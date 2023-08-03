Quanta Services, Inc.: Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter Consolidated Revenues of $5.05 Billion *

Second Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.12* and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.65*

Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $165.9 Million * and Adjusted EBITDA of $472.1 Million *

Remaining Performance Obligations of $12.5 Billion * and Total Backlog of $27.2 Billion *

Raising Full-Year 2023 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and EPS Expectations

* = Record quarterly or record second quarter result

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $5.05 billion compared to revenues of $4.23 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and net income attributable to common stock was $165.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income attributable to common stock of $88.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $1.65 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.55 for the second quarter of 2022.

"Quanta generated record revenues in the second quarter, which exceeded $5 billion for the first time, and ended the quarter with record total backlog of $27 .20 billion, which we believe reflects strong demand for our services driven by our customers' multi-year programs designed to modernize and harden utility infrastructure, increase renewable generation and transmission infrastructure and move towards a reduced-carbon economy," said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services. "We expect increased opportunities and demand for our solutions and are investing for current and future growth through safety and training programs for our employees, expansion of front-end services and advancement of strategies for supply chain and other strategic solutions.

"As a result of our solid year-to-date results, as well as our expectations for increased activity and visibility for the remainder of this year, particularly for our Renewable Infrastructure Solutions segment, we are increasing our full-year 2023 financial expectations for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. We believe Quanta's financial strength positions us well to continue to drive stockholder value through organic growth and the opportunistic deployment of capital into acquisitions, while also continuing to return capital to our stockholders. We look forward to the remainder of 2023 and beyond, as we continue to execute strategic initiatives that position the company for multi-year profitable growth."

Certain items impacted Quanta's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and are reflected as adjustments in the calculation of Quanta's adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure). These items are described in the accompanying tables reconciling adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock. Quanta completed three acquisitions during the first six months of 2023 and one acquisition during the full year 2022, and the results of the acquired businesses are included in Quanta's consolidated results from the respective acquisition dates. For further information on the items that impacted comparability of 2023 and 2022, see the footnotes in the accompanying tables presenting Supplemental Segment Data and reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (non-GAAP financial measures) to their comparable GAAP financial measures.

RECENT HIGHLIGHT

Named 2023 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World - In July 2023, Quanta announced that it was named the top solar infrastructure solutions provider in the United States by Solar Power World , an achievement made possible by the collaborative work of three Quanta operating companies: Blattner Company, RP Construction Services and The Ryan Company. The combined expertise and efforts of the three companies installed more than two gigawatts of domestic solar generating capacity in 2022 alone - a new milestone of achievement in Top Solar Contractor history.

RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $9.48 billion compared to revenues of $8.20 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2022, and net income attributable to common stock was $260.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income attributable to common stock of $172.7 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock was $2.88 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.89 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

FULL-YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

The long-term outlook for Quanta's business is positive. However, weather, regulatory, permitting, supply chain challenges and other factors affecting project timing and execution have impacted, and may impact in the future, Quanta's financial results. Additionally, we continue to consider future uncertainty associated with overall challenges to the domestic and global economy, including inflation, increased interest rates and potential recessionary economic conditions. Quanta's financial outlook for revenues, margins and earnings reflects management's effort to align these uncertainties with the backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure) the Company is executing on and the opportunities expected to materialize during the remainder of 2023.

Prior to the Company's conference call, management will post a summary of Quanta's updated 2023 guidance expectations with additional commentary in the "News and Events" and "Financial Info" areas of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website at http://investors.quantaservices.com.

The following forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially, as described below in Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements and Information. For the full year ending December 31, 2023, Quanta now expects revenues to range between $19.6 billion and $20.0 billion and net income attributable to common stock to range between $705 million and $765 million . Quanta also now expects diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $4.75 and $5.15 and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $6.90 and $7.30 . Quanta now expects EBITDA to range between $1.73 billion and $1.82 billion and adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.88 billion and $1.97 billion . Additionally, for the full year ending December 31, 2023, Quanta now expects net cash attributable to operating activities to range between $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion and free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $800 million and $1.00 billion .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial measures not prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) that are utilized in this press release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate Quanta's performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. In addition, management believes these measures are useful in comparing Quanta's operating results with those of its competitors. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures prepared in conformity with GAAP.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Quanta's current and historical results and full-year 2023 expectations (as applicable): adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock; adjusted net income attributable to common stock, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to common stock; free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities; and backlog to remaining performance obligations.

