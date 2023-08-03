Laureate Education, Inc.: Laureate Education Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), which operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to second quarter 2022):

On a reported basis, revenue increased 20% to $462.1 million. On an organic constant currency basis 1 , revenue increased 14%.

, revenue increased 14%. Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $154.5 million, compared to $126.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $56.3 million, compared to net income of $43.6 million for the second quarter of 2022,

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $175.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $144.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Highlights (compared to six months ended June 30, 2022):

New enrollments increased 13%.

Total enrollments increased 9%.

On a reported basis, revenue increased 20% to $713.3 million. On an organic constant currency basis 1 , revenue increased 13%.

, revenue increased 13%. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $170.1 million, compared to $135.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $29.6 million, compared to net loss of $(1.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $208.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $171.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The favorable market conditions for higher education in Mexico and Peru and Laureate's strong operating performance yielded robust growth for our campus and online offerings in the second quarter. In addition, we are benefiting from significant tailwinds related to foreign currency. As a result, we are raising our 2023 full year guidance for both revenues and earnings as we continue to build value for all stakeholders through our leading institutions and a strong balance sheet."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

For the second quarter of 2023, revenue on a reported basis was $462.1 million, an increase of $76.7 million, or 20%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue increased 14%. Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $154.5 million, compared to $126.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $27.9 million. The increase in operating income versus the second quarter of 2022 resulted from growth in revenue, partially offset by higher costs associated with the annualization impact of return to campus operations. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $56.3 million, compared to net income of $43.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.35.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $175.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $144.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

1 Organic constant currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, and other items.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Results

New enrollments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 13%, compared to new enrollment activity for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and total enrollments were up 9% compared to the prior-year period. New and total enrollments in Peru increased 13% and 7%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period, driven by the strong primary intake cycle results during the first quarter. New enrollments in Mexico were up 14% compared to the prior-year period, and total enrollment in Mexico was up 12%, driven by a strong primary intake last fall, and favorable secondary intake results year-to-date.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenue on a reported basis was $713.3 million, an increase of $118.4 million, or 20%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue increased 13%. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $170.1 million, compared to $135.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in operating income versus the 2022 period resulted from growth in revenue, partially offset by higher costs associated with the annualization impact of return to campus operations. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $29.6 million, compared to net loss $(1.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $0.18.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $208.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $171.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Laureate has a strong balance sheet position. As of June 30, 2023, Laureate had $111.7 million of cash and gross debt of $210.1 million. Accordingly, net debt was $98.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, Laureate had 157.2 million total shares outstanding.

Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Laureate is updating its full-year 2023 guidance to reflect favorable operating and currency trends. The improved outlook is resulting in a $70 million increase in revenue guidance at the mid-point, and a $21 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA at the mid-point.

Based on the current foreign exchange spot rates2, Laureate currently expects its full-year 2023 results to be as follows:

Total enrollments are still expected to be in the range of 447,000 to 455,000 students, reflecting growth of 6%-7% versus 2022;

Revenues are now expected to be in the range of $1,483 million to $1,495 million, reflecting growth of 19%-20% on an as-reported basis and 10% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2022; and

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $419 million to $427 million, reflecting growth of 24%-26% on an as-reported basis and 14%-16% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2022.



2 Based on actual FX rates for January-July 2023, and current spot FX rates (local currency per U.S. Dollar) of MXN 16.84 and PEN 3.57 for August 2023 - December 2023. FX impact may change based on fluctuations in currency rates in future periods.

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, specifically the 2023 Adjusted EBITDA outlook, to the relevant forward-looking GAAP measures are not being provided, as Laureate does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such outlooks and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.

Please see the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this release for a discussion of certain risks related to this outlook.

