Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Hye Jin Chung, M.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hye Jin Chung MD, MMSc, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School in Boston and practicing dermatologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Sonoma's Scientific Advisory Board will be comprised of a small group of physicians with expertise in the areas of dermatology, skin care, wound care, eye, oral and nasal care, and animal health. The purpose of this Board is to allow the Sonoma's leadership team to gain insights that will inform the company's research and development activities, efforts to address areas of unmet need, and potential new areas of interest. Dr. Chung is an expert in her field of dermatology with extensive knowledge of skin conditions and treatments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chung as the inaugural member of our Scientific Advisory Board," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "Dr. Chung is an experienced practitioner and globally recognized researcher who has made significant contributions to the field of dermatology. Her knowledge and research on cosmetic dermatology and conditions such as acne and scars will be invaluable to our research and development efforts. We look forward to Dr. Chung's guidance and insights as we advance our research and development in the area of dermatology."

Dr. Chung graduated with her MD from Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea in 2001, where she completed her residency and fellowship training in Dermatology. She finished her post-doctoral fellowship and residency in dermatology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA, in 2014. Dr. Chung joined the faculty of Dermatology, at Boston University School of Medicine, upon completion of her dermatopathology fellowship at Boston Medical Center in 2016 and maintained dual roles within the Department of Dermatology, evaluating patients in the Faculty Practice of Boston Medical Center and the Skin Pathology Laboratory at Boston University School of Medicine.

Currently, Dr. Chung is Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School, Director of Skin of Color Clinic and Asian Skin Clinic, and Director of Cosmetic and Laser Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Chung has done extensive research in the field of scarring disorders, laser therapy, skin disorders in skin of color patients, and dermatopathology. She has clinical interests in acne, scar prevention and treatment, Asian skin diseases, cosmetic dermatology, laser therapy, and cutaneous surgery. For her accomplishments, Dr. Chung has received numerous awards including the Dermatology Foundation Research Grant, Skin of Color Research Grant, First Place in the 49th Korean Dermatology Board Examination, Intern of the Year, and Outstanding Role Model Award.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

