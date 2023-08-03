DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, reported SaaS revenue growth of 20% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, while SaaS EBITDA margins expanded to 10%.
"We delivered solid second quarter results," said Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO. "We have been focused on driving profitable SaaS growth - and we have a strong operating framework in place for this to continue. Our consistent, profitable SaaS growth is the result of leveraging our sales channels. We also continue to demonstrate that our traditional sales channels, selling SaaS to our existing Marketing Services customers, and our client referral initiatives, drive significant margin expansion and profitability. Together, this has improved our SaaS EBITDA margins by 10% sequentially."
"We are continuing the evolution of our Thryv platform and are laser-focused on delivering solutions that solve problems that small businesses face," Walsh continued. "We have released a beta version of Thryv Command Center, an industry-first offering that will be a core element to our product-led growth initiative. Thryv Command Center can be downloaded for free to all small business users, and they can upgrade to a more powerful and advanced paid version as their needs warrant. Thryv Command Center centralizes all communication, from email to text to phone and video, into one inbox. With all of our centers, users can upgrade as they are ready. We are excited about this new center, which reinforces our commitment to innovation and layers a product-led growth onto our sales-led motion."
With this launch, the Thryv platform has been re-architected, providing small business owners a modular, easily expandable and customizable user experience that meets their needs. It creates a strong new customer acquisition channel and a clear path to sustained Net Dollar Retention improvement. This launch continues the roll out of new centers, such as the recently announced Marketing Center.
"As we continue to advance our strategy and look to the rest of 2023, we are raising our full-year guidance for SaaS revenue and EBITDA," said Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased with our results this quarter. We believe we have a sound strategy for accelerating profitable growth in the SaaS business for the balance of the year and into the future."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
Revenue
- Total SaaS1 revenue was $62.5 million, a 19.6% increase year-over-year
- Total Marketing Services2 revenue was $189.0 million, a 32.9% decrease year-over-year
- Consolidated total revenue was $251.4 million, a decrease of 24.7% year-over-year
- Consolidated net income was $16.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $58.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $69.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.6%
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0%.
- Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $63.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.5%
- Consolidated Gross Profit was $160.1 million
- Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit3 was $167.9 million
- SaaS Gross Profit was $39.2 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 62.8%
- SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $40.7 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 65.1%
SaaS Metrics
- SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU")4 increased to $377 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $358 in the second quarter of 2022
- Total SaaS clients increased 12% year-over-year to 56 thousand for the second quarter of 2023
- Seasoned Net Dollar Retention5 was 89% at the end of the second quarter of 2023
- SaaS monthly active users6 increased 18% year-over-year to 45 thousand active users for the second quarter of 2023
- ThryvPay total payment volume was $60 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year
|_____________________________
1 Total SaaS revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $60.2 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
2 Total Marketing Services revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $137.7 million and $51.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
3 Defined as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.
4 Defined as total client billings for a particular month divided by the number of clients that have one or more revenue-generating solutions in that same month.
5 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months.
6 Defined as a client with one or more users who log into our SaaS solutions at least once during the calendar month.
Outlook
Based on information available as of August 3, 2023, Thryv is issuing guidance7 for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below:
3rd Quarter
Full Year
(in millions)
2023
2023
SaaS Revenue
$66.5 - $67.0
$258 to $260
SaaS Adjusted EBITDA
$(3.5) - $(4.0)
$7 - $8
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Full Year
(in millions)
2023
2023
2023
Marketing Services Revenue
$114 - $118
$166 - $170
$653 - $663
Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA
$187 - $190
|____________________________
7 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.