ABOUT QUANTA SERVICES

Quanta Services is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release (and oral statements regarding the subject matter of this press release, including those made on the conference call and webcast announced herein) contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to projected revenues, net income, earnings per share, margins, cash flows, liquidity, weighted average shares outstanding, capital expenditures, interest rates and tax rates, as well as other projections of operating results and GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and backlog; expectations regarding Quanta's business or financial outlook; expectations regarding opportunities, technological developments, competitive positioning, future economic and regulatory conditions and other trends in particular markets or industries, including with respect to Quanta's increased operations in the renewable energy market and the transition to a reduced-carbon economy; expectations regarding Quanta's plans and strategies; the business plans or financial condition of Quanta's customers, including with respect to the transition to a reduced-carbon economy; the potential benefits from, and future financial and operational performance of, acquired businesses and investments; beliefs and assumptions about the collectability of receivables; the expected value of contracts or intended contracts with customers, as well as the expected timing, scope, services, term or results of any awarded or expected projects; possible recovery of pending or contemplated insurance claims, change orders and claims asserted against customers or third parties; the development of and opportunities with respect to future projects, including renewable energy projects and other projects designed to support transition to a reduced-carbon economy, electrical grid modernization, upgrade and hardening projects, and larger transmission and pipeline projects; expectations regarding the future availability and price of materials and equipment necessary for the performance of Quanta's business; the expected impact of global and domestic economic conditions on Quanta's business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and demand for our services, including inflation, interest rates and recessionary economic conditions and commodity prices and production volumes; the expected impact of changes or potential changes to climate and the physical and transition risks associated with climate change and the transition to a reduced-carbon economy; future capital allocation initiatives, including the amount and timing of, and strategies with respect to, any future acquisitions, investments, cash dividends, repurchases of equity or debt securities or repayments of other outstanding debt; the impact of existing or potential legislation or regulation; potential opportunities that may be indicated by bidding activity or discussions with customers; the future demand for, availability of and costs related to labor resources in the industries Quanta serves; the expected recognition and realization of remaining performance obligations and backlog; expectations regarding the outcome of pending or threatened legal proceedings, as well as the collection of amounts awarded in legal proceedings; and expectations regarding Quanta's ability to reduce its debt and maintain its current credit ratings; as well as statements reflecting expectations, intentions, assumptions or beliefs about future events, and other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they involve or rely on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control, and reflect management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you that actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by our forward-looking statements and that any or all of our forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate or incorrect. Forward-looking statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions and by known or unknown risks and uncertainties including, among others, market, industry, economic, financial or political conditions that are outside of the control of Quanta, including economic, energy, infrastructure and environmental policies and plans that are adopted or proposed by the U.S. federal and state governments or other governments in territories or countries in which Quanta operates, inflation, interest rates, recessionary economic conditions, deterioration of global or specific trade relationships and geopolitical conflicts and political unrest; quarterly variations in operating and financial results, liquidity, financial condition, cash flows, capital requirements and reinvestment opportunities; trends and growth opportunities in relevant markets, including Quanta's ability to obtain future project awards; delays, deferrals, reductions in scope or cancellations of anticipated, pending or existing projects as a result of, among other things, supply chain disruptions and other logistical challenges, weather, regulatory or permitting issues, environmental processes, project performance issues, claimed force majeure events, protests or other political activity, legal challenges, inflationary pressure, reductions or eliminations in governmental funding or customer capital constraints; the effect of commodity prices and production volumes, which have been and may continue to be affected by inflationary pressure, on Quanta's operations and growth opportunities and on customers' capital programs and demand for Quanta's services; the successful negotiation, execution, performance and completion of anticipated, pending and existing contracts; events arising from operational hazards, including, among others, wildfires and explosions, that can arise due to the nature of Quanta's services and the conditions in which Quanta operates and can be due to the failure of infrastructure on which Quanta has performed services and result in significant liabilities that may be exacerbated in certain geographies and locations; unexpected costs, liabilities, fines or penalties that may arise from legal proceedings, indemnity obligations, reimbursement obligations associated with letters of credit or bonds, multiemployer pension plans or other claims or actions asserted against Quanta, including amounts not covered by, or in excess of the coverage under, third-party insurance; potential unavailability or cancellation of third-party insurance coverage, as well as the exclusion of coverage for certain losses, potential increases in premiums for coverage deemed beneficial to Quanta, or the unavailability of coverage deemed beneficial to Quanta at reasonable and competitive rates (e.g., coverage for wildfire events); damage to Quanta's brand or reputation, as well as potential costs, liabilities, fines and penalties, arising as a result of cyber-security breaches, environmental and occupational health and safety matters, corporate scandal, failure to successfully perform or negative publicity regarding a high-profile project, involvement in a catastrophic event (e.g., fire, explosion) or other negative incidents; disruptions in, or failure to adequately protect, Quanta's information technology systems; Quanta's dependence on suppliers, subcontractors, equipment manufacturers and other third-parties, and the impact of, among other things, inflationary pressure, regulatory, supply chain and logistical challenges on these third parties; estimates and assumptions relating to financial results, remaining performance obligations and backlog; Quanta's inability to attract, the potential shortage of and increased costs with respect to skilled employees, as well as Quanta's inability to retain or attract key personnel and qualified employees; Quanta's dependence on fixed price contracts and the potential to incur losses with respect to these contracts; cancellation provisions within contracts and the risk that contracts expire and are not renewed or are replaced on less favorable terms; Quanta's inability or failure to comply with the terms of its contracts, which may result in additional costs, unexcused delays, warranty claims, failure to meet performance guarantees, damages or contract terminations; adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and other emergencies, including wildfires, pandemics, hurricanes, tropical storms, floods, debris flows, earthquakes and other geological- and weather-related hazards; the impact of climate change; Quanta's ability to generate internal growth; competition in Quanta's business, including the ability to effectively compete for new projects and market share, as well as technological advancements and market developments that could reduce demand for Quanta's services; the failure of existing or potential legislative actions and initiatives to result in increased demand for Quanta's services or budgetary or other constraints that may reduce or eliminate tax incentives or government funding for projects, including renewable energy projects, which may result in project delays or cancellations; unavailability of, or increased prices for, materials, equipment and consumables (such as fuel) used in Quanta's or its customers' businesses, including as a result of inflation, supply chain disruptions, governmental regulations on sourcing, the imposition of tariffs, duties, taxes or other assessments, and other changes in U.S. trade relationships with foreign countries; loss of customers with whom Quanta has long-standing or significant relationships; the potential that participation in joint ventures or similar structures exposes Quanta to liability or harm to its reputation as a result of acts or omissions by partners; the inability or refusal of customers or third-party contractors to pay for services, which could result in the inability to collect our outstanding receivables, failure to recover amounts billed to, or avoidance of certain payments received from, customers in bankruptcy or failure to recover on change orders or contract claims; risks associated with operating in international markets and U.S. territories, including instability of governments, significant currency exchange fluctuations, and compliance with unfamiliar legal and labor systems and cultural practices, the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other applicable anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws, and complex U.S. and foreign tax regulations and international treaties; inability to successfully identify, complete, integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, including the inability to retain key personnel from acquired businesses; the potential adverse impact of acquisitions and investments, including the potential increase in risks already existing in Quanta's operations, poor performance or decline in value of acquired businesses or investments and unexpected costs or liabilities that may arise from acquisitions or investments; the adverse impact of impairments of goodwill, other intangible assets, receivables, long-lived assets or investments; difficulties arising from Quanta's decentralized management structure; the impact of the unionized portion of Quanta's workforce on its operations; inability to access sufficient funding to finance desired growth and operations, including the ability to access capital markets on favorable terms, as well as fluctuations in the price and trading volume of Quanta's common stock, debt covenant compliance, interest rate fluctuations, a downgrade in our credit ratings and other factors affecting financing and investing activities; the ability to obtain bonds, letters of credit and other project security; risks related to the implementation of new information technology systems; new or changed tax laws, treaties or regulations or the inability to realize deferred tax assets; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Quanta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quanta's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 (when filed) and any other documents that Quanta files with the SEC. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are urged to refer to Quanta's documents filed with the SEC that are available through Quanta's website at www.quantaservices.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Quanta does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Quanta further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by any third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 5,048,610

