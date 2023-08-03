Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 Highlights

Net loss, as defined below, of $4.2 million, or $0.30 per share

Adjusted net loss, as defined below, of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per share

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, of $18.7 million

Adjusted net debt, as defined below, of $191.2 million

15.0 average rigs working during the quarter, excluding two average rigs earning revenue on an early termination basis

Fully burdened margin per day of $15,462

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported revenues of $56.4 million, net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.30 per share, adjusted net loss (defined below) of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per share, and adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $18.7 million . These results compare to revenues of $42.3 million, a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.21 per share, adjusted net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.72 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, and revenues of $63.8 million, net income of $12.0 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share, adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gallegos commented, "Second quarter 2023 results came in ahead of expectations with respect to revenues, margin per day and adjusted EBITDA. I am particularly pleased that overall margins benefitted from sequential cost per day improvements given the number of rigs we had in transition as we relocated rigs from the Haynesville to our Permian market. We also made significant progress towards our debt reduction goals. We repaid $5.0 million of Convertible Notes and reduced revolver borrowings by $5.3 million while at the same time increasing our overall net working capital position.

Although the Permian market remains strong, the industry did see a reduction in the overall Permian rig count during the second quarter of 2023. In this environment, I am pleased that ICD has already recontracted three rigs relocated from the Haynesville and has improved our overall contracted Permian rig count since year end. We expect further improvements during the back half of this year. Looking forward, based upon contract negotiations occurring today and assuming commodity prices remain constructive, we expect the third quarter of 2023 to be the operating rig trough for ICD with additional rig reactivations beginning in late third quarter and during the fourth quarter."

Quarterly Operational Results

In the second quarter of 2023, operating days decreased sequentially by 22% compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company's marketed fleet operated at 58% utilization and recorded 1,369 revenue days, compared to 1,540 revenue days in the second quarter of 2022, and 1,744 revenue days in the first quarter of 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company also recognized early termination revenue of approximately $5.1 million on two average working rigs.

Operating revenues in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $56.4 million, compared to $42.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $63.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue per day in the second quarter of 2023 was $34,467, compared to $24,875 in the second quarter of 2022 and $34,870 in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue per day statistics exclude early termination revenue recognized during the quarter.

Operating costs in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $33.8 million, compared to $28.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $37.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Fully burdened operating costs were $19,005 per day in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15,929 in the second quarter of 2022 and $19,205 in the first quarter of 2023. Sequential decreases in operating cost per day were driven primarily by cost efficiencies associated with rigs operating on a standby basis during the quarter and lower personnel costs. Reported cost per day excludes Haynesville-to-Permian rig transition costs of approximately $0.6 million and $2.8 million in the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively.

Fully burdened rig operating margins in the second quarter of 2023 were $15,462 per day, compared to $8,946 per day in the second quarter of 2022 and $15,665 per day in the first quarter of 2023. The Company currently expects per day operating margins in the third quarter of 2023 to fall approximately 8% sequentially driven primarily by lower average dayrates as rigs recontract in the current market environment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $5.2 million (including $1.3 million of non-cash compensation), compared to $4.9 million (including $0.7 million of non-cash compensation) in the second quarter of 2022 and $6.7 million (including $1.8 million of non-cash compensation) in the first quarter of 2023. Cash selling, general and administrative expenses decreased sequentially during the quarter due to lower incentive compensation expense and lower professional fees. Stock-based incentive compensation expense increased sequentially due to awards granted in the first quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded interest expense of $8.3 million, including $1.2 million relating to non-cash amortization of Convertible Note debt discount and debt issuance costs. The Company has excluded this non-cash amortization when presenting adjusted net income (loss). During the second quarter of 2023, the Company redeemed $5.0 million of Convertible Notes at par plus accrued interest.

Drilling Operations Update

The Company currently expects to operate between 13 and 14 average rigs during the third quarter of 2023 with two to three additional reactivations occurring during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's backlog of drilling contracts with original terms of six months or longer is $42.2 million . This backlog excludes rigs operating on short term pad-to-pad drilling contracts with original terms of less than six months.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity Update

Cash outlays for capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023, net of asset sales and recoveries, were $11.5 million . This included $11.1 million associated with prior period deliveries.

