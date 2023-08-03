Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has launched a tender to select developers for 1.5 GW of firm and dispatchable power from renewable power projects with energy storage systems. Bidding closes on Sept. 15.From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting bids to supply 1.5 GW of firm and dispatchable power from renewable power projects with energy storage systems. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. The projects can be located anywhere in India. The sizing of the renewables component ...

