Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") announces that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to $400,000 in flow-through shares at $0.10 per flow-through share (the "FT Shares) and up to $200,000 in units at $0.08 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (the "Unit Warrants"), with each Unit Warrant being exercisable for one additional common share at a price of $0.14 for 18 months from the closing date.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration on the Company's current projects and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 6% in cash.

The Offering is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Commander Resources

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through a combination of partnerships and sole funded exploration. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned, or sold.