$ 4,232,003

$ 9,477,436

$ 8,197,528 Cost of services 4,324,511

3,607,413

8,180,142

7,024,767 Gross profit 724,099

624,590

1,297,294

1,172,761 Equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 9,370

18,565

18,990

33,717 Selling, general and administrative expenses (384,171)

(323,245)

(768,723)

(648,132) Amortization of intangible assets (70,025)

(107,945)

(142,428)

(223,696) Asset impairment charges -

(2,800)

-

(2,800) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities -

(809)

-

(5,978) Operating income 279,273

208,356

405,133

325,872 Interest and other financing expenses (48,189)

(28,639)

(89,882)

(53,367) Interest income 1,448

222

2,964

291 Other income (expense), net 3,419

(42,527)

11,285

(43,800) Income before income taxes 235,951

137,412

329,500

228,996 Provision for income taxes 69,367

41,252

65,946

47,808 Net income 166,584

96,160

263,554

181,188 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 685

8,140

2,609

8,527 Net income attributable to common stock $ 165,899

$ 88,020

$ 260,945

$ 172,661















Earnings per share attributable to common stock:













Basic $ 1.14

$ 0.61

$ 1.80

$ 1.20 Diluted $ 1.12

$ 0.59

$ 1.75

$ 1.16















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Weighted average basic shares outstanding 145,422

143,851

144,947

143,697 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 148,773

148,211

148,717

148,327

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 361,966

$ 428,505 Accounts receivable, net 4,075,206

3,674,525 Contract assets 1,357,233

1,080,206 Inventories 156,505

103,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 371,482

249,569 Total current assets 6,322,392

5,536,070 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 2,233,610

2,030,464 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 241,814

229,691 OTHER ASSETS, net 633,569

622,736 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 1,424,366

1,458,631 GOODWILL 3,885,099

3,586,745 Total assets $ 14,740,850

$ 13,464,337







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 41,249

$ 37,495 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 76,648

74,052 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,516,908

2,153,129 Contract liabilities 1,128,864

1,141,518 Total current liabilities 3,763,669

3,406,194 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of current maturities 4,216,522

3,692,432 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, net of current portion 181,705

171,512 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 254,953

227,861 INSURANCE AND OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 595,022

567,519 Total liabilities 9,011,871

8,065,518 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,720,933

5,383,464 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 8,046

15,355 TOTAL EQUITY 5,728,979

5,398,819 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,740,850

$ 13,464,337

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Segment Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Segment Results

Quanta reports its results under three reportable segments: (1) Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, (2) Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions and (3) Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions. The following table sets forth segment revenues, segment operating income (loss) and operating margins for the periods indicated. Operating margins are calculated by dividing operating income by revenues.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:





























Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions $ 2,415,254

47.9 %

$ 2,199,430

52.0 %

$ 4,751,291

50.1 %

$ 4,338,127

52.9 % Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions 1,389,368

27.5

924,236

21.8

2,397,668

25.3

1,799,868

22.0 Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions 1,243,988

24.6

1,108,337

26.2

2,328,477

24.6

2,059,533

25.1 Consolidated revenues $ 5,048,610

100.0 %

$ 4,232,003

100.0 %

$ 9,477,436

100.0 %

$ 8,197,528

100.0 %































Operating income (loss):





























Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions (a) 244,017

10.1 %

232,150

10.6 %

459,166

9.7 %

435,569

10.0 % Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions 110,487

8.0 %

81,687

8.8 %

146,143

6.1 %

151,629

8.4 % Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions 107,207

8.6 %

89,943

8.1 %

168,780

7.2 %

138,118

6.7 % Corporate and Non-Allocated Costs (b) (182,438)

(3.6) %

(195,424)

(4.6) %

(368,956)

(3.9) %

(399,444)

(4.9) % Consolidated operating income $ 279,273

5.5 %

$ 208,356

4.9 %

$ 405,133

4.3 %

$ 325,872

4.0 %



(a) Included in Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions operating income was equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates of $9.4 million and $18.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and $19.0 million and $33.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. (b) Included in corporate and non-allocated costs was amortization expense of $70.0 million and $107.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and $142.4 million and $223.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022; and acquisition and integration costs of $2.3 million and $14.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and $22.2 million and $29.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Remaining Performance Obligations and Backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure)

Quanta's remaining performance obligations represent management's estimate of consolidated revenues that are expected to be realized from the remaining portion of firm orders under fixed price contracts not yet completed or for which work has not yet begun, which includes estimated revenues attributable to consolidated joint ventures and variable interest entities, revenues from funded and unfunded portions of government contracts to the extent they are reasonably expected to be realized, and revenues from change orders and claims to the extent management believes they will be earned and are probable of collection.