Conference Call

Laureate will host an earnings conference call today at 8:30 am ET. Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings call by registering at https://bit.ly/LAURQ22023 to receive dial in information. The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of this press release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of Laureate's website at www.laureate.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Laureate's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Laureate's actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes,'' "expects,'' "may,'' "will,'' "should,'' "seeks,'' "approximately,'' "intends,'' "plans,'' "estimates'' or "anticipates'' or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. All statements we make relating to guidance (including, but not limited to, total enrollments, revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA), and all statements we make relating to our current growth strategy and other future plans, strategies or transactions that may be identified, explored or implemented and any litigation or dispute resulting from any completed transaction are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, including with respect to our current growth strategy and the impact of any completed divestiture or separation transaction on our remaining businesses. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those we expected. We derive most of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed, and to be filed, with the SEC and other filings made with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) throughout this press release, Laureate provides the non-GAAP measurements of Adjusted EBITDA, and total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (or net debt). We have included these non-GAAP measurements because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. The exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a key input into the formula used by the compensation committee of our board of directors and our Chief Executive Officer in connection with the payment of incentive compensation to our executive officers and other members of our management team. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (or net debt) consists of total gross debt, less total cash and cash equivalents. Net debt provides a useful indicator about Laureate's leverage and liquidity.

Laureate's calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, and total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (or net debt) are not necessarily comparable to calculations performed by other companies and reported as similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the GAAP measure in the attached table "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

We evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and an organic constant currency basis. The organic constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, acquisitions and divestitures, and other items. We believe that providing organic constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate organic constant currency amounts using the change from prior-period average foreign exchange rates to current-period average foreign exchange rates, as applied to local-currency operating results for the current period, and then exclude the impact of acquisitions and divestitures and other items described in the accompanying presentation.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 420,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Key Metrics and Financial Tables

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and may not sum due to rounding)

New and Total Enrollments by segment

New Enrollments Total Enrollments YTD 2Q 2023 YTD 2Q 2022 Change As of 06/30/2023 As of 06/30/2022 Change Mexico 59,200 52,000 14 % 205,100 182,800 12 % Peru 58,800 52,200 13 % 219,300 205,900 7 % Laureate 118,000 104,200 13 % 424,400 388,700 9 %

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, IN MILLIONS 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenues $ 462.1 $ 385.4 $ 76.7 $ 713.3 $ 594.9 $ 118.4 Costs and expenses: Direct costs 294.0 242.8 51.2 519.3 425.7 93.6 General and administrative expenses 12.0 15.9 (3.9 ) 22.3 33.4 (11.1 ) Loss on impairment of assets 1.6 - 1.6 1.6 0.1 1.5 Operating income 154.5 126.6 27.9 170.1 135.7 34.4 Interest income 2.0 1.7 0.3 4.1 3.7 0.4 Interest expense (6.1 ) (4.2 ) (1.9 ) (12.1 ) (7.9 ) (4.2 ) Other (expense) income, net (0.1 ) 0.2 (0.3 ) 0.1 (1.0 ) 1.1 Foreign currency exchange loss, net (32.4 ) (14.5 ) (17.9 ) (61.3 ) (18.1 ) (43.2 ) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries, net - 1.5 (1.5 ) 0.3 1.5 (1.2 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates 117.8 111.4 6.4 101.3 113.9 (12.6 ) Income tax expense (57.5 ) (72.0 ) 14.5 (67.7 ) (119.9 ) 52.2 Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax - - - - 0.1 (0.1 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 60.4 39.4 21.0 33.6 (6.0 ) 39.6 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (4.0 ) 4.1 (8.1 ) (4.1 ) 4.9 (9.0 ) Net income (loss) 56.3 43.6 12.7 29.6 (1.1 ) 30.7 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) (0.1 ) - - 0.3 (0.3 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Laureate Education, Inc. $ 56.2 $ 43.4 $ 12.8 $ 29.6 $ (0.8 ) $ 30.4

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 157.2 167.1 (9.9 ) 157.2 172.5 (15.3 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 157.6 167.5 (9.9 ) 157.6 172.5 (14.9 ) Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ - $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ - $ 0.18

