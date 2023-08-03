BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Extending our proven track record of success, we achieved another remarkable quarter and delivered record revenue of $94.4 million, net income of $4.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $19.4 million. Our excellent results in both SMB and Enterprise demonstrate our ability to balance sustainable top-line growth with strong profitability, and they underscore the durability of our business model. With our teammates' relentless execution and our attractive market position in defensive verticals, we are well positioned for continued success," said Bob Bennett, EngageSmart CEO. "In addition, we achieved two strategic accomplishments, including the acquisition of assets of Luminello, an electronic medical record and practice management platform for mental health prescribers, as well as the sale of the HealthPay24 solution to Waystar. Both strategic decisions reinforce our commitment to enhance our offerings and deliver exceptional value to customers."

"We are thrilled to build upon our leadership position in the mental health market with the Luminello deal," added Cassandra Hudson, EngageSmart CFO. "We believe that Luminello's compelling market position and functionality combined with SimplePractice's deep expertise in mental health will enable us to expand our share of the high-value, psychiatric prescriber market and accelerate growth with multi-disciplinary group practices, while offering a greater range of functionality for our growing practitioner base. At the same time, the sale of HealthPay24 enables us to focus on the solutions with the highest growth potential for us."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Performance

Total Revenue increased 28% to $94.4 million compared to $73.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

increased 25% to $41.3 million compared to $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross Profit was $72.8 million, representing 77.1% gross margin, compared to $56.1 million, or 75.9% gross margin, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Profit was $74.8 million, representing 79.2% Adjusted Gross Margin, compared to $57.8 million, or 78.2% Adjusted Gross Margin, for the second quarter of 2022. 1

was $19.4 million, representing 20.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, compared to $12.0 million, or 16.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the second quarter of 2022. Cash and Cash Equivalents were $332.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $311.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

_____________________ 1Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

Financial Outlook

Q3'23 FY'23 Guidance Guidance Revenue (in millions) $95.0 - $96.0 $376.5 - $379.0 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $14.7 - $15.2 $69.5 - $70.5

With the information available as of August 3, 2023, we are providing the above guidance for the third quarter and full year of 2023, based on current market conditions and expectations. This guidance takes into consideration the Luminello deal and the sale of HealthPay24 and is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below.

We do not provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income on a forward-looking basis due to difficulty in predicting certain items excluded from this non-GAAP financial measure; specifically, stock-based compensation, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and transaction-related expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Raymond James served as investment banking advisor to EngageSmart on the sale of HealthPay24.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, will report second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live on EngageSmart's investor relations website at https://investors.engagesmart.com/events-and-presentations/events/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

For investors and analysts wishing to participate in the call, the dial-in numbers are (800) 445-7795 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1699 for international callers. The conference ID is ENGAGESMART, and the program title is EngageSmart Q2 2023 Earnings Call.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 109,700 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "future," "could," "should," "plan," "aim," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023 and thereafter, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to attract new customers or convert trial customers into paying customers; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; declines in customer renewals or failure to convince customers to broaden their use of solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; future acquisitions and investments diverting management's attention and difficulties associated with integrating such acquired businesses; general economic conditions (including inflation and rising interest rates), both domestically and internationally, as well as economic conditions affecting industries in which our customers operate; the war in Ukraine; concentration of revenue in our InvoiceCloud and SimplePractice solutions; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company's operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Free Cash Flow, as well as key business metrics, including total Number of Customers and total Transactions Processed.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income margin, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest income (expense), net; provision for (benefit from) income taxes; depreciation; and amortization of intangible assets, as further adjusted for transaction-related expenses and stock-based compensation. Transaction-related expenses typically consist of direct costs related to acquisitions, divestitures, and other strategic activities which are excluded from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions which are not reflective of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit as adjusted for amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue.

We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as GAAP operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation and transaction-related expenses. We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a percentage of revenue as Non-GAAP Operating Expenses divided by revenue.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal-use software.

We define Number of Customers as individuals or entities with whom we directly contract to use our solutions.

We define Transactions Processed as the number of accepted payment transactions, such as credit card and debit card transactions, automated clearing house ("ACH") payments, emerging electronic payments, other communication, text messaging and interactive voice response transactions, and other payment transaction types, which are facilitated through our platform during a given period. We believe Transactions Processed is a key business metric for investors because it directly correlates with transaction and usage-based revenue. We use Transactions Processed to evaluate changes in transaction and usage-based revenue over time.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors because not all companies and analysts calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider these metrics to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures assist management in assessing operating performance by removing the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations, to present operating results on a consistent basis. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections; to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income, net income margin, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

EngageSmart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 94,409 $ 73,862 $ 182,841 $ 141,224 Cost of revenue 21,637 17,803 42,536 33,842 Gross profit 72,772 56,059 140,305 107,382 Operating expenses: General and administrative 14,456 14,997 29,863 28,284 Selling and marketing 30,421 23,692 59,547 46,356 Research and development 16,693 10,993 31,513 21,033 Amortization of intangible assets 2,362 2,362 4,724 4,724 Total operating expenses 63,932 52,044 125,647 100,397 Income from operations 8,840 4,015 14,658 6,985 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (121 ) (121 ) (240 ) (240 ) Other income, net 3,322 322 5,861 350 Total other income (expense), net 3,201 201 5,621 110 Income before income taxes 12,041 4,216 20,279 7,095 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,703 (2,663 ) 11,817 (1,843 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 4,338 $ 6,879 $ 8,462 $ 8,938 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 166,902,466 162,991,881 166,632,637 162,569,871 Diluted 169,969,058 168,950,869 169,938,476 168,983,310

EngageSmart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,831 $ 311,780 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $196 and $228 as

of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 11,543 10,971 Unbilled receivables 5,677 5,413 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,476 13,680 Total current assets 363,527 341,844 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,188 26,907 Property and equipment, net 16,981 14,328 Goodwill 425,677 425,677 Acquired intangible assets, net 64,519 72,319 Other assets 6,180 5,422 Total assets $ 902,072 $ 886,497 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,387 $ 1,229 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,715 38,423 Deferred revenue 8,924 8,237 Operating lease liabilities 4,876 4,632 Total current liabilities 50,902 52,521 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,987 27,161 Deferred income taxes 1,332 1,322 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 324 335 Other long-term liabilities 269 186 Total liabilities 77,814 81,525 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized

and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 650,000,000 shares authorized

and 167,216,167 and 166,081,011 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 167 166 Additional paid-in capital 825,142 814,319 Accumulated stockholders' deficit (1,051 ) (9,513 ) Total stockholders' equity 824,258 804,972 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 902,072 $ 886,497

EngageSmart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,462 $ 8,938 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 9,823 9,273 Amortization of deferred costs 424 158 Stock-based compensation expense 10,002 6,314 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,328 2,279 Deferred income taxes 10 (1,843 ) Non-cash interest expense 116 116 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (230 ) (1,750 ) Accounts receivable, net (572 ) (531 ) Unbilled receivables (264 ) (1,116 ) Other assets (873 ) (886 ) Accounts payable 177 (989 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,708 ) 589 Deferred revenue 676 732 Operating lease liabilities (2,529 ) (2,873 ) Other long-term liabilities 83 27 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,925 18,438 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, including costs capitalized

for development of internal-use software (4,696 ) (2,933 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,696 ) (2,933 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs - (23 ) Payments of contingent consideration - (1,066 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock-based options 2,404 5,588 Payments of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,563 ) (266 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 981 463 Payment of initial public offering costs - (286 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 822 4,410 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,051 19,915 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 312,080 254,594 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 333,131 $ 274,509 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,831 $ 274,209 Restricted cash within other assets 300 300 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 333,131 $ 274,509

EngageSmart, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) Net income $ 4,338 $ 6,879 $ 8,462 $ 8,938 Net income margin 4.6 % 9.3 % 4.6 % 6.3 % Adjustments: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,703 (2,663 ) 11,817 (1,843 ) Interest (income) expense, net (3,205 ) (210 ) (5,625 ) (122 ) Amortization of intangible assets 3,900 3,899 7,800 7,800 Depreciation 1,031 733 2,023 1,473 Stock-based compensation 5,102 3,327 10,002 6,314 Transaction-related expense 510 - 2,222 (38 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,379 $ 11,965 $ 36,701 $ 22,522 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.5 % 16.2 % 20.1 % 15.9 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit $ 72,772 $ 56,059 $ 140,305 $ 107,382 Gross margin 77.1 % 75.9 % 76.7 % 76.0 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,538 1,537 3,076 3,076 Stock-based compensation 489 155 1,040 263 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 74,799 $ 57,751 $ 144,421 $ 110,721 Adjusted Gross Margin 79.2 % 78.2 % 79.0 % 78.4 %

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,091 $ 15,697 $ 24,925 $ 18,438 Less: Purchases of property and equipment, including costs capitalized

for development of internal-use software (2,244 ) (1,424 ) (4,696 ) (2,933 ) Free cash flow $ 13,847 $ 14,273 $ 20,229 $ 15,505

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) General and administrative expenses $ 14,456 $ 14,997 $ 29,863 $ 28,284 General and administrative as a percentage of revenue 15.3 % 20.3 % 16.3 % 20.0 % Less: Stock-based compensation (2,609 ) (2,377 ) (5,051 ) (4,696 ) Transaction-related expense (478 ) - (2,190 ) 38 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 11,369 $ 12,620 $ 22,622 $ 23,626 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 12.0 % 17.1 % 12.4 % 16.7 % Selling and marketing expenses $ 30,421 $ 23,692 $ 59,547 $ 46,356 Selling and marketing as a percentage of revenue 32.2 % 32.1 % 32.6 % 32.8 % Less: Stock-based compensation (976 ) (557 ) (1,927 ) (960 ) Transaction-related expense (5 ) - (5 ) - Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses $ 29,440 $ 23,135 $ 57,615 $ 45,396 Non-GAAP selling and marketing as a percentage of revenue 31.2 % 31.3 % 31.5 % 32.1 % Research and development expenses $ 16,693 $ 10,993 $ 31,513 $ 21,033 Research and development as a percentage of revenue 17.7 % 14.9 % 17.2 % 14.9 % Less: Stock-based compensation (1,028 ) (238 ) (1,984 ) (395 ) Transaction-related expense (27 ) - (27 ) - Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 15,638 $ 10,755 $ 29,502 $ 20,638 Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 16.6 % 14.6 % 16.1 % 14.6 %

Disaggregated Revenue Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Enterprise Solutions Transaction and usage-based $ 38,148 $ 29,989 $ 73,554 $ 58,308 Subscription 2,676 2,156 5,231 4,237 Other 484 872 1,168 1,332 Total Enterprise Solutions revenue 41,308 33,017 79,953 63,877 SMB Solutions Transaction and usage-based 16,158 11,237 30,730 22,264 Subscription 36,629 29,225 71,532 54,277 Other 314 383 626 806 Total SMB Solutions revenue 53,101 40,845 102,888 77,347 Total revenue $ 94,409 $ 73,862 $ 182,841 $ 141,224