The Company had net working capital of $12.4 million, representing a $1.0 million improvement from March 31, 2023 .

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash on hand of $5.6 million and a revolving line of credit with availability of $13.5 million . The Company reported adjusted net debt as of June 30, 2023 of $191.2 million, consisting of the full amount of the outstanding Convertible Notes and outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving line of credit. Adjusted net debt also includes $6.5 million of accrued interest at quarter-end under the Company's Convertible Notes that the Company has elected to pay in-kind when due on September 30, 2023 .

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands, except par value and share data)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,584

$ 5,326 Accounts receivable



34,510



39,775 Inventories



1,663



1,508 Assets held for sale



-



325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,732



4,736 Total current assets



44,489



51,670 Property, plant and equipment, net



372,226



376,084 Other long-term assets, net



3,521



1,960 Total assets

$ 420,236

$ 429,714 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt (1)

$ 1,947

$ 2,485 Accounts payable



18,301



31,946 Accrued liabilities



11,813



17,608 Total current liabilities



32,061



52,039 Long-term debt (2)



155,235



143,223 Deferred income taxes, net



11,895



12,266 Other long-term liabilities



8,276



7,474 Total liabilities



207,467



215,002 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 14,150,819 and 13,698,851

shares issued, respectively, and 14,065,727 and 13,613,759 shares outstanding, respectively



141



136 Additional paid-in capital



619,807



617,606 Accumulated deficit



(403,246)



(399,097) Treasury stock, at cost, 85,092 shares and 85,092 shares, respectively



(3,933)



(3,933) Total stockholders' equity



212,769



214,712 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 420,236

$ 429,714

















(1) As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, current portion of long-term debt includes $1.9 million and $2.5 million, respectively, of finance lease obligations.



(2) As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, long-term debt includes $1.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, of long-term finance lease obligations.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2023

2022































Revenues

$ 56,356

$ 42,313

$ 63,756

$ 120,112

$ 77,304 Costs and expenses





























Operating costs



33,827



28,904



37,460



71,287



56,069 Selling, general and administrative



5,224



4,860



6,727



11,951



10,088 Depreciation and amortization



11,405



9,848



10,854



22,259



19,599 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net



2,007



(582)



(14)



1,993



(1,098) Total costs and expenses



52,463



43,030



55,027



107,490



84,658 Operating income (loss)



3,893



(717)



8,729



12,622



(7,354) Interest expense



(8,251)



(8,232)



(8,719)



(16,970)



(12,907) Loss on extinguishment of debt



-



-



-



-



(46,347) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability



-



(2,408)



-



-



(4,265) Realized gain on extinguishment of derivative



-



10,765



-



-



10,765 (Loss) income before income taxes



(4,358)



(592)



10



(4,348)



(60,108) Income tax (benefit) expense



(197)



2,199



(2)



(199)



1,479 Net (loss) income

$ (4,161)

$ (2,791)

$ 12

$ (4,149)

$ (61,587)































(Loss) income per share:





























Basic

$ (0.30)

$ (0.21)

$ 0.00

$ (0.30)

$ (4.95) Diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.21)

$ 0.00

$ (0.30)

$ (4.95) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





























Basic



14,050



13,590



13,865



13,951



12,453 Diluted



14,050



13,590



13,881



13,951



12,453

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (4,149)

$ (61,587) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



22,259



19,599 Stock-based compensation



2,852



1,203 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net



1,993



(1,098) Non-cash interest expense



11,619



3,193 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt



-



46,347 Amortization of deferred financing costs



55



285 Amortization of Convertible Notes debt discount and issuance costs



3,546



2,350 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability



-



4,265 Gain on extinguishment of derivative



-



(10,765) Deferred income taxes



(371)



1,479 Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



5,265



(4,609) Inventories



(208)



(206) Prepaid expenses and other assets



157



2,516 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(7,964)



(509) Net cash provided by operating activities



35,054



2,463 Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(31,164)



(12,125) Proceeds from the sale of assets



1,546



1,982 Net cash used in investing activities



(29,618)



(10,143) Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes



-



157,500 Payments to redeem Convertible Notes



(5,000)



- Repayments under Term Loan Facility



-



(139,076) Borrowings under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



17,249



1,526 Repayments under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



(15,560)



(2) Payment of merger consideration



-



(2,902) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through at-the-market facility, net of issuance costs



(34)



3,155 Taxes paid for vesting of RSUs



(389)



(32) Convertible Notes issuance costs



-



(7,057) Payments for finance lease obligations



(1,444)



(2,278) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(5,178)



10,834 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



258



3,154 Cash and cash equivalents











Beginning of period



5,326



4,140 End of period

$ 5,584

$ 7,294



















Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 1,138

$ 4,493 Cash paid during the period for taxes

$ 639

$ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities











Change in property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable

$ (11,092)

$ 1,130 Additions to property, plant and equipment through finance leases

$ 1,359

$ 1,367 Extinguishment of finance lease obligations from sale of assets classified as finance leases

$ (100)

$ (77) Initial embedded derivative liability upon issuance of Convertible Notes

$ -

$ 75,733 Shares issued for structuring fee

$ -

$ 9,163

The following table provides various financial and operational data for the Company's operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and March 31, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. This information contains non-GAAP financial measures of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes this non-GAAP information is useful because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by the Company's management. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, this information has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income (loss) or cash flow performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, as this information excludes certain costs that may affect the Company's operating performance in future periods.

OTHER FINANCIAL & OPERATING DATA Unaudited













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2023

2022









































Number of marketed rigs end of period (1)



26





24





26





26





24

Rig operating days (2)



1,369





1,540





1,744





3,113





3,004

Average number of operating rigs (3)



15.0





16.9





19.4





17.2





16.6

Rig utilization (4)



58 %



71 %



75 %



66 %



69 % Average revenue per operating day (5)

$ 34,467



$ 24,875



$ 34,870



$ 34,693



$ 23,388

Average cost per operating day (6)

$ 19,005



$ 15,929



$ 19,205



$ 19,117



$ 15,997

Average rig margin per operating day

$ 15,462



$ 8,946



$ 15,665



$ 15,576



$ 7,391



















(1) Marketed rigs exclude idle rigs that will not be reactivated unless market conditions materially improve.



(2) Rig operating days represent the number of days the Company's rigs are earning revenue under a contract during the period, including days that standby revenue is earned. Rig operating days exclude rigs earning revenue on an early termination basis. During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and March 31, 2023, there were 97.9, 19.4 and 14.6 operating days in which we earned revenue on a standby basis, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, there were 112.5 and 23.2 operating days in which we earned revenue on a standby basis, respectively. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company recognized $5.1 million of early termination revenue.



(3) Average number of operating rigs is calculated by dividing the total number of rig operating days in the period by the total number of calendar days in the period.



(4) Rig utilization is calculated as rig operating days divided by the total number of days the Company's marketed drilling rigs are available during the applicable period.



(5) Average revenue per operating day represents total contract drilling revenues earned during the period divided by rig operating days in the period. Excluded in calculating average revenue per operating day are revenues associated with the reimbursement of (i) out-of-pocket costs paid by customers of $4.0 million, $4.0 million and $3.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and March 31, 2023, respectively and $7.0 million and $7.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and (ii) early termination revenues of $5.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $5.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023. There were no early termination revenues during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 or the six months ended June 30, 2022.



(6) Average cost per operating day represents operating costs incurred during the period divided by rig operating days in the period. The following costs are excluded in calculating average cost per operating day: (i) out-of-pocket costs paid by customers of $4.0 million, $4.0 million and $3.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and March 31, 2023, respectively, and $7.0 million and $7.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022; (ii) overhead costs of $0.9 million, $0.4 million and $0.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and March 31, 2023, respectively, and $1.4 million and $1.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022; and (iii) rig decommissioning and transition costs between basins of $2.8 million, zero and $0.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and $3.4 million and zero during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is consistent with how EBITDA is calculated under the Company's credit facility for purposes of determining the Company's compliance with various financial covenants. The Company defines "adjusted net debt" as long-term notes (excluding long-term capital leases) less cash. The Company defines "adjusted net (loss) income" as net (loss) income before: asset impairment, net; gain or loss on disposition of assets, net; amortization of debt discount; amortization of issuance costs; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, gain on extinguishment of derivative and other adjustments. The Company defines "EBITDA" as earnings (or loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and asset impairment, net and the Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on extinguishment of derivative and other non-recurring items added back to, or subtracted from, net income for purposes of calculating EBITDA under the Company's credit facilities. Neither adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net (loss) income as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Management believes adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow the Company's stockholders to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compliance with various financial covenants under the Company's credit facility and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period and against the Company's peers without regard to the Company's financing methods or capital structure or non-recurring, non-cash transactions. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in calculating adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the Company's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. None of adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), the most closely comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's return on assets, cost of capital and tax structure. The Company's presentation of adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company's results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The Company's computations of adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Calculation of Adjusted Net Debt:







(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 Convertible Notes

$ 176,785 Revolving ABL Credit Facility



13,500 Accrued interest on Convertible Notes that will be paid in-kind on September 30, 2023



6,464 Less: Cash



(5,584) Adjusted net debt

$ 191,165

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Debt to Reported Long-Term Debt:







(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 Adjusted net debt

$ 191,165 Add back:





Cash



5,584 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations



1,757 Less:





Debt discount and issuance costs, net of amortization



(36,807) Issuance of additional Convertible Notes for PIK interest due on September 30, 2023



(6,464) Total reported long-term debt

$ 155,235

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income:





































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,



June 30,



2023

2022

2023



2023

2022



Amount

Amount

Amount



Amount

Amount (in thousands, except per share data)































Net (loss) income

$ (4,161)

$ (2,791)

$ 12



$ (4,149)

$ (61,587) Add back:































Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net (1)



2,007



(582)



(14)





1,993



(1,098) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - Convertible Notes



1,168



1,980



2,378





3,546



1,980 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)



-



-



-





-



46,347 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (3)



-



2,408



-





-



4,265 Gain on extinguishment of derivative (4)



-



(10,765)



-





-



(10,765) Adjusted net (loss) income - Basic

$ (986)

$ (9,750)

$ 2,376



$ 1,390

$ (20,858) Add back dilutive effect of:































After-tax interest expense of Convertible Notes



-



-



4,622





-



- Adjusted net (loss) income - Diluted

$ (986)

$ (9,750)

$ 6,998



$ 1,390

$ (20,858)

































Adjusted net (loss) income per share - Basic

$ (0.07)

$ (0.72)

$ 0.17



$ 0.10

$ (1.67) Adjusted net (loss) income per share - Diluted

$ (0.07)

$ (0.72)

$ 0.14



$ 0.10

$ (1.67)

































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic



14,050



13,590



13,865





13,951



12,453 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted



14,050



13,590



51,642





13,983

$ 12,453

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,



June 30,



2023

2022

2023



2023

2022 (in thousands)































Net (loss) income

$ (4,161)

$ (2,791)

$ 12



$ (4,149)

$ (61,587) Add back:































Income tax (benefit) expense



(197)



2,199



(2)





(199)



1,479 Interest expense



8,251



8,232



8,719





16,970



12,907 Depreciation and amortization



11,405



9,848



10,854





22,259



19,599 EBITDA



15,298



17,488



19,583





34,881



(27,602) Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net (1)



2,007



(582)



(14)





1,993



(1,098) Stock-based and deferred compensation cost



1,346



674



1,838





3,184



1,651 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)



-



-



-





-



46,347 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (3)



-



2,408



-





-



4,265 Gain on extinguishment of derivative (4)



-



(10,765)



-





-



(10,765) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18,651

$ 9,223

$ 21,407



$ 40,058

$ 12,798















(1) Loss or gain on disposition of assets, net represents recognition of the sale or disposition of miscellaneous drilling equipment in each respective period.



(2) Loss on extinguishment of debt in the six months ended June 30, 2022 related to unamortized debt issuance costs on our prior term loan facility, non-cash structuring fees settled in shares to the affiliates of our prior term loan facility and the fair value of the embedded derivatives attributable to the affiliates of our prior term loan facility in the first quarter of 2022.



(3) Represents the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability between March 31, 2022 and June 8, 2022 and March 18, 2022 and June 8, 2022, respectively. The embedded derivative liability was extinguished on June 8, 2022.



(4) Represents the gain on extinguishment of the PIK interest rate feature of the derivative liability.