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment

IN MILLIONS % Change $ Variance Components For the three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Reported Organic Constant

Currency(1) Total Organic Constant

Currency Other Acq/Div. FX Revenues Mexico $ 192.1 $ 144.7 33 % 18 % $ 47.4 $ 25.6 $ - $ - $ 21.8 Peru 270.0 239.2 13 % 12 % 30.8 28.1 - - 2.7 Corporate & Eliminations (0.1 ) 1.6 nm nm (1.7 ) (1.7 ) - - - Total Revenues $ 462.1 $ 385.4 20 % 14 % $ 76.7 $ 52.2 $ - $ - $ 24.5 Adjusted EBITDA Mexico $ 38.2 $ 19.5 96 % 73 % $ 18.7 $ 14.2 $ - $ - $ 4.5 Peru 147.2 136.3 8 % 7 % 10.9 9.4 - - 1.5 Corporate & Eliminations (10.0 ) (11.7 ) 15 % 15 % 1.7 1.7 - - - Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 175.4 $ 144.1 22 % 18 % $ 31.3 $ 25.3 $ - $ - $ 6.0

% Change $ Variance Components For the six months

ended June 30, 2023 2022 Reported Organic

Constant

Currency(1) Total Organic

Constant

Currency Other Acq/Div. FX Revenues Mexico $ 374.1 $ 287.2 30 % 17 % $ 86.9 $ 47.8 $ - $ - $ 39.1 Peru 339.2 304.6 11 % 11 % 34.6 32.3 - - 2.3 Corporate & Eliminations - 3.2 (100 )% (100 )% (3.2 ) (3.2 ) - - - Total Revenues $ 713.3 $ 594.9 20 % 13 % $ 118.4 $ 77.0 $ - $ - $ 41.4 Adjusted EBITDA Mexico $ 87.1 $ 56.4 54 % 36 % $ 30.7 $ 20.5 $ 0.1 $ - $ 10.1 Peru 140.7 140.1 - % - % 0.6 (0.7 ) - - 1.3 Corporate & Eliminations (19.0 ) (25.3 ) 25 % 25 % 6.3 6.3 - - - Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 208.9 $ 171.3 22 % 15 % $ 37.6 $ 26.1 $ 0.1 $ - $ 11.4

nm - percentage changes not meaningful

(1) Organic Constant Currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, and other items. Other items include the impact of acquisition-related contingent liabilities for taxes other-than-income tax, net of changes in recorded indemnification assets. Organic Constant Currency is calculated using the change from prior-period average foreign exchange rates to current-period average foreign exchange rates, as applied to local-currency operating results for the current period. The "Organic Constant Currency" percentage changes are calculated by dividing the Organic Constant Currency amounts by the 2022 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA amounts, excluding the impact of the divestitures.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

