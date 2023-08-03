Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products including the industry leading Westbury® Aluminum Railing brand, is pleased to announce a partnership with Hood Distribution. Hood Distribution is a premier distributor of building products and will be promoting and distributing DSI products to lumberyards and home centers in the state of Florida.

The Hood Distribution Orlando branch will cover market areas from Ocala Florida to Miami Florida while the Jacksonville branch will cover the remainder of the state to Tallahassee, Florida. Hood Distribution will be promoting all the products in the DSI Building Products Division including Westbury Aluminum Railing, Westbury Columns, ADA Handrail, PolyRail® TRX and T-Bird vinyl railing, and Magena Star Lighting.

Perry Rutkowski, General Manager at Hood Distribution, stated that, "We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to promote DSI's Westbury Aluminum Railing, ADA Handrail and other DSI products for porches, docks, balconies, and outdoor living spaces. DSI products have a well-earned reputation for being the highest quality in the business."

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing, noted that, "We are extremely excited to partner with Hood Distribution to expand Westbury Aluminum Railing sales in the Florida marketplace. Hood Distribution's proven distribution excellence will be a major asset to DSI's growth initiatives and will bring new sales opportunities to both companies."

As a product category, aluminum railing is the fastest growing railing material in the outdoor living products market. The Westbury Aluminum Railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury models VertiCable® vertical cable railing and Veranda glass railing are designed to offer unobstructed views. Westbury Tuscany railing is DSI's leading railing system. Riviera railing models provide distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance, and Montego models create an eye-catching look with the curved lines of architectural balusters. Westbury Aluminum Railing is available in an industry leading 12 standard powder coated colors in both smooth and textured surfaces. Westbury ADA Handrail is designed to serve the growing requirement for secondary handrails designed to assist individuals with accessibility and mobility concerns. Westbury railing systems are covered by DSI's Aluminum Lifetime Limited Warranty.

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of products visit diggerspecialties.com. DSI products including Westbury aluminum railing are available in most markets throughout the U.S.

Media Contact:

Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com

