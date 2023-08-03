Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023

WKN: 918629 | ISIN: FI0009800098 | Ticker-Symbol: V5W
Frankfurt
03.08.23
09:10 Uhr
0,438 Euro
-0,013
-2,78 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2023 | 13:48
Afarak Group SE: Competition Authorities Approve The Combination With Ll Resources

12:40 London, 14:40 Helsinki, 3 August 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

COMPETITION AUTHORITIES APPROVE THE COMBINATION WITH LL RESOURCES

Stock Exchange Release

Following the merger control applications in relation to combination of Afarak and LL-Resources GmbH, Austrian Federal Competition Authority and German Federal Cartel Office have granted necessary clearances and approvals so that the Transaction can be executed. Furthermore, Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy (Bundesministerium für Arbeit und Wirtschaft) has given FDI clearance and approval for the Transaction pursuant to the Austrian Investment Control Act.

The combination of Afarak and LL-Resources GmbH is moving along as planned and the Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2023.

Helsinki, August 3, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Roman Lurf, CEO, +436641135012, Roman.Lurf@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