Quanta has also historically disclosed its backlog, a measure commonly used in its industry but not recognized under GAAP. Quanta believes this measure enables management to more effectively forecast its future capital needs and results and better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. Quanta believes this measure is also useful for investors in forecasting Quanta's future results and comparing Quanta to its competitors. Quanta's remaining performance obligations, as described above, are a component of its backlog calculation, which also includes estimated orders under master service agreements (MSAs), including estimated renewals, and non-fixed price contracts expected to be completed within one year. Quanta's methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies.

The following table reconciles Quanta's total remaining performance obligations to total backlog by reportable segment, along with estimates of amounts expected to be realized within 12 months:





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022



12 Month

Total

12 Month

Total

12 Month

Total Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions























Remaining performance obligations

$ 2,584,140

$ 4,128,988

$ 2,124,820

$ 3,033,472

$ 2,149,469

$ 2,779,227 Estimated orders under MSAs and short-term, non-fixed price contracts

4,948,080

9,454,858

5,415,427

10,049,435

4,230,888

8,945,444 Backlog

$ 7,532,220

$ 13,583,846

$ 7,540,247

$ 13,082,907

$ 6,380,357

$ 11,724,671

























Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions























Remaining performance obligations

$ 5,048,636

$ 6,801,436

$ 3,183,568

$ 4,638,115

$ 2,299,898

$ 2,911,835 Estimated orders under MSAs and short-term, non-fixed price contracts

118,333

206,102

57,555

84,094

52,345

90,553 Backlog

$ 5,166,969

$ 7,007,538

$ 3,241,123

$ 4,722,209

$ 2,352,243

$ 3,002,388

























Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions























Remaining performance obligations

$ 1,184,061

$ 1,546,395

$ 1,038,543

$ 1,129,837

$ 1,023,556

$ 1,229,157 Estimated orders under MSAs and short-term, non-fixed price contracts

1,755,797

5,057,435

1,973,982

5,158,814

1,820,560

3,894,014 Backlog

$ 2,939,858

$ 6,603,830

$ 3,012,525

$ 6,288,651

$ 2,844,116

$ 5,123,171

























Total























Remaining performance obligations

$ 8,816,837

$ 12,476,819

$ 6,346,931

$ 8,801,424

$ 5,472,923

$ 6,920,219 Estimated orders under MSAs and short-term, non-fixed price contracts

6,822,210

14,718,395

7,446,964

15,292,343

6,103,793

12,930,011 Backlog

$ 15,639,047

$ 27,195,214

$ 13,793,895

$ 24,093,767

$ 11,576,716

$ 19,850,230

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Attributable to Common Stock

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to common stock to net income attributable to common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's performance. Management believes that the exclusion of certain items from net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock enables it and Quanta's investors to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and better identify operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP.

As to certain of the items in the table: (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) amortization of intangible assets and amortization included in equity in earnings are impacted by Quanta's acquisition activities and investments in integral unconsolidated affiliates, and therefore can vary from period to period; (iii) acquisition and integration costs vary from period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity; (iv) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities varies from period to period depending on the performance in post-acquisition periods of certain acquired businesses and the effect of present value accretion on fair value calculations; (v) equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates varies from period to period depending on the activity and financial performance of such affiliates, the operations of which are not operationally integral to Quanta; (vi) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on Quanta's investment in a publicly traded company vary from period to period based on fluctuations in the market price of such company's common stock; (vii) gains and losses on the sales of investments vary from period to period depending on activity; and (viii) asset impairment charges vary from period to period depending on economic and other factors.

Beginning with the period ended December 31, 2022, adjusted net income attributable to common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock exclude the impact of amortization included in equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates. As described further above, management believes that excluding the impact of this item allows Quanta's investors and management to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations between periods and identify operating trends. As a result of these changes, the calculation of adjusted net income attributable to common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

Because adjusted net income attributable to common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measures, net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included in the table to follow.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Attributable to Common Stock For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stock:













Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ 165,899

$ 88,020

$ 260,945

$ 172,661 Adjustments:













Acquisition and integration costs (a) 2,284

14,191

22,172

29,322 Asset impairment charges -

2,800

-

2,800 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities -

809

-

5,978 Equity in earnings of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (468)

(9,611)

(2,085)

(14,949) Unrealized loss from mark-to-market adjustment on investment (b) -

41,654

-

50,047 Gains on sales of investments (674)

