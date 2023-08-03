CeCors, Inc.: VetComm Appoints Accomplished Operations Management Expert as COO to Drive Organizational Success as it Continues its Growth Plan

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VetComm, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Kowarick as its new Chief Operations Officer. With an impressive track record of success in various industries, Rick brings extensive expertise in operations management, strategic planning, and cross-functional collaboration.

As Chief Operations Officer, Rick will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing all operational aspects of VetComm, driving continuous process improvement, and fostering a performance-driven work culture. His analytical expertise and collaborative leadership style will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company's efficiency, expanding its reach, and ensuring top-notch customer satisfaction. As a seasoned professional, Rick Kowarick has demonstrated a proven ability to direct and oversee crucial business functions, implement strategic plans, and achieve long-term organizational growth. With a career spanning over two decades, Mr. Kowarick is a Results-driven and dynamic professional with a successful track record.

Mr. Kowarick has held critical positions with numerous noteworthy organizations. As the Director of Operations at GTI Technologies, Mr. Kowarick adeptly oversaw essential business functions, including new product development, client support, inventory management, procurement, and logistics. He maintained a vigilant focus on operational metrics, leveraging data-driven insights to make well-informed decisions while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. Mr. Kowarick's leadership was distinguished by his successful execution of 136 projects spanning diverse sectors and international markets and the implementation of innovative processes that resulted in an impressive 26% reduction in operational expenses.

Prior to his role at GTI Technologies, he held a significant position as the VP of Sales and Marketing for GE Capital Services Brazil, where his contributions played a pivotal role in merger and acquisition activities, notably involving a key role in the acquisition of a bank and a fleet management company.

Mr. Kowarick's diversified experience includes a tenure as the West Coast Regional Director & BJJ Master Trainer at UFC GYM. Mr. Kowarick demonstrated exceptional project management skills while integrating 90 franchise gyms into the certification program. His unwavering dedication ensured a seamless execution and timely delivery of this critical initiative. Under his leadership, UFC GYM achieved significant accomplishments, including annual cost savings of $260K and a remarkable 73% growth in memberships through strategic collaborations with key partners to expand the certification program. These achievements reflect Mr. Kowarick's valuable contributions to the organizations he has served and his unwavering commitment to driving success and growth.

Mr. Kowarick's business acumen is complemented by a well-rounded skill set, supported by certifications in Business Development, Strategic Planning, Global Change Leadership, Six Sigma, and Risk Management.

"I am thrilled to join VetComm and have the opportunity to contribute to an organization dedicated to serving our veterans," said Rick Kowarick. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in operations management and strategic planning to support the company's mission and enhance the services provided to our valued veterans."

"We are delighted to welcome Rick Kowarick to our leadership team," said Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm. "His impressive accomplishments and wealth of experience in managing complex operations make him an ideal fit for our organization. We are confident that VetComm will continue to excel in delivering exceptional services to our deserving veterans under his guidance."

For further information:

VetComm Inc.

Website: www.vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statements.

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772041/VetComm-Appoints-Accomplished-Operations-Management-Expert-as-COO-to-Drive-Organizational-Success-as-it-Continues-its-Growth-Plan