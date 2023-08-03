Raceway Car Wash Expands Into Minden, Nevada

National Brand Acquires Evolution Car Wash to Expand Into the Minden Community

MINDEN, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Raceway Car Wash proudly announces the acquisition of Evolution Car Wash, strategically located at 1665 Highway 88 in Douglas County, Nevada. The acquisition complements the Company's footprint in the Carson City, South Lake Tahoe, Sparks and Reno markets.





Raceway Car Wash based in Phoenix, Arizona, operates washes across Arizona, Nevada, Texas and California. The Minden location will be branded as Sierra, the company's Northern Nevada brand.

The acquisition of Evolution Car Wash represents a key strategic move for Raceway Car Wash. The Company will be extending its well-established Northern Nevada brand, Sierra Car Wash, to the city of Minden, Nevada. With this expansion, Sierra Car Wash seeks to bring the same high-quality service and guest satisfaction that it is well known for across its various locations.

"We are thrilled to be expanding into the vibrant community of Minden, Nevada, with the acquisition of Evolution Car Wash," said Andrew Schell, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Acquisitions at Raceway Car Wash. "We have admired the state-of-the-art development and high-level operations of Evolution Car Wash for many years. We look forward to welcoming our new guests to the Sierra Car Wash family."

The Company's dedication to innovation, guest satisfaction, and community engagement has helped it become a renowned player in the car wash industry. Sierra Car Wash's parent company, Raceway Car Wash, has been instrumental in fostering the growth and success of Sierra, and this acquisition reflects its commitment to further developing the Sierra brand.

Sierra Car Wash currently operates stores in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and South Lake Tahoe.

For more information about Sierra Car Wash, visit sierrawash.com. For inquiries regarding acquisitions or development locations, please contact Andrew Schell at aschell@racewaycarwash.com.

About Sierra Car Wash:

Sierra Car Wash, part of the Raceway Car Wash family of brands, is a prominent car wash operating company with multiple locations across Nevada. The company is committed to delivering exceptional car wash experiences to its members and guests through innovative technology, top-notch services, and a dedication to guest satisfaction.