-

(1,496)

(6,696) Income tax impact of adjustments (c) (257)

(9,566)

(4,220)

(13,897) Adjusted net income attributable to common stock before certain non-cash adjustments 166,784

128,297

275,316

225,266 Non-cash stock-based compensation 34,607

28,090

62,058

51,082 Amortization of intangible assets 70,025

107,945

142,428

223,696 Amortization included in equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 1,465

474

3,261

947 Income tax impact of non-cash adjustments (c) (27,613)

(35,522)

(54,070)

(71,749) Adjusted net income attributable to common stock (d) $ 245,268

$ 229,284

$ 428,993

$ 429,242















Weighted average shares:













Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share 148,773

148,211

148,717

148,327















Earnings per share attributable to common stock:













Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock $ 1.12

$ 0.59

$ 1.75

$ 1.16 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (d) $ 1.65

$ 1.55

$ 2.88

$ 2.89



(a) The amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include, among other things, expenses associated with change of control payments as a result of Quanta's acquisition of Blattner Holding Company and its operating subsidiaries (Blattner). (b) The amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are unrealized losses related to the fair value remeasurement of Quanta's common stock investment in Starry Group Holdings, Inc., a broadband technology provider. (c) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. (d) As described above, adjusted net income attributable to common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to common stock for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's performance. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain other items as described below. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to common stock or other financial measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the exclusion of these items from net income attributable to common stock enables it and Quanta's investors to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items.

As to certain of the items below: (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition and integration costs vary from period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity; (iii) equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates varies from period to period depending on the activity and financial performance of such affiliates, the operations of which are not operationally integral to Quanta; (iv) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on Quanta's investment in a publicly traded company vary from period to period based on fluctuations in the market price of such company's common stock; (v) gains and losses on the sales of investments vary from period to period depending on activity; (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities varies from period to period depending on the performance in post-acquisition periods of certain acquired businesses and the effect of present value accretion on fair value calculations; and (vi) asset impairment charges can vary from period to period depending on economic and other factors. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ 165,899

$ 88,020

$ 260,945

$ 172,661 Interest and other financing expenses 48,189

28,639

89,882

53,367 Interest income (1,448)

(222)

(2,964)

(291) Provision for income taxes 69,367

41,252

65,946

47,808 Depreciation expense 79,876

73,959

158,258

144,913 Amortization of intangible assets 70,025

107,945

142,428

223,696 Interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 4,412

4,579

9,282

7,840 EBITDA 436,320

344,172

723,777

649,994 Non-cash stock-based compensation 34,607

28,090

62,058

51,082 Acquisition and integration costs (a) 2,284

14,191

22,172

29,322 Equity in earnings of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (468)

(9,611)

(2,085)

(14,949) Unrealized loss from mark-to-market adjustment on investment (b) -

41,654

-

50,047 Gains on sales of investments (c) (674)

-

(1,496)

(6,696) Asset impairment charges -

2,800

-

2,800 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities -

809

-

5,978 Adjusted EBITDA $ 472,069

$ 422,105

$ 804,426

$ 767,578



(a) The amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include, among other things, expenses associated with change of control payments as a result of the acquisition of Blattner. (b) The amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are unrealized losses related to the fair value remeasurement of Quanta's common stock investment in Starry Group Holdings, Inc., a broadband technology provider.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free (Negative Free) Cash Flow

and Other Non-GAAP Definitions

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free (Negative Free) Cash Flow:

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. This reconciliation is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's ability to generate the cash required to maintain and potentially expand its business. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures is defined as capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and from insurance settlements related to property and equipment. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information to Quanta's investors because free cash flow is viewed by management as an important indicator of how much cash is provided or used by routine business operations, including the impact of net capital expenditures. Management uses this measure for capital allocation purposes as it is viewed as a measure of cash available to fund debt payments, acquire businesses, repurchase common stock and debt securities, declare and pay dividends and transact other investing and financing activities. However, this measure should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net cash provided by operating activities, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 127,413

$ 118,731

$ 165,822

$ 203,821 Less: Net capital expenditures:













Capital expenditures (105,278)

(121,574)

(185,597)

(231,511) Cash proceeds from sale of property and equipment and related insurance settlements 24,212

16,385

34,963

25,386 Net capital expenditures (81,066)

(105,189)

(150,634)

(206,125) Free (Negative Free) Cash Flow $ 46,347

$ 13,542

$ 15,188

$ (2,304)

Other Non-GAAP Definitions:

Days Sales Outstanding:

Days Sales Outstanding is calculated as the sum of current accounts receivable, net of allowance (which includes retainage and unbilled balances), plus contract assets, less contract liabilities, and divided by average revenues per day during the quarter.

