Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q2 2023 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Renewable Energy" or the "Company"), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's website at www.PolarisREI.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The dollar figures below are denominated in US Dollars unless noted otherwise.

HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated energy production increased by 30% to 211,765 MWh for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 163,119 MWh in the same quarter of 2022. The increase resulted from higher production of 131,529 MWh contributed by the Company's geothermal facility in Nicaragua ("San Jacinto") and an aggregate of 51,986 MWh contributed by the Company's hydroelectric facilities in Peru. Furthermore, the Company's facilities acquired in 2022 contributed an additional 13,398 MWh in Dominican Republic ("Canoa 1"), and 11,323 MWh in Ecuador ("San Jose de Minas" or "HSJM"); while the facility in Panama ("Vista Hermosa Solar Park"), which began operations in April 2023, contributed 3,529 MWh during the second quarter.

The Company generated $20.8 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $15.2 million in the same period in 2022. The 37% increase was due to additional energy revenue sales from the increase in production mentioned above coupled with the increased prices due to inflation adjustments in the power purchase agreement's ("PPA") from our Peruvian facilities.

Net earnings attributable to owners was $4.6 million or $0.22 per share - basic for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $1.54 million or $(0.08) per share - basic in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million in the same period in 2022, principally as a result of revenue increases, as described above.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company generated $10.3 million in net cash flow from operating activities, ending with a cash position of $41.9 million, including restricted cash.

The Company remains focused on maintaining a quarterly dividend. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company has declared and will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per outstanding common share on August 25, 2023.

The Company advanced numerous optimization projects at its operating plants including a battery project in Peru, an expansion project in Ecuador and well enhancements in Nicaragua.

On May 24, 2023 the Company announced that it had signed a PPA in the Dominican Republic, for Canoa II, the solar project adjacent to the already operational Canoa I solar plant.

The Company continued to advance its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives as part of its core strategy while continuing to maintain an excellent health and safety record. For additional details, readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual sustainability report, which is available on the Company's website.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Energy production Consolidated Power MWh 211,765 163,119 429,378 340,884

Financials Total revenue $ 20,817 $ 15,184 $ 40,932 $ 31,250 Net earnings (loss) attributable to owners $ 4,622 $ (1,542) $ 9,318 $ 989 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,386 $ 11,188 $ 30,711 $ 23,285 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 10,254 $ 14,191 $ 20,342 $ 21,761

Per share Net earnings (loss) attributable to owners - basic and diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.08) $ 0.44 $ 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA - basic $ 0.73 $ 0.57 $ 1.46 $ 1.19



Balance Sheet As at June 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Total Cash (Restricted and Unrestricted) $ 41,904 $ 39,965 Total current assets $ 54,350 $ 50,609 Total assets $ 530,083 $ 535,102 Current and Long-term debt $ 178,353 $ 184,408 Total liabilities $ 256,566 $ 264,890

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, quarterly consolidated power production was 30% higher than consolidated power production for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to higher production from our existing facilities in Nicaragua and Peru, coupled with additional production from the facilities in Dominican Republic and Ecuador, acquired in 2022, and Vista Hermosa Solar Park which began operations in April 2023.

For Nicaragua, the increase in production for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is the net result of additional production from the Binary Unit, partly offset by expected declines in production from the steamfield.

Consolidated production in Peru for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was marginally higher than the comparative period in 2022 due to somewhat better hydrology across Peru for the quarter.

For Dominican Republic, the Canoa 1 facility, acquired on June 28, 2022, produced 13,398 MWh in the three months ended June 30, 2023. This is approximately 1,000 MWh below expectations as a result of higher than expected downtime at the plant due to issues with one of the inverters.

For Ecuador, the HSJM facility, acquired on September 7, 2022, produced 11,323 MWh in the three months ended June 30, 2023. This is in line with production from historical results and management expectations. Overall, and similar to Peru, production in Ecuador is driven by the dry and wet season, with the rainy season generally starting in November and running until May-June.

For Panama, the Vista Hermosa Solar Park produced 3,529 MWh in the three months ended June 30, 2023. Vista Hermosa began operations on April 22, 2023, with this being the first quarter of production reported, in line with our budget and management expectations.

"The second quarter results build on the results of the first quarter with continued contribution from the recently constructed Binary unit in Nicaragua as well as the acquisitions in the Dominican Republic and Ecuador. In addition, we are very excited to have the newly constructed solar plant in Panama online and producing. This brings us to seven operational plants in five jurisditions." noted Marc Murnaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Renewable Energy.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in the Americas. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor in the energy transition.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 4 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (35 MW).

