Snail, Inc. Announces Cooperation with Wolpertinger Games

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail"), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced it entered into a Software Development, Publishing and Distribution Agreement ("Agreement") with Wolpertinger Games, an independent studio founded by Sebastian Bender and Remote-Control Productions in 2009. This cooperation aligns with Snail's strategy of amplifying its publishing portfolio through the incorporation of premier games crafted by independent studios, thereby enhancing the global player experience.



Pursuant to the Agreement, both parties will leverage their respective time and resources to promote the development and visibility of Wolpertinger's upcoming games Snail, utilizing its accumulated experiences in game publishing and distribution along with its strong international presence, aims to optimize the publishing process, target markets tailored for Wolpertinger, and expedite market entry and penetration. Wolpertinger Games pledges comprehensive support and authorization rights, empowering Snail to distribute and publish its games whilst maintaining the continuous quality of its game offerings. Snail anticipates this collaboration to catalyze business expansion and growth for both parties.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, "We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Wolpertinger Games, which underscores our enduring commitment to bolstering independent game studios and delivering quality games to a global audience. We expect that incorporating Wolpertinger Games into our publishing portfolio will facilitate mutual growth as well as market visibility and access to Wolpertinger's offerings while broadening our own player base. Going forward, we plan to continue to explore cooperation opportunities with indie gaming studios to enhance our dedication to the indie gaming sector, broadening our game catalog, and captivating a diverse player community."

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