Final Results
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
251,421
$
333,995
$
496,976
$
642,370
Cost of services
91,336
106,013
182,083
216,532
Gross profit
160,085
227,982
314,893
425,838
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
75,683
91,813
152,026
185,768
General and administrative
53,695
52,650
101,375
104,844
Impairment charges
-
222
-
222
Total operating expenses
129,378
144,685
253,401
290,834
Operating income
30,707
83,297
61,492
135,004
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(16,292
)
(13,756
)
(32,780
)
(26,864
)
Interest expense, related party
-
(896
)
-
(2,655
)
Other components of net periodic pension (cost) benefit
(1,865
)
9,153
(1,986
)
9,223
Other income (expense)
-
2,404
(366
)
8,626
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
12,550
80,202
26,360
123,334
Income tax benefit (expense)
3,428
(22,200
)
(1,068
)
(31,821
)
Net income
$
15,978
$
58,002
$
25,292
$
91,513
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
(302
)
(10,139
)
(2,490
)
(4,691
)
Comprehensive income
$
15,676
$
47,863
$
22,802
$
86,822
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.46
$
1.69
$
0.73
$
2.68
Diluted
$
0.43
$
1.61
$
0.68
$
2.47
Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income per common share:
Basic
34,575,338
34,250,706
34,625,561
34,205,593
Diluted
36,863,295
36,137,989
36,956,933
37,048,087
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,245
$
16,031
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,399 in 2023 and $14,766 in 2022
243,893
284,698
Contract assets, net of allowance of $28 in 2023 and $33 in 2022
1,746
2,583
Taxes receivable
3,640
11,553
Prepaid expenses
29,318
25,092
Indemnification asset
-
26,495
Other current assets
15,557
11,864
Total current assets
309,399
378,316
Fixed assets and capitalized software, net
38,569
42,334
Goodwill
569,780
566,004
Intangible assets, net
31,321
34,715
Deferred tax assets
122,548
113,859
Other assets
29,610
42,649
Total assets
$
1,101,227
$
1,177,877
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
7,341
$
18,972
Accrued liabilities
106,606
126,810
Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits
22,969
31,919
Contract liabilities
20,136
41,854
Current portion of long-term debt
70,000
70,000
Other current liabilities
10,887
10,937
Total current liabilities
237,939
300,492
Term Loan, net
295,179
345,256
ABL Facility
68,278
54,554
Pension obligations, net
74,321
72,590
Other liabilities
21,184
22,718
Total long-term liabilities
458,962
495,118
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 61,832,315 shares issued and 34,477,286 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023; and 61,279,379 shares issued and 34,593,837 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022
618
613
Additional paid-in capital
1,121,804
1,105,701
Treasury stock - 27,355,029 shares at June 30, 2023 and 26,685,542 shares at December 31, 2022
(485,730
)
(468,879
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(18,751
)
(16,261
)
Accumulated deficit
(213,615
)
(238,907
)
Total stockholders' equity
404,326
382,267
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,101,227
$
1,177,877
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
25,292
$
91,513
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
31,098
42,561
Amortization of deferred commissions
5,032
5,174
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,721
2,883
Deferred income taxes
(9,135
)
(16,752
)
Provision for credit losses and service credits
11,580
13,043
Stock-based compensation expense
11,191
5,738
Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit)
1,986
(9,223
)
Impairment charges
-
222
Gain on foreign currency exchange rates
(881
)
(1,622
)
Non-cash loss (gain) from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset
10,734
(887
)
Bargain purchase gain
-
(7,005
)
Other
-
1,688
Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
25,075
(10,298
)
Contract assets
837
1,793
Prepaid expenses and other assets
10,090
2,748
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(38,654
)
(29,472
)
Other liabilities
(29,230
)
(35,201
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,736
56,903
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software
(14,016
)
(9,648
)
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
(8,897
)
(22,777
)
Other
(217
)
-
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(23,130
)
(32,425
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Payments of Term Loan
(52,500
)
(36,828
)
Payments of Term Loan, related party
-
(5,672
)
Proceeds from ABL Facility
483,473
488,547
Payments of ABL Facility
(469,750
)
(471,866
)
Other
3,826
4,338
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(34,951
)
(21,481
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(240
)
(627
)
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(585
)
2,370
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
18,180
13,557
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
17,595
$
15,927
Supplemental Information
Cash paid for interest
$
29,592
$
24,915
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
7,419
$
36,934
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset
$
15,760
$
-
The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change
(in thousands)
2023 (1)
2022
Amount
%
Revenue
Thryv U.S.
Marketing Services
$
137,684
$
222,570
$
(84,886
)
(38.1
)%
SaaS
60,150
51,167
8,983
17.6
%
Thryv International
Marketing Services
51,279
59,218
(7,939
)
(13.4
)%
SaaS
2,308
1,040
1,268
121.9
%
Consolidated Revenue
$
251,421
$
333,995
$
(82,574
)
(24.7
)%
Segment Gross Profit
Thryv U.S.
Marketing Services
$
88,023
$
151,774
$
(63,751
)
(42.0
)%
SaaS
37,563
32,092
5,471
17.0
%
Thryv International
Marketing Services
32,852
43,627
(10,775
)
(24.7
)%
SaaS
1,647
489
1,158
236.8
%
Consolidated Segment Gross Profit
$
160,085
$
227,982
$
(67,897
)
(29.8
)%
Segment EBITDA
Thryv U.S.
Marketing Services
$
38,233
$
83,674
$
(45,441
)
(54.3
)%
SaaS
7,123
197
6,926
NM
Thryv International
Marketing Services
24,976
34,545
(9,569
)
(27.7
)%
SaaS
(893
)
(2,416
)
1,523
63.0
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
69,439
$
116,000
$
(46,561
)
(40.1
)%
(1) Thryv International includes Yellow's results of operations subsequent to the Yellow Acquisition.
Six Months Ended June 30,
Change
(in thousands)
2023 (1)
2022 (2)
Amount
%
Revenue
Thryv U.S.
Marketing Services
$
284,984
$
435,103
$
(150,119
)
(34.5
)%
SaaS
118,277
98,510
19,767
20.1
%
Thryv International
Marketing Services
89,605
106,882
(17,277
)
(16.2
)%
SaaS
4,110
1,875
2,235
119.2
%
Consolidated Revenue
$
496,976
$
642,370
$
(145,394
)
(22.6
)%
Segment Gross Profit
Thryv U.S.
Marketing Services
$
181,197
$
288,284
$
(107,087
)
(37.1
)%
SaaS
73,523
61,501
12,022
19.5
%
Thryv International
Marketing Services
57,332
75,343
(18,011
)
(23.9
)%
SaaS
2,841
710
2,131
300.1
%
Consolidated Segment Gross Profit
$
314,893
$
425,838
$
(110,945
)
(26.1
)%
Segment EBITDA
Thryv U.S.
Marketing Services
$
79,497
$
150,069
$
(70,572
)
(47.0
)%
SaaS
8,245
(4,167
)
12,412
297.9
%
Thryv International
Marketing Services
42,385
58,642
(16,257
)
(27.7
)%
SaaS
(2,219
)
(4,827
)
2,608
54.0
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
127,908
$
199,717
$
(71,809
)
(36.0
)%
(1)
Thryv International includes Yellow's results of operations subsequent to the Yellow Acquisition.
(2)
Thryv U.S. includes Vivial's results of operations subsequent to the Vivial Acquisition.
Non-GAAP Measures
Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.
The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
15,978
$
58,002
$
25,292
$
91,513
Interest expense
16,292
14,652
32,780
29,519
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,667
20,592
31,098
42,561
Stock-based compensation expense (1)
5,798
3,810
11,191
5,738
Restructuring and integration expenses (2)
3,921
4,822
9,261
10,649
Income tax (benefit) expense
(3,428
)
22,200
1,068
31,821
Transaction costs (3)
-
1,616
373
3,336
Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) (4)
1,865
(9,153
)
1,986
(9,223
)
Non-cash loss (gain) from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5)
11,490
(487
)
10,734
(887
)
Impairment charges
-
222
-
222
Other (6)
1,856
(276
)
4,125
(5,532
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
69,439
$
116,000
$
127,908
$
199,717
(1)
We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company's stock-based compensation awards.
(2)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation.
(3)
Expenses related to the Yellow acquisition, Vivial acquisition and other transaction costs.
(4)
Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement.
(5)
In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date.
(6)
Other primarily represents foreign exchange-related expense. Additionally, during the six months ended June 30, 2022, Other includes the bargain purchase gain as a result of the Vivial Acquisition.
The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
88,023
$
37,563
$
32,852
$
1,647
$
160,085
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,885
1,261
3,323
155
7,624
Stock-based compensation expense
119
54
-
-
173
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
91,027
$
38,878
$
36,175
$
1,802
$
167,882
Gross Margin
63.9
%
62.4
%
64.1
%
71.4
%
63.7
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
66.1
%
64.6
%
70.5
%
78.1
%
66.8
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
151,774
$
32,092
$
43,627
$
489
$
227,982
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,393
1,012
3,666
66
9,137
Stock-based compensation expense
105
26
-
-
131
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
156,272
$
33,130
$
47,293
$
555
$
237,250
Gross Margin
68.2
%
62.7
%
73.7
%
47.0
%
68.3
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
70.2
%
64.7
%
79.9
%
53.4
%
71.0
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
181,197
$
73,523
$
57,332
$
2,841
$
314,893
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,803
2,402
6,102
300
14,607
Stock-based compensation expense
222
100
-
-
322
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
187,222
$
76,025
$
63,434
$
3,141
$
329,822
Gross Margin
63.6
%
62.2
%
64.0
%
69.1
%
63.4
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
65.7
%
64.3
%
70.8
%
76.4
%
66.4
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
288,284
$
61,501
$
75,343
$
710
$
425,838
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,788
1,991
8,032
142
18,953
Stock-based compensation expense
166
41
-
-
207
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
297,238
$
63,533
$
83,375
$
852
$
444,998
Gross Margin
66.3
%
62.4
%
70.5
%
37.9
%
66.3
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
68.3
%
64.5
%
78.0
%
45.4
%
69.3
%
Supplemental Financial Information
The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses in the U.S., International and in Total and (ii) SaaS businesses in the U.S., International and in Total. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
137,684
$
51,279
$
188,963
$
60,150
$
2,308
$
62,458
Adjusted EBITDA
38,233
24,976
63,209
7,123
(893
)
6,230
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
27.8
%
48.7
%
33.5
%
11.8
%
(38.7
)%
10.0
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
222,570
$
59,218
$
281,788
$
51,167
$
1,040
$
52,207
Adjusted EBITDA
83,674
34,545
118,219
197
(2,416
)
(2,219
)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
37.6
%
58.3
%
42.0
%
0.4
%
NM
(4.3
)%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
284,984
$
89,605
$
374,589
$
118,277
$
4,110
$
122,387
Adjusted EBITDA
79,497
42,385
121,882
8,245
(2,219
)
6,026
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
27.9
%
47.3
%
32.5
%
7.0
%
(54.0
)%
4.9
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
435,103
$
106,882
$
541,985
$
98,510
$
1,875
$
100,385
Adjusted EBITDA
150,069
58,642
208,711
(4,167
)
(4,827
)
(8,994
)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
34.5
%
54.9
%
38.5
%
(4.2
)%
NM
(9.0
)%
About Thryv Holdings, Inc.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for approximately 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.