IN MILLIONS June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111.7 $ 85.2 $ 26.5 Receivables (current), net 127.9 80.7 47.2 Other current assets 52.9 60.3 (7.4 ) Property and equipment, net 562.5 523.4 39.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 374.0 389.6 (15.6 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 827.6 735.1 92.5 Deferred income taxes 57.7 51.9 5.8 Other long-term assets 45.5 46.0 (0.5 ) Current and long-term assets held for sale 11.1 - 11.1 Total assets $ 2,170.9 $ 1,972.2 $ 198.7 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 194.1 $ 178.6 $ 15.5 Deferred revenue and student deposits 57.5 51.3 6.2 Total operating leases, including current portion 411.0 415.9 (4.9 ) Total long-term debt, including current portion 208.8 232.1 (23.3 ) Other liabilities 315.0 318.6 (3.6 ) Current and long-term liabilities held for sale 11.7 - 11.7 Total liabilities 1,198.3 1,196.5 1.8 Redeemable equity 1.4 1.4 - Total stockholders' equity 971.2 774.4 196.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,170.9 $ 1,972.2 $ 198.7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, IN MILLIONS 2023 2022 Change Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 29.6 $ (1.1 ) $ 30.7 Depreciation and amortization 34.0 29.2 4.8 Loss (gain) on sales and disposal of subsidiaries and property and equipment, net 5.7 (6.6 ) 12.3 Deferred income taxes (6.9 ) 9.5 (16.4 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss 61.3 15.1 46.2 Income tax receivable/payable, net (1.7 ) 41.2 (42.9 ) Working capital, excluding tax accounts (71.3 ) (68.3 ) (3.0 ) Other non-cash adjustments 28.1 26.6 1.5 Net cash provided by operating activities 78.8 45.6 33.2 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (14.9 ) (8.1 ) (6.8 ) Expenditures for deferred costs - (0.1 ) 0.1 Receipts from sales of discontinued operations and property and equipment 0.4 10.3 (9.9 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (14.5 ) 2.0 (16.5 ) Cash flows from financing activities Decrease in long-term debt, net (44.2 ) (25.8 ) (18.4 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1.5 11.6 (10.1 ) Payments to repurchase common stock - (206.3 ) 206.3 Financing other, net (3.1 ) (5.7 ) 2.6 Net cash used in financing activities (45.7 ) (226.2 ) 180.5 Effects of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 8.7 10.0 (1.3 ) Change in cash included in current assets held for sale (0.6 ) - (0.6 ) Net change in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 26.7 (168.5 ) 195.2 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 93.8 345.6 (251.8 ) Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 120.5 $ 177.1 $ (56.6 ) Liquidity (including Undrawn Revolver) $ 433.7 $ 566.9 $ (133.2 )

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following table reconciles Income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA:

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, IN MILLIONS 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 60.4 $ 39.4 $ 21.0 $ 33.6 $ (6.0 ) $ 39.6 Plus: Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax - - - - (0.1 ) 0.1 Income tax expense 57.5 72.0 (14.5 ) 67.7 119.9 (52.2 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates 117.8 111.4 6.4 101.3 113.9 (12.6 ) Plus: Gain on disposal of subsidiaries, net - (1.5 ) 1.5 (0.3 ) (1.5 ) 1.2 Foreign currency exchange loss, net 32.4 14.5 17.9 61.3 18.1 43.2 Other expense (income), net 0.1 (0.2 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) 1.0 (1.1 ) Interest expense 6.1 4.2 1.9 12.1 7.9 4.2 Interest income (2.0 ) (1.7 ) (0.3 ) (4.1 ) (3.7 ) (0.4 ) Operating income 154.5 126.6 27.9 170.1 135.7 34.4 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 17.3 14.8 2.5 34.0 29.2 4.8 EBITDA 171.8 141.4 30.4 204.1 164.9 39.2 Plus: Share-based compensation expense(2) 2.0 2.4 (0.4 ) 3.1 5.1 (2.0 ) Loss on impairment of assets(3) 1.6 - 1.6 1.6 0.1 1.5 EiP implementation expenses(4) - 0.3 (0.3 ) - 1.2 (1.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 175.4 $ 144.1 $ 31.3 $ 208.9 $ 171.3 $ 37.6

(2) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense pursuant to the provisions of ASC Topic 718, "Stock Compensation."

(3) Represents non-cash charges related to impairments of long-lived assets.

(4) Excellence-in-Process (EiP) implementation expenses were related to our enterprise-wide initiative to optimize and standardize Laureate's processes, creating vertical integration of procurement, information technology, finance, accounting and human resources. It included the establishment of regional shared services organizations (SSOs), as well as improvements to the Company's system of internal controls over financial reporting. The EiP initiative also included other back- and mid-office areas, as well as certain student-facing activities, expenses associated with streamlining the organizational structure, an enterprise-wide program aimed at revenue growth, and certain non-recurring costs that were incurred in connection with previous dispositions. The EiP initiative was completed as of December 31, 2021, except for certain EiP expenses related to the run out of programs that began in prior periods.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts: