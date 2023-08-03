BidX Launches Amazon Marketing Cloud Self Service Dashboard

Revolutionizing Amazon Advertising: BidX Introduces AMC Dashboard for Enhanced Sales Funnel Insights and Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / BidX, the European leader in marketing automation on Amazon, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, the Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) Dashboard. This innovative solution empowers advertisers to gain a holistic view of their entire sales funnel, allowing for a better understanding of customer behavior and improved sales funnel optimization.

BidX AMC Dashboard

In the past, advertisers faced limitations, focusing on individual marketing activities with a limited view of their overall sales funnel. With the new AMC Dashboard, BidX introduces a transformative approach, enabling advertisers to access all relevant ad metrics and customer insights across various channels, including Amazon Search, Display, Video, and Audio Ads.

Key Highlights of the AMC Dashboard:

Complete Sales Funnel Insights: Gain a comprehensive overview of the sales funnel, tracking key performance metrics from awareness to loyalty, along with important indicators like Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) and click-through rates.

User-Friendly Interface: Enjoy an intuitive and user-friendly interface that doesn't require complex programming skills. The graphical representation of data enhances clarity and simplifies the data analysis process.

Path to Conversion Analysis: Obtain valuable insights into the paths customers take before converting through their ads. The Dashboard categorizes paths into DSP and sponsored campaigns, allowing for a detailed assessment of impressions, conversions, and the effectiveness of different ad combinations.

Touchpoints and Time to Conversion: Analyze the number of touchpoints before purchase and the time customers take to interact with ads based on device type, helping tailor retargeting strategies and optimize conversion rates.

"As one of the founders of BidX, I am thrilled to introduce our AMC Dashboard, which revolutionizes how advertisers harness customer data and amplifies their Amazon Ads' impact. With this solution, advertisers can make data-driven decisions and achieve maximum effectiveness in their advertising efforts." - Nadine Schoepper, Co-Founder of BidX.

BidX's AMC Dashboard represents a significant step forward in providing advertisers with valuable insights and empowering them to make data-driven decisions. The tool enhances transparency and facilitates optimization efforts, resulting in more effective and efficient advertising campaigns.

The AMC Dashboard is now available to advertisers, offering a comprehensive and simplified approach to data analysis. BidX continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions to advertisers, further reinforcing its commitment to driving growth and success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About BidX:

BidX, the leading provider of Amazon advertising automation software in Europe with offices in Darmstadt, Germany and New York, USA, is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their marketing objectives in the dynamic digital landscape. By simplifying complex advertising processes, BidX empowers advertisers to optimize their campaigns and maximize their return on investment. The introduction of the AMC Dashboard further solidifies BidX's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and driving innovation for advertisers worldwide.

