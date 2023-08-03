MetLife, Inc.: MetLife 2022 Sustainability Report: For Our Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / MetLife, Inc.

Our Approach

As one of the world's leading financial services companies, MetLife plays an important role in communities. All MetLife regions, lines of business and colleagues contribute to community engagement and outreach, including through volunteerism and pro bono work. Throughout the company, executives and senior leaders engage in and encourage community work via organizational volunteer goals. MetLife Foundation helps connect MetLife colleagues with nonprofits and opportunities to make a difference.

Governance

As a separate legal entity, MetLife Foundation has its own Board of Directors, chaired by MetLife, Inc.'s Head of Corporate Affairs. MetLife Foundation's President and Chief Executive Officer reports directly to the Foundation's Board Chair. As a fully integrated role, MetLife Foundation's President and CEO also serves as MetLife, Inc.'s Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism, a function overseen by the Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee of MetLife's Board of Directors.

1 This is inclusive of the $35.7M in grants contributed to support underserved and underrepresented communities.

2 This includes a $1 million commitment to the United Negro College Fund to help finance scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

