HG Insights, the global leader in data-driven insights for technology vendors, announced today the introduction of HG Functional Area Intelligence. Functional Area Intelligence adds to the HG Platform's multi-layered Technology Intelligence approach with location and department data added to existing insights on IT spend, technology installations, cloud usage, intent signals, and contract information.

HG Functional Area Intelligence was first made available last year through the HG Universe data subscription. It enables users to better understand technology adoption across teams and locations even down to the decision-maker or key influencer level, which increases Go-To-Market teams' ability to optimize territories, hyper-target marketing campaigns, and prioritize account plans.

Armed with this account intelligence, Go-to-Market teams can develop targeted sales motions with organization, key location, and technology information, enhancing program effectiveness to drive revenue.

"HG Insights' Functional Area Intelligence is a critical part of how we are approaching targeting our accounts. We're planning on using it to optimize the efficiency of our sales motions by leveraging FAI location and departmental insights. We know that we are making the best use of our time by targeting locations where there are key decision-makers that will fast track our solution to a sale."

Brent Edmonds, Vice President, Global Field Programs, PTC

With the launch of Platform 2.0 in 2022, HG customers have been able to better understand their markets and make wider organizational decisions with precision and confidence. With Functional Area Intelligence in the HG Platform, HG Insights has taken an important step to unify its data insights into a centralized solution to help customers drive market and account opportunities. Additional enhancements are planned in 2023 to create an even more powerful one-stop Technology Intelligence engine for customers.

"We have significantly updated our product experience over the last year in order to deliver shorter time to value and greater ease of use and ROI to our customers. These improvements, particularly to Functional Area Intelligence, translate directly to our customer's bottom line, which is especially important when every dollar invested is being scrutinized for maximum impact," said Elizabeth Cholawsky, CEO of HG Insights. "We have seen increased usage of our products and a spike in positive feedback and awards from industry leaders including being named Leaders in both Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence, as well as the 'Easiest to Do Business With' by G2. These accolades further validate the fact that our customers are seeing the benefits of our best-in-class Technology Intelligence."

Functional Area Intelligence is available globally to customers through the HG Platform and the HG Universe data subscription, where data scientists, marketers, operations leaders, analysts, and decision-makers can tap into this intelligence to improve their operational efficiency.

HG Insights' Functional Area Intelligence includes:

Access to best-in-class quality data: HG's insights combines Technology Intelligence and intent data with functional area intelligence to provide powerful insights down to the departmental level

HG's insights combines Technology Intelligence and intent data with functional area intelligence to provide powerful insights down to the departmental level Insights down to location: HG is the first data provider to uncover organizational insights down to a location and provide Technology Intelligence to target campaigns within an organization

HG is the first data provider to uncover organizational insights down to a location and provide Technology Intelligence to target campaigns within an organization Identify decision-makers and influencers: Locate key decision-makers and influencers at specific locations to shorten the sales cycle and improve conversion rates

Locate key decision-makers and influencers at specific locations to shorten the sales cycle and improve conversion rates Analyze technologies at the department level: Technology-specific predictions down to the department level to optimize sales motions

Technology-specific predictions down to the department level to optimize sales motions Trending analysis: Insights by department that track product adoption over time and pinpoint targeting to a more exacting level

Insights by department that track product adoption over time and pinpoint targeting to a more exacting level Optimize sales resources: Efficiently allocate sales resources with up-to-date account intelligence

Learn more about HG Insights expertise in Functional Area Intelligence here. Follow HG Insights on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, global provider of data-driven insights to 90% of Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, is your Go-To-Market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence on IT spend, technology installations, cloud usage, intent signals, functional area intelligence and contract details to provide B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects.Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, and spend data to build high-resolution maps of activity across a company's entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions.

HG Insights is a registered trademark and service mark for HG Insights, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit hginsights.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803306511/en/

Contacts:

Taylor Viens

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

HG Insights

taylor.viens@hginsights.com