $14,957 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

35,668

25,122 Right-of-use assets, net

355,405

346,937 Intangible assets, net

398,416

417,067 Goodwill

717,502

702,690 Deferred income taxes

482,834

454,565 Other assets, net

3,926

3,857 Total assets

$ 2,848,235

$ 2,854,589 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 20,750

$ 20,750 Accounts payable

29,461

20,578 Accrued expenses

44,752

66,993 Equipment deposits

12,098

8,443 Deferred revenue, current

72,210

53,759 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

41,392

31,940 Other current liabilities

53,751

42,067 Total current liabilities

274,414

244,530 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,970,487

1,978,131 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

346,900

341,843 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

32,790

33,152 Deferred tax liabilities

1,399

1,471 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

433,608

462,525 Other liabilities

4,598

4,498 Total noncurrent liabilities

2,789,782

2,821,620 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $.0001 par value - 300,000 authorized, 83,980 and 83,430 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

9

8 Class B common stock, $.0001 par value - 100,000 authorized, 4,151 and 6,146 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

-

1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(333)

(448) Additional paid in capital

564,170

505,144 Accumulated deficit

(765,815)

(703,717) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(201,969)

(199,012) Non-controlling interests

(13,992)

(12,549) Total stockholders' deficit

(215,961)

(211,561) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 2,848,235

$ 2,854,589

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the six months ended June 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 68,948

$ 43,447 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

72,777

57,855 Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,731

2,755 Write-off of deferred financing costs

-

1,583 Accretion of marketable securities discount

(944)

- Dividends accrued on investment

(979)

(914) Deferred tax expense

21,575

18,843 Equity losses of unconsolidated entities, net of tax

338

332 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investment

95

(1,845) Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement

-

(3,871) Loss on reacquired franchise rights

110

1,160 Equity-based compensation

4,793

5,601 Other

(51)

65 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(781)

3,884 Inventory

(1,580)

(1,885) Other assets and other current assets

4,431

(7,683) Restricted assets - national advertising fund

(9,918)

(12,804) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(13,427)

(19,949) Other liabilities and other current liabilities

8,312

2,225 Income taxes

1,368

64 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements

(21,780)

(14,211) Equipment deposits

3,654

16,838 Deferred revenue

17,313

17,783 Leases

345

990 Net cash provided by operating activities

157,330

110,263 Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(45,143)

(41,423) Acquisition of franchises, net of cash acquired

(26,264)

(424,940) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

60 Purchases of marketable securities

(119,614)

- Other investments

(10,000)

- Net cash used in investing activities

(201,021)

(466,303) Cash flows from financing activities:







Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(107)

(132) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

-

900,000 Proceeds from issuance of Variable Funding Notes

-

75,000 Repayment of long-term debt and Variable Funding Notes

(10,375)

(714,438) Payment of financing and other debt-related costs

-

(16,193) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock

8,372

676 Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(125,030)

(44,299) Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings

(3,736)

(2,023) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(130,876)

198,591 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

728

(219) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(173,839)

(157,668) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

472,499

603,941 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 298,660

$ 446,273 Supplemental cash flow information:







Net cash paid for income taxes

$ 2,763

$ 1,353 Cash paid for interest

$ 40,693

$ 40,057 Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment

$ 15,058

$ 9,608 Fair value of common stock issued as consideration for acquisition

$ -

$ 393,730

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and we believe these measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating our performance. We have also disclosed Segment EBITDA as an important financial metric utilized by the Company to evaluate performance and allocate resources to segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment EBITDA sums to Total Segment EBITDA which is equal to the Non-GAAP financial metric EBITDA. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our segments as well as the business as a whole. Our board of directors also uses EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. These items include certain purchase accounting adjustments, stock offering-related costs, acquisition transaction costs, and certain other charges and gains. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance in addition to EBITDA because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors in comparing the core performance of our business from period to period.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 (in thousands)















Net income

$ 44,180

$ 25,071

$ 68,948

$ 43,447 Interest income

(4,163)

(474)

(8,094)

(683) Interest expense(1)

21,468

21,979

43,067

44,610 Provision for income taxes

15,814

8,570

25,381

20,281 Depreciation and amortization

36,767

32,172

72,777

57,855 EBITDA

$ 114,066

$ 87,318

$ 202,079

$ 165,510 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(2)

247

71

333

129 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(3)

184

109

288

219 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(4)

110

-

110

1,160 Gain on settlement of preexisting contract with acquiree(5)

-

-

-

(2,059) Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(6)

-

525

394

4,948 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investments(7)

(160)

265

95

(1,845) Dividend income on held-to-maturity investments(8)

(496)

(463)

(979)

(914) Legal matters(9)

2,950

898

6,250

951 Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(10)

-

(83)

-

(3,871) Severance costs(11)

1,220

-

1,220

- Other(12)

818

500

(640)

1,600 Adjusted EBITDA(13)

$ 118,939

$ 89,140

$ 209,150

$ 165,828





(1) Includes a $1,583 loss on extinguishment of debt in the six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the acquisition of Pla-Fit Holdings on November 8, 2012 by TSG (the "2012 Acquisition"). At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up-front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805-Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized in these periods if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (3) Represents the impact of rent-related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805 - Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall recorded rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. Adjustments of $41, $45, $82, and $90 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $143, $64, $206, and $129 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our consolidated statements of operations. (4) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. The loss recorded under GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (5) Represents a gain on settlement of deferred revenue from existing contracts with acquired franchisee-stores recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations, and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (6) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (7) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investments. (8) Represents dividend income on held-to-maturity investments. (9) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company is a defendant. In connection with the summary of terms for a settlement agreement that was agreed to between the Company and a franchisee in Mexico ("Preliminary Settlement Agreement"), the Company recorded an estimated liability for the legal settlement of $8,550 as of December 31, 2022, inclusive of estimated future legal fees. As of June 30, 2023, the Company revised its estimate of the legal settlement and recorded an increase to the estimated liability of $2,950 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $6,250 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $14,500, net of legal fees paid. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the amounts represent a reserve against an indemnification receivable related to a legal matter. (10) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents severance expense recorded in connection with the elimination of the President and Chief Operating Officer position. (12) Represents certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (13) Effective September 30, 2022, we no longer exclude pre-opening costs from our computation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for all prior periods presented has been restated to the current period computation methodology.

A reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Total Segment EBITDA is set forth below.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment EBITDA















Franchise

$ 66,101

$ 54,329

$ 130,835

$ 114,435 Corporate-owned stores

48,705

39,477

82,235

62,841 Equipment

17,129

10,182

22,700

18,835 Corporate and other

(17,869)

(16,670)

(33,691)

(30,601) Total Segment EBITDA (1)

$ 114,066

$ 87,318

$ 202,079

$ 165,510





(1) Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-recurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income

$ 44,180

$ 25,071

$ 68,948

$ 43,447 Provision for income taxes, as reported

15,814

8,570

25,381

20,281 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1)

247

71

333

129 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2)

184

109

288

219 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3)

110

-

110

1,160 Gain on settlement of preexisting contract with acquiree(4)

-

-

-

(2,059) Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(5)

-

525

394

4,948 Loss on extinguishment of debt(6)

-

-

-

1,583 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investments(7)

(160)

265

95

(1,845) Dividend income on held-to-maturity investments(8)

(496)

(463)

(979)

(914) Legal matters(9)

2,950

898

6,250

951 Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(10)

-

(83)

-

(3,871) Severance costs(11)

1,220

-

1,220

- Other(12)

818

500

(640)

1,600 Purchase accounting amortization(13)

12,954

10,781

25,531

19,299 Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 77,821

$ 46,244

$ 126,931

$ 84,928 Adjusted income tax expense(14)

20,156

12,347

32,875

22,676 Adjusted net income(15)

$ 57,665

$ 33,897

$ 94,056

$ 62,252

















Adjusted net income per share, diluted

$ 0.65

$ 0.37

$ 1.05

$ 0.69

















Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding(16)

89,092

91,343

89,444

90,503





(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the 2012 Acquisition. At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up-front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized in these periods if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent-related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805 - Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall recorded rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. Adjustments of $41, $45, $82, and $90 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $143, $64, $206, and $129 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. The loss recorded under GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (4) Represents a gain on settlement of deferred revenue from existing contracts with acquired franchisee-stores recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations, and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (5) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (6) Represents a loss on extinguishment of debt in the six months ended June 30, 2022. (7) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investments. (8) Represents dividend income on held-to-maturity investments. (9) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company is a defendant. In connection with the Preliminary Settlement Agreement between the Company and a franchisee in Mexico, the Company recorded an estimated liability for the legal settlement of $8,550 as of December 31, 2022, inclusive of estimated future legal fees. As of June 30, 2023, the Company revised its estimate of the legal settlement and recorded an increase to the estimated liability of $2,950 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $6,250 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $14,500, net of legal fees paid. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the amounts represent a reserve against an indemnification receivable related to a legal matter. (10) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents severance expense recorded in connection with the elimination of the President and Chief Operating Officer position. (12) Represents certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (13) Includes $3,096, $3,096, $6,192 and 6,192 of amortization of intangible assets, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, and $9,858, $7,685, $19,339 and $13,107 of amortization of intangible assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, recorded in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned stores. The adjustment represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, in each period. (14) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed blended tax rate of 25.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 26.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (15) Effective September 30, 2022, we no longer exclude pre-opening costs from our computation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for all prior periods presented has been restated to the current period computation methodology. (16) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:





For the three months ended June 30, 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

Weighted Average Shares

Net income per share, diluted

Net income

Weighted Average Shares

Net income per share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.(1)

$ 41,135

84,908

$ 0.48

$ 22,342

85,197

$ 0.26 Assumed exchange of shares(2)

3,045

4,184





2,729

6,146



Net income

44,180









25,071







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes(3)

33,641









21,173







Adjusted income before income taxes

77,821









46,244







Adjusted income tax expense(4)

20,156









12,347







Adjusted net income

$ 57,665

89,092

$ 0.65

$ 33,897

91,343

$ 0.37





(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares, diluted, of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to non-controlling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of Holdings Units and Class B common shares for shares of Class A common stock. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Effective September 30, 2022, we no longer exclude pre-opening costs from our computation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for all prior periods presented has been restated to the current period computation methodology. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed blended tax rate of 25.9% and 26.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the six months ended June 30, 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

Weighted Average Shares

Net income per share, diluted

Net income

Weighted Average Shares

Net income per share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.(1)

$ 63,839

84,850

$ 0.75

$ 38,806

84,919

$ 0.46 Assumed exchange of shares(2)

5,109

4,594





4,641

5,584



Net income

68,948









43,447







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3)

57,983









41,481







Adjusted income before income taxes

126,931









84,928







Adjusted income tax expense(4)

32,875









22,676







Adjusted net income

$ 94,056

89,444

$ 1.05

$ 62,252

90,503

$ 0.69





(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares, diluted of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to non-controlling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of Holdings Units and Class B common shares for shares of Class A common stock. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Effective September 30, 2022, we no longer exclude pre-opening costs from our computation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for all prior periods presented has been restated to the current period computation methodology. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed blended tax rate of 25.9% and 26.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

