Breezer Ventures, Inc.: Breezer Ventures' Magnum Finest Spirits Debuts it's Exclusive Magnum 1770 Branded Gin in it's Innovative BiB and Two Bottle Sizes

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC:BRZV) is proudly the launching their exclusive new Gin products to compliment their existing lineup of exceptional Bourbon and Ultra Premium Vodka.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Magnum Finest Spirits Inc. Breezer has developed its esteemed Gin, in partnership with Kalifornia Distilleries Inc. Using centuries old recipes, and leaning on 300 years of family distilling heritage, Magnum 1770 Gin is distinguished by hints of juniper and a proprietary blend of natural botanicals, giving it a smooth finish and luxurious taste.

Magnum 1770 Gin will be offered in two distinct formats: its innovative and eco-conscious 1.75l Bag in a Box (BiB) packaging, as well as in two stylish square bottles 750 ml and 1.75l. All of Magnum's products are distinguished by their unique and distinctive billboard style labeling.

All Magnum 1770 fine spirits are distilled using small batch, hand crafted techniques -ensuring unmatched quality, flavor and profile. The company expects to begin production in Q3, with sales ramping up Q4. Products will be on the shelves of the big box wholesale outlets, grocery stores, and bars and restaurants starting in Southern California, and Nevada, and then rolling out across the country.

Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC: BRZV) plans to file with FINRA, for a new name and ticker symbol change, to better reflect its focus on MAGNUM FINEST SPIRITS INC., a distilled spirits and marketing company with an exceptional line of products, and a centuries long history of distilling tradition.

Freddy Figueroa, CEO, Breezer: "Our Magnum 1770 Gin has been developed over 300 years and recently perfected by our Master Distillers partners at Kalifornia Distilleries".

Through extensive testing, research and sampling, Magnum 1770 Gin has been enthusiastically received by industry leaders, distributors, bar, estaurant/ and club owners, as well as sampling groups. Breezer is excited to launch this first line of exclusive, premium products, ahead of schedule. We believe Magnum 1770 Gin will be an esteemed choice, and sought after by everyone from outdoor sports enthusiasts, to Gin aficionados.

Magnum 1770 will support this product launch with strategic marketing campaigns, special events and sponships and a dedicated influencer team The official Magnum 1770 VIP Gin Launch Gala Party will kick off later this summer."

Magnum expects to announce further news regarding exciting additions to its management team, and additional new trending products launches in the months ahead, in efforts to bolster the company's asset base.

About Breezer Ventures Inc. / Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from industry peers is their functionally innovative and environmentally conscious Bag in a Box (BiB) packaging" and distinctive billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with Discount or Bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending Flavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 "300 YEARS OF FAMILY DISTILLING FINE SPIRITS, LEGALLY since 2015"

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Murrieta, CA .

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements"describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual resultsmay differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that stocks of smaller companies are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

