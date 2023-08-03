Certified Aviation Services: Aero-mark, LLC Names Paulina Todd as Next President and Chief Operating Officer

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Aero-mark, LLC announces the appointment of Paulina Todd as President and Chief Operating Officer. Todd formerly held the position of Vice President of Group Finance and Marketing for the Aero-mark Group. In her new position, she manages Aero-mark's investments and operating companies and leads further growth of capital resources and new investments. In the past year, Todd was integral in developing a spin-off company, by extracting its Government and Defense division, following two strategic acquisitions in efforts to achieve greater growth for the subsidiary startup.



Mark Lee, Chairman and CEO of Aero-mark LLC for the past 35 years, said, "This is an exciting step in Aero-mark's transition from a personal investment vehicle to an institutional investment firm capable of carrying on the success in finding and building small businesses into attractive companies for continued operation or acquisition by larger entities. Paulina is well positioned to build on the structure of the company, and to bring a new breadth of experience, education, and energy in leading the management team forward."

Todd graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Boise State while maintaining a division 1 athletic scholarship. She received an MBA in Aerospace & Defense from The University of Tennessee and is Lean Sigma-certified. Todd currently serves on the board of Women in Defense Greater Los Angeles as Vice President.

Aero-mark, LLC is a private investment firm with over 35 years of experience in the acquisition, growth, and improvement of companies. It has been successful in purchasing small organizations and increasing their value to make them attractive for an acquisition for larger entities that wish to expand their portfolios. Aero-mark improves its investments by providing resources of strategic direction, capital, management, contacts, and technology.

