Vaultree, a cybersecurity leader pioneering Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption (FFDUE), today announces a strategic integration with Tableau, a renowned platform for data visualization and business intelligence. This marks a monumental leap forward in secure financial and healthcare data analytics, enabling encrypted data to be safely analyzed and visualized for the first time, all while maintaining absolute data privacy and security.

"Today, we are introducing a unique synergy between encryption and data visualization," says Ryan Lasmaili, Founder and CEO of Vaultree. "Our integration with Tableau is a significant step in driving data security and business intelligence to new heights. It combines our persistent FFDUE encryption with Tableau's secure data visualization, promoting innovation, mitigating cybersecurity risks, and ensuring regulatory compliance with standards like GDPR and CCPA."

New features and benefits include:

End-to-End Encrypted Data Analytics: The Vaultree-Tableau integration empowers organizations to carry out sophisticated predictive modelling, trend analysis, and market research on encrypted data. This innovation is set to transform how sensitive financial and healthcare data is utilized, transforming the industry landscape by allowing organizations to unlock their full potential while preserving data security and privacy.

Secure Data Visualization: This integration enables the viewing of insights derived from computations on encrypted data in plaintext on a Tableau dashboard. This breakthrough provides a new level of secure business intelligence, combining the power of advanced analytics with the security of end-to-end encryption.

AI ML on Encrypted Data: The Vaultree-Tableau integration allows organizations to perform advanced encrypted search, machine learning, and AI-powered data analysis on sensitive data. This functionality fosters unprecedented levels of innovation and enhances decision-making without sacrificing data security.

"We're fostering a future where persistent FFDUE encryption and secure data visualization are driving industry innovation, fueling growth, and reducing cybersecurity risks, all while ensuring stricter compliance with regulatory requirements," adds Lasmaili. "Today, we're making that future a reality."

Vaultree continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in secure data collaboration and management, delivering solutions that address the evolving challenges of data privacy and security in both the financial services and healthcare sectors. With this integration, Vaultree further affirms its commitment to driving industry-wide transformation and shaping the future of secure, data-driven innovation.

Vaultree is also thrilled to announce its sponsorship at Black Hat USA 2023. Visit the startup city, booth #204, for a live demo of the integration, and to see firsthand how Vaultree and Tableau are transforming secure data analytics. Ryan Lasmaili, Founder and CEO of Vaultree, will deliver a session titled 'Navigating Data Encryption: Discover the Power of Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption (FFDUE)' on Thursday, August 10, from 2:25pm-2:45pm at the Start-Up City Theater. You can schedule a meeting to meet with our team at https://www.vaultree.com/rsvp/.

About Vaultree:

Vaultree, a leader in cybersecurity, has redefined sensitive data protection and access with our Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption (FFDUE). Our solution enables enterprises to securely process, search, and compute structured and unstructured encrypted data, driving AI and ML applications. Our technology resolves traditional encryption hurdles and also provides an enterprise blend of performance, speed, and scalability-making it an ideal match for data-intensive sectors. Moreover, our technology guarantees persistent encryption, even during a data leak. Under specific GDPR provisions, companies are exempt from disclosing a breach if the data was encrypted using Vaultree-a testament to the trustworthiness of our system. With a seamless integration process that doesn't demand any major platform or technology changes, Vaultree is trusted by Google and numerous other data-focused organisations worldwide to safeguard their sensitive information. Our commitment is to always keep your data encrypted, accessible, and secure, while driving innovation and mitigating cybersecurity risks. Vaultree is a privately held company based in Ireland and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.vaultree.com.

