Oxylabs: Exploring the Future of Web Scraping: OxyCon 2023 Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights and Innovations

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / The world of digital transformation thrives on the extraction of valuable insights from vast pools of public web data, and at the forefront of this technological revolution lies web scraping. OxyCon, the industry's premier conference, is poised to showcase the latest pulse of this game-changing technology, providing a platform for top web scraping professionals to delve into data gathering systems and the daily challenges they overcome.

Organized by Oxylabs, a leading web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, OxyCon is slated to take place on 13th September 2023 in a virtual setting. The conference offers free registration, providing everyone access to the invaluable knowledge and insights it has to offer. OxyCon's agenda is thoughtfully crafted to encompass three major themes, each representing a vital aspect of the data gathering process.

"With this year's OxyCon, we aim to explore the cutting edge of web scraping technology and its applications. Our focus is on addressing the challenges and showcasing innovative solutions powered by emerging technologies such as machine learning. We are excited to present the advancements in the industry that are revolutionizing web scraping for businesses worldwide. Moreover, our expert speakers will shed light on the legal implications and ethical considerations tied to web scraping and AI. Together, we will shape the future of web scraping and unlock its full potential, ushering in a new era of data-driven innovation," - says Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

In the Developer Track: Experts like Alexander Lebedev, Software Engineer at Hotjar and Glen De Cauwsemaecker, Senior Lead Crawler Engineer at OTA Insight, will tackle the toughest obstacles faced by developers when scraping the web. The speakers will share their experience in creating data-on-demand web services, from video analytics to AI-powered assistants and leveraging open source technology to extract high-quality data at scale.

The Business Track: Engaging discussion on web scraping, AI, and evolving legal landscapes will address the pressing issues surrounding data ethics and legal compliance. In addition, participants will gain valuable insights into best practices for navigating the complex legal landscape to ensure responsible and lawful implementation of web scraping and AI technologies in their business strategies. One highlight of this track is a presentation by Allen O'Neill, Co-Founder and CEO of SocialVoice.ai, where he will discuss the process of unlocking insights from video data.

The Innovation Track: It will feature insights from experts like Andrius Kukšta, Data Engineer at Oxylabs, who will shed light on how to leverage machine learning for web scraping. Andrius's presentation will explore the intersection of web scraping and machine learning, focusing on practical applications and future potentials.

Esteemed panelists, including Ali Chaudhry, Founder at Veracious, Sash Sarangi, CEO at Emalpha, and Neil Emeigh, CEO at Rayobyte, will engage in discussions on the future of web scraping and alternative data.

During the virtual event, OxyCon will host eight engaging presentations and panel discussions, offering a holistic view of the ever-evolving web scraping landscape. With knowledge spanning technology, business, and innovation, OxyCon empowers participants with the tools and insights to shape the future of web scraping and drive a new era of data-driven innovation.