Total Liquidity:

Total liquidity includes Quanta's cash and cash equivalents and availability under Quanta's senior credit facility. Available commitments for revolving loans under the senior credit facility must be maintained in order to provide credit support for notes issued under the commercial paper program, and therefore such notes effectively reduce the available borrowing capacity under the senior credit facility.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Estimated Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Attributable to Common Stock

For the Full Year 2023

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure of estimated adjusted net income attributable to common stock to estimated net income attributable to common stock and the non-GAAP financial measure of estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to estimated diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock for the full year ending December 31, 2023 . These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's expected future performance. Management believes that the exclusion of certain items from net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock enables it and Quanta's investors to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and better identify operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below: (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense may vary from period to period due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) amortization of intangible assets and amortization included in equity in earnings are impacted by Quanta's acquisition activities and investments in integral unconsolidated affiliates, and therefore can vary from period to period; (iii) acquisition and integration costs vary period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity; (iv) equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates varies from period to period depending on the activity and financial performance of such affiliates, the operations of which are not operationally integral to Quanta; and (v) gains and losses on the sales of investments vary from period to period depending on activity.

Because adjusted net income attributable to common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measures, net income attributable to common stock and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Estimated Range

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of estimated adjusted net income attributable to common stock:





Net income attributable to common stock (as defined by GAAP) $ 705,000

$ 764,500 Non-cash stock-based compensation 123,900

123,900 Amortization of intangible assets 281,600

281,600 Amortization included in equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 6,200

6,200 Acquisition and integration costs 23,300

23,300 Equity in earnings of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (2,100)

(2,100) Gains on sales of investments (1,500)

(1,500) Income tax impact of adjustments (a) (111,600)

(111,600) Adjusted net income attributable to common stock $ 1,024,800

$ 1,084,300







Weighted average shares:





Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock 148,500

148,500







Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock:





Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock $ 4.75

$ 5.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock $ 6.90

$ 7.30



(a) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Full Year 2023

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of estimated EBITDA and estimated adjusted EBITDA to estimated net income attributable to common stock for the full year ending December 31, 2023 . These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's expected future performance. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain other items as described below. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to common stock or other financial measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the exclusion of these items from net income attributable to common stock enables it and Quanta's investors to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items.

As to certain of the items below: (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition and integration costs vary from period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity; (iii) gains and losses on the sales of investments vary from period to period depending on activity; and (iv) equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates varies from period to period depending on the activity and financial performance of such affiliates, the operations of which are not operationally integral to Quanta.

Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included in the table to follow.



Estimated Range

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2023







Net income attributable to common stock (as defined by GAAP) $ 705,000

$ 764,500 Interest and other financing expenses, net 160,000

164,000 Provision for income taxes 251,400

276,700 Depreciation expense 317,600

317,600 Amortization of intangible assets 281,600

281,600 Interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 18,200

18,200 EBITDA 1,733,800

1,822,600 Non-cash stock-based compensation 123,900

123,900 Acquisition and integration costs 23,300

23,300 Gains on sales of investments (1,500)

(1,500) Equity in earnings of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (2,100)

(2,100) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,877,400

$ 1,966,200

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Estimated Free Cash Flow

For the Full Year 2023

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of estimated free cash flow to estimated net cash provided by operating activities for the full year ending December 31, 2023 . This reconciliation is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's expectations regarding its ability to generate the cash required to maintain and potentially expand its business. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures is defined as capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and from insurance settlements related to property and equipment. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information to Quanta's investors because free cash flow is viewed by management as an important indicator of how much cash is provided or used by routine business operations, including the impact of net capital expenditures. Management uses this measure for capital allocation purposes as it is viewed as a measure of cash available to fund debt payments, acquire businesses, repurchase common stock and debt securities, declare and pay dividends and transact other investing and financing activities. However, this measure should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net cash provided by operating activities, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Estimated Range

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,200,000

$ 1,400,000 Less: Net capital expenditures (400,000)

(400,000) Free Cash Flow $ 800,000

$ 1,000,000

